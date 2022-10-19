Read full article on original website
Buckhannon-Upshur “Sport”-light: Bryson Johnston
TENNERTON — It is important to highlight the youth in Upshur County and the hard work they have put in to excelling in the sports they play. This series of articles has returned to go in-depth with one of Buckhannon-Upshur’s student athletes, allowing readers to get to know a little more about who, athletically, represents the community. This week, Buccaneer Football Bryson Johnston took time to give the community an inside look at his journey in Upshur County sports.
Little Lady Bucs Volleyball sweeps Elkins and Lincoln, fall short against Belington
TENNERTON — The Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School Little Lady Buccaneers varsity volleyball team (10-5-1), coached by Sheena Westfall tackled a tough three game slate starting on Monday, October 10 against Elkins and wrapping up on Thursday, October 13 against Belington. The Little Lady Bucs got their busy week off to...
B-U Varsity Soccer advances to semifinals, ends season with loss to UHS
BUCKHANNON — The Buckhannon-Upshur High School Boys Varsity Soccer Team delivered some exciting games this week. The team made it to the semifinals competing against Bridgeport High School (BHS) on Tuesday, October 18 and then battling University High School on Thursday, October 20. B-U traveled to Bridgeport on Tuesday,...
FOCUS: Buckhannon Upshur Class of 1962 – 60th Reunion
The B-U Class of ‘62 held their 60th Class Reunion on September 16 and 17. The first evening was held at one of the shelters in the North Buckhannon Park and the second evening was held at the Peak. Our Friday picnic was catered by Morgan and Bethany Ware. Fish Hawk Acres catered the Saturday evening dinner. The weather was very nice and the food was very tasty with both dinners. Sixty attended the reunion with classmates and spouses and guests. Quite a few items were donated or hand made for a silent auction and door prizes. The most important part of both evenings was the visiting of all who attended. A great time was held by all. Each class member was sent and invitation. If you did not receive a letter, contact one of the committee members with your name and address.
One on One: Jessica Scott
BUCKHANNON — Jessica Scott, West Virginia Wesleyan College professor, recently published a children’s book, “Miss Penelope Thunder Toes Changes Her Mind.” Scott was born and raised in Clarksburg, W.Va. and is a graduate of WVWC. She now educates the college on gender studies, sociology and music.
Rock Cave Red Hat Society hold October luncheon
BUCKHANNON — The Rock Cave Red Hat Society enjoyed their October luncheon at the Pizza Hut in Buckhannon. The luncheon was followed by dessert held at Sweet-A-Licious. Those who were not able to attend this month were missed. The November event and luncheon will be a day trip to...
Morgantown man arrested, possible meth lab plans foiled
UPSHUR COUNTY — A Morgantown man is being held on a large cash only bond for the possession of precursors to manufacture methamphetamine. According to court documentation, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, Trooper F.J. Turansky of the West Virginia State Police, received a call for an alleged reckless driver in a silver Nissan. Trooper Turansky identified a car matching the description, that turned to head north on Route 20. Trooper Turansky observed the driver allegedly traveling at 45 miles per hour in a 35 miles per hour speed zone.
McCauley shut down at City Council meeting
BUCKHANNON — All eyes were on Buckhannon City Council members, as they met for their scheduled meeting on Tuesday, October 18. The traditional moment of silence was honored, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance, led by Mayor Robbie Skinner. The meeting was hosted on Tuesday, instead of the usual Thursday slot, as the city welcomed the West Virginia Municipal League to town on Thursday, October 20 and Friday, October 21. After the moment of silence and pledge, Mayor Skinner called the meeting to order.
Morning accident sends two to hospital
BUCKHANNON — On Friday, October 21, a two-vehicle motor vehicle accident sent two individuals to the hospital. The accident occurred within the intersection of Fayette Street and Marion Street, at approximately 10:40 a.m. Sergeant Mark Stewart of the Buckhannon City Police Department confirmed the accident involved a blue 2004...
