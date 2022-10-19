Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
Men’s Soccer: No. 13 Buckeyes, Penn State play to 1-1 draw FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Brown among 14 Buckeyes on pregame status report ahead of Iowa matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State beats Iowa, extends winning streak to eightThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 16 Ohio State completes sweep, defeats Bentley 3-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Delaware Gazette
Brenner faces Swiger in race for Ohio Senate seat
The Ohio Senate 19th District seat will be up for grabs on Election Day as Republican incumbent Andrew Brenner seeks reelection to a second term, while Democrat and political newcomer Heather Swiger hopes to bring a new voice to the state government. Along with Delaware County, the 19th District also...
Delaware Gazette
Pacers cap regular season in style
The Delaware Hayes football team punctuated its most successful season in the last 14 years with a convincing 38-0 win over visiting Franklin Heights Friday night in Delaware. The win bumped the Pacers’ overall record to 7-3 — the program’s first seven-win season since 2008 — and featured a record-setting performance from receiver Austin Koslow.
Delaware Gazette
Orange downs Liberty, 23-7
LEWIS CENTER — In an up-and-down season in which Olentangy Orange head coach Zebb Schroeder felt like his team was just a few plays away from winning many more games, his Pioneers team saved their best performance for last in a 23-7 win over rival Olentangy Liberty on Friday night.
Delaware Gazette
BW sweeps away DeSales in tourney opener
The fifth-seeded Big Walnut volleyball team, fresh off an OCC-Capital Division championship, opened postseason play with a dominant 25-20, 25-17, 25-10 win over visiting and 26th-seeded DeSales Wednesday night in Sunbury. The Golden Eagles jumped out to an 11-4 lead in the opening set and never looked back. A Teagan...
Delaware Gazette
OWU student starts ‘Adopt-a-Drain’ program
As a high school student volunteering to clean up litter in her New York hometown, Savannah Domenech quickly realized that a coordinated, continuous effort involving lots of people was necessary to make the type of permanent, positive environmental impact she sought to achieve. As an Ohio Wesleyan University student, Domenech,...
Delaware Gazette
Experts to talk financial forecasts at OWU
Bull or bear? Boom or bust? Profit or loss? What could happen to the local, national, and international economies during 2023?. Three experts will share their forecasts during Ohio Wesleyan University’s 2023 Economic Outlook Conference. The free panel discussion will begin at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 in Benes Room B of OWU’s Hamilton-Williams Campus Center, 40 Rowland Ave., Delaware. Panelists for this year’s Economic Outlook Conference are:
Delaware Gazette
Central Ohio Symphony kicks off 44th season
The Central Ohio Symphony opened its 44th season on Saturday, Oct. 1, with a concert dedicated to two Latin American composers and Peter I. Tchaikovsky’s majestic Symphony No. 5. In his introductory remarks, Board of Trustees President Don Gliebe welcomed the audience. He also used the opportunity to thank PNC Arts Alive, the Ohio Arts Council, the City of Delaware, and Ohio Wesleyan University for their unwavering support.
Delaware Gazette
City voters to decide on aggregation
When Delaware residents submit their ballots for the Nov. 8 general election, they will have the opportunity to decide the fate of a citywide electricity aggregation program that would allow the city to negotiate for electricity on residents’ and businesses’ behalf. Since 2000, state law has allowed local...
Delaware Gazette
Delaware County dealt loss of giant
Small towns and small counties tend to have tight-knit and collegial bar associations, and while Delaware is certainly no longer a small town or a small county, it certainly was in 1970, and it maintains many of those characteristics today. And in the long history of this county, no judge has ever remained on the General Division Common Pleas Court bench longer than the 27 years that Henry E. Shaw Jr. served the people of Delaware County.
Delaware Gazette
Kiwanis to hold annual fundraiser Nov. 12
Eighteen years of pancakes served would make a pretty big stack of pancakes! On Saturday, Nov. 12, the Kiwanis Club of Delaware will hold it’s 19th annual Pancake & Sausage Brunch from 7 a.m. to noon at the YMCA located at 1121 S. Houk Road in Delaware. As this...
Comments / 0