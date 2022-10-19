Read full article on original website
Bruins’ Taylor Hall Reacts To Shootout-Winning Goal Vs. Ducks
The Boston Bruins bounced back from their first loss of the season, defeating the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden on Thursday to record their first shootout victory of the season. Taylor Hall, who netted the game-decider after three periods of regulation plus overtime, partook in the pivotal crunch-time effort in order to give the Bruins their fourth win of the season and described his mindset in the shootout.
A.J. Greer Held Scoreless, Bruins Walk Away With Shootout Win
It took a shootout to decide the game at TD Garden. The Boston Bruins defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 as Taylor Hall potted the lone goal in regulation and the shootout. A.J. Greer was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was unable to record a point in regulation.
Jeff Van Gundy Supports ‘Terrific’ Ime Udoka, Believes He Will Coach Again
Two games into the season, the dark cloud of the Ime Udoka scandal still hangs over the Boston Celtics. It’s sure to be a storyline throughout the campaign as the Celtics pivoted quickly just prior to the start of training camp and gave the reins to interim head coach Joe Mazzulla, who is the youngest coach in the NBA this season.
Pelicans Remain Undefeated: Top 5 Takeaways From 2-0 Road Trip
Pelicans Scoop's Chris Dodson reports from the road to give his top 5 takeaways on the 2-0 start by the New Orleans Pelicans.
Bruins Wrap: Linus Ullmark, Taylor Hall Lead Way To Shootout Win
BOSTON — Coming off their first loss of the season, the Boston Bruins responded by topping the Anaheim Ducks, 2-1 in a shootout, on Thursday night at TD Garden. The Bruins improved to 4-1-0 on the season while the Ducks lost their fourth straight and now own a 1-3-1 record.
Shaq turns down boy's handshake for something better
When a boy walked up to Shaquille O'Neal at a basketball game, he extended his hand for a shake. But the former NBA player turned him down for something better – a hug.
Where Bruins Forward Brad Marchand’s Injury Timeline Stands
BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk returned from injury sooner than expected and will make his season debut Thursday night. Will Bruins star forward Brad Marchand, who is recovering from double hip surgery this offseason, follow a similar path? Don’t get your hopes up Bruins fans. While...
Anton Stralman Puts Visa Issue Behind Him, Returns To Bruins
The Boston Bruins received a reinforcement to their defensive corps Friday, but it wasn’t an easy process for Anton Stralman to rejoin the team. The veteran defenseman had been working on obtaining his work visa while in Canada, missing four out of Boston’s first five games besides the one contest played in Ottawa.
Why Ex-Celtic Kyrie Irving Regrets Trade Request From Cavaliers
Kyrie Irving’s NBA career featured a short-lived tenure with the Boston Celtics that ended with an ugly breakup, leading the flashy ball-handling point guard to join forces with Kevin Durant in signing with the Brooklyn Nets. Since then, the now 30-year-old veteran has been the center of controversy from...
Bruins’ David Pastrnak Off To Hot Start, Has Eight Points In Five Games
David Pastrnak looks to be in midseason form after five games. Through the first five games of the year, Pastrnak has three goals, five assists and eight points. The winger looks for more against the Minnesota Wild in the Boston Bruins’ first afternoon game of the season.. For more,...
What Paul Pierce Said About Lakers Following Opening Night Loss
The Los Angeles Lakers began their 2022-23 campaign in losing fashion against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, falling 123-109 on Wednesday. With the underwhelming start for the Lakers, who just two years ago, delivered the organization’s 17th NBA title, former Boston Celtics forward and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce couldn’t resist the opportunity to troll the rival franchise.
Kirill Kaprizov, Wild Try To Right Ship Against Bruins At TD Garden
Kirill Kaprizov is one of the best young players in the NHL. The Boston Bruins welcome the Minnesota Wild to TD Garden on Saturday afternoon as the Wild try to get it right after a tough start to the season. Kaprizov has eight points so far this season and will...
What Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Told Jack Studnicka After Rough Debut
Jack Studnicka had a chance to make an impression on the Bruins and head coach Jim Montgomery in his 2022-23 debut Thursday night, but it didn’t quite go as planned. The forward centered the third line in Boston’s ultimate 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden, but became a liability as the game went on.
Marcus Smart Appreciative Of Jaylen Brown’s Response To Joel Embiid
Jaylen Brown wasn’t going to leave Marcus Smart on an island with Joel Embiid after the two got tangled up just seconds into the second half of the Boston Celtics season-opening win Tuesday. Brown rushed in to defend his teammate, getting in a heated exchange with Embiid and pointing...
Nick Wright Mocks Kyrie Irving Amid Nets’ Ugly Season Opener
After an offseason filled to the brim with drama, the Nets kicked off their 2022-23 season with a stinker. Brooklyn suffered a 22-point loss to Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night at Barclays Center. Kevin Durant was his usual self, scoring 32 points, but the rest of the Nets’ “big three” began the campaign with a dud. Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons combined for 19 points and five turnovers and struggled mightily on the defensive end. Simmons also fouled out in his long-awaited Brooklyn debut.
Al Horford, Joe Mazzula Credit Celtics Depth After Win Vs. Heat
The Boston Celtics took the floor at FTX Arena against the Miami Heat for the first time since advancing to the NBA Finals, leaving in victorious fashion yet again on Friday. Celtics big man Al Horford, who finished the night scoring nine points with five rebounds, credited the team?s depth and their contribution(s) in the seven-point win.
How Celtics Really Turned Off Montrezl Harrell In Free-Agent Talks
The Celtics met with Montrezl Harrell before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, but the veteran forward didn’t like what Boston brought to the table. Harrell was viewed as a potential fit for reigning the Eastern Conference champions in free agency. Not only could the Celtics stand to add some interior help, but Harrell employs a hard-nosed style of play that fits the identity Boston showcased on its run to the NBA Finals this past season.
Malcolm Brogdon Sees This ‘Championship Characteristic’ In Celtics
Much has been made about the offense of the Boston Celtics through two games this season, and rightfully so. It’s clicking on all cylinders and it’s been very efficient while featuring multiple scoring options. It has forced Boston’s defense to play catch up, but the Celtics were up...
Ducks Goalie John Gibson Brings Early Struggles Into Matchup Vs. Bruins
John Gibson has struggled early on in the season. The Boston Bruins face the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday night at TD Garden. Gibson is 1-2-0 thus far with a 5.96 goals-against average so the Bruins will try and take advantage of the slow start. For more, check out the video...
Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Ducks Lines, Pairings
The Boston Bruins will have a pair of players making their season debuts Thursday night as they look for a bounce-back win while hosting the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden. Bruins blue liner Matt Grzelcyk, who sat out the first four games as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery, will make his return as he starts on Boston’s second defensive pairing. Jack Studnicka also will get the start as he pivots the third forward line with Trent Frederic and Charlie Coyle serving as his wingers.
