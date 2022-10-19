ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Bruins’ Taylor Hall Reacts To Shootout-Winning Goal Vs. Ducks

The Boston Bruins bounced back from their first loss of the season, defeating the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden on Thursday to record their first shootout victory of the season. Taylor Hall, who netted the game-decider after three periods of regulation plus overtime, partook in the pivotal crunch-time effort in order to give the Bruins their fourth win of the season and described his mindset in the shootout.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

A.J. Greer Held Scoreless, Bruins Walk Away With Shootout Win

It took a shootout to decide the game at TD Garden. The Boston Bruins defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 as Taylor Hall potted the lone goal in regulation and the shootout. A.J. Greer was highlighted as a player to watch prior to the game but was unable to record a point in regulation.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Where Bruins Forward Brad Marchand’s Injury Timeline Stands

BOSTON — Boston Bruins defenseman Matt Grzelcyk returned from injury sooner than expected and will make his season debut Thursday night. Will Bruins star forward Brad Marchand, who is recovering from double hip surgery this offseason, follow a similar path? Don’t get your hopes up Bruins fans. While...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Anton Stralman Puts Visa Issue Behind Him, Returns To Bruins

The Boston Bruins received a reinforcement to their defensive corps Friday, but it wasn’t an easy process for Anton Stralman to rejoin the team. The veteran defenseman had been working on obtaining his work visa while in Canada, missing four out of Boston’s first five games besides the one contest played in Ottawa.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Why Ex-Celtic Kyrie Irving Regrets Trade Request From Cavaliers

Kyrie Irving’s NBA career featured a short-lived tenure with the Boston Celtics that ended with an ugly breakup, leading the flashy ball-handling point guard to join forces with Kevin Durant in signing with the Brooklyn Nets. Since then, the now 30-year-old veteran has been the center of controversy from...
BOSTON, MA
NESN

What Paul Pierce Said About Lakers Following Opening Night Loss

The Los Angeles Lakers began their 2022-23 campaign in losing fashion against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, falling 123-109 on Wednesday. With the underwhelming start for the Lakers, who just two years ago, delivered the organization’s 17th NBA title, former Boston Celtics forward and Basketball Hall of Famer Paul Pierce couldn’t resist the opportunity to troll the rival franchise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NESN

What Bruins’ Jim Montgomery Told Jack Studnicka After Rough Debut

Jack Studnicka had a chance to make an impression on the Bruins and head coach Jim Montgomery in his 2022-23 debut Thursday night, but it didn’t quite go as planned. The forward centered the third line in Boston’s ultimate 2-1 shootout win over the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden, but became a liability as the game went on.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Nick Wright Mocks Kyrie Irving Amid Nets’ Ugly Season Opener

After an offseason filled to the brim with drama, the Nets kicked off their 2022-23 season with a stinker. Brooklyn suffered a 22-point loss to Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night at Barclays Center. Kevin Durant was his usual self, scoring 32 points, but the rest of the Nets’ “big three” began the campaign with a dud. Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons combined for 19 points and five turnovers and struggled mightily on the defensive end. Simmons also fouled out in his long-awaited Brooklyn debut.
BROOKLYN, NY
NESN

Al Horford, Joe Mazzula Credit Celtics Depth After Win Vs. Heat

The Boston Celtics took the floor at FTX Arena against the Miami Heat for the first time since advancing to the NBA Finals, leaving in victorious fashion yet again on Friday. Celtics big man Al Horford, who finished the night scoring nine points with five rebounds, credited the team?s depth and their contribution(s) in the seven-point win.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

How Celtics Really Turned Off Montrezl Harrell In Free-Agent Talks

The Celtics met with Montrezl Harrell before the start of the 2022-23 NBA season, but the veteran forward didn’t like what Boston brought to the table. Harrell was viewed as a potential fit for reigning the Eastern Conference champions in free agency. Not only could the Celtics stand to add some interior help, but Harrell employs a hard-nosed style of play that fits the identity Boston showcased on its run to the NBA Finals this past season.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

Berkshire Bank Hockey Night In New England: Projected Bruins-Ducks Lines, Pairings

The Boston Bruins will have a pair of players making their season debuts Thursday night as they look for a bounce-back win while hosting the Anaheim Ducks at TD Garden. Bruins blue liner Matt Grzelcyk, who sat out the first four games as he recovered from offseason shoulder surgery, will make his return as he starts on Boston’s second defensive pairing. Jack Studnicka also will get the start as he pivots the third forward line with Trent Frederic and Charlie Coyle serving as his wingers.
BOSTON, MA
NESN

NESN

