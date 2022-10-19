ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

who13.com

Major accreditation and special distinction for surgery center

DMOS Orthopaedic Centers, Ankeny Medical Park Surgery Center & UnityPoint Health – Des Moines are proud to announce that the Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center earned both the AAAHC Accreditation for Advanced Ortho Certification and the Blue Distinction Center of Excellence for Hip and Knee. Dr. Paul Butler from Des...
DES MOINES, IA
B102.7

This Iowa Restaurant Has One of the Best Breakfasts in U.S.

Sometimes all you really need to get you through the day is a good, hearty, tasty breakfast. It doesn't need to be anything fancy, just filling and delicious. According to one new list, one of the best 'first meal of the day' experiences you can have is at an Iowa restaurant that's been slinging some of the best breakfast grub for more than 85 years.
IOWA CITY, IA
americancraftbeer.com

Legendary Bartender’s Estate Takes Exile Brewing To Court

Litigation over Exile Brewing’s Ruthie beer has been working its way through the state and federal legal systems for more than two years. But now that a mediation effort has failed, the dispute is going to trial…. And as much as we hate to see naming rights disputes in...
DES MOINES, IA
kiow.com

North Iowa Outdoors: Mountain Lion Sightings on Video

Department of Natural Resources Conservation and Recreation Division Administrator, Pete Hildreth, gave the Natural Resources Commission an update on recent mountain lion sightings during their meeting Thursday. He told the NRC members the advent of trail and other cameras has led to more videos showing the animals. He says the...
MADISON COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny neighborhood grows frustrated with delayed construction project

ANKENY, Iowa — Neighbors on an Ankeny street are fed up with a construction project that has restricted access to their own driveways. "There are some days they're not here at all and some days they're here for three hours and they're gone for the day," resident Ashley Noring said, talking about the workers.
ANKENY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Iowa egg processor to expand 50% with federal help

PANORA, Iowa — A central Iowa egg processor will expand its output by 50% with help from a new federal program that backs loans for those expansions. Nutriom, of Panora, turns the equivalent of about 24 million eggs each year into a powder that can later be combined with water and heated to create food akin to scrambled eggs, among other products. The U.S. military is one of its biggest customers.
PANORA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Des Moines Police warn of a mountain lion that turns out to be a house cat

(Des Moines, IA) The Des Moines Police Department warned locals about a mountain lion Thursday, but the Iowa Department of Natural Resources say it’s just a house cat. Around noon yesterday, a Des Moines Police Facebook post showed they were launching an investigation with Iowa DNR to find the big cat captured on camera in the Grays Woods neighborhood. The animal has since been confirmed by Iowa DNR to be a house cat.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

A Beloved Iowa Zoo Animal is Being Moved to the West Coast

The Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines is getting ready to say goodbye to Raza! According to social media, the nearly 2-year-old giraffe will be relocating to a new zoo next week. Back on January 18th of 2021, Raza was born at the Blank Park Zoo to parents Skye and Jakobi. 36-hours after his birth, he was determined to be six feet with a weight of 125 pounds! The name Raza, meaning "hope," was chosen by voters online.
DES MOINES, IA
K92.3

Livestock Trailer Hauling Hogs Overturns on Iowa Highway

Iowa farmers have been on the move lately. We have seen more and more farmers begin their 2022 harvest as they bring tractors from field to field, semi’s hauling grain, and trailers hauling livestock. Unfortunately, this means we keep seeing more farm-related road accidents across Iowa. A lot of...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

Iowa swimming downed by Nebraska in home opener

The Iowa swimming and diving team was defeated by the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 175-123, on Friday night at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Center. Iowa dropped to 1-1 on the season while Nebraska improved to 4-1 on the year. Second-year Iowa head coach Nathan Mundt, however, said Friday was a step...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Bird scooters to no longer be available in Indianola

INDIANOLA, Iowa — People in Indianola will only have a few more weeks to rent an e-scooter. The city of Indianola says e-scooter company, Bird Rides, is ending its service Nov. 14. Bird scooters were introduced to Indianola in the summer of 2021. In a statement, Bird apologized for...
INDIANOLA, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Infectious bird flu detected in Dallas County backyard flock

A mixed flock of 48 backyard birds in Dallas County recently contracted a deadly and highly transmissible avian influenza, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship confirmed on Thursday. It is the first detected infection among Iowa’s domestic bird flocks since early May, although the virus was found in five hunted and dead wild […] The post Infectious bird flu detected in Dallas County backyard flock appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Residents in Iowa community raise concern over rust-colored water

ALBION, Iowa — Since this spring, a problem has bubbled up in the small town of Albion, Iowa. When some residents turned on their faucets, they saw brownish or yellowish water. "I don't have any problems with it, "said Robert Kern, longtime resident. Kern may be the exception to...
ALBION, IA

