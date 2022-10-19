ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teschke leading Monticello football as ‘Swiss Army Knife’

By Andy Olson
 3 days ago

MONTICELLO (WCIA) — Whether he’s taking back kicks to the end zone on the gridiron or throwing 91 miles per hour on the mound, Monticello’s Luke Teschke has a unique set of skills that set him apart.

“This year he’s become kind of a Swiss Army knife for us,” Monticello head coach Cully Welter said about Teschke. “We can play him at receiver, we can play him at running back, he’s our back-up quarterback. He’s got a good arm.”

“Whatever Coach Welter wants me to do, I’m going to do my best to go in and give 100 percent effort,” Teschke said.

The junior standout has played football and baseball all his life but will focus solely on the diamond at the next level, already committed to play for Illinois State. Before he becomes a Redbird though, his versatility is being put to good use for the Sages, after the team graduated 14 seniors from last year’s squad.

“I think football has helped more with baseball, just the strength and conditioning, and the speed,” he said. “Obviously speed helps me on the base paths or out here on the field trying to run past defenders or what not.”

And having that outlet for first year starting quarterback Drew Sheppard has certainly made a difference.

“He is that Swiss Army knife, he can do it all,” Sheppard said. “He’s in the backfield, he’s in the slot, he’s in the wideout. And to just have a guy like that on your team can really open up different opportunities.”

With five wins heading into Week 9, Monticello is in a different spot than its used to. Normally by this time the Sages have already locked up a playoff berth with six wins but Welter trusts the team’s playoff points will be enough to punch their ticket regardless of the result Friday night. Welter has guided his teams to the playoff for the past 26 straight seasons.

“Oh it’s huge,” Teschke said about the streak. “We’re just going to keep it going, keep winning.”

“Lotta people know about that record coming in,” added Sheppard. “That was one of my personal goals was taking this team to the playoffs.”

To guarantee that spot in the postseason, Monticello needs to beat 7-1 Unity in Tolono in the Friday Football Fever Spotlight Game of the Week.

