fox4beaumont.com

Port Arthur ISD superintendent says district is responding to recent social media threats

The Port Arthur superintendent tells KFDM News the district is aware of recent social media threat and is responding. Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie says the district posted a statement on the Port Arthur Memorial High School's website saying the district saying the district and the high school are aware of the threats.
fox4beaumont.com

Port Arthur police take juvenile into custody following late night stabbing

PORT ARTHUR — A juvenile is in custody and facing a felony charge following a late night domestic disturbance that resulted in a stabbing In Port Arthur. Police Chief Tim Duriso tells KFDM/Fox 4 that officers responded to the disturbance and stabbing at about 11 p.m. Thursday in the 32 hundred block of 13th Street.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Landlord convicted of killing tenant in Vidor now off to prison

A landlord convicted of killing his tenant in Vidor is off to prison. James McClelland, 74, was found guilty of manslaughter six weeks ago in Orange County. He had the judge, not the jury, decide punishment. On Wednesday, Judge Rex Peveto sentenced McClelland to 12 years behind bars. McClelland shot...
VIDOR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Arrangements now set for Rosine McFaddin Wilson under the direction of Broussard's

BEAUMONT — Broussard's - Rosine McFaddin Wilson, the daughter of James Lewis Caldwell McFaddin and Rosine Blount McFaddin was born in Beaumont Texas on June 27, 1927. Mrs. Wilson died on October 19, 2022, after a brief illness. A fifth generation Texan, she was descended from two signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence, Charles Stanfield Taylor and Stephen William Blount, and two veterans of the Battle of San Jacinto, William McFaddin and Stephen William Blount. Her great-great-great grandparents, James and Elizabeth McFaddin and Hezekiah and Nancy Williams were among the first settlers in what is now Jefferson County but was then part of Mexico. Her grandparents were Eugene Harmon Blount, a former Texas legislator, and Rosine Shindler Blount of Nacogdoches and William Perry Herring McFaddin and Ida Caldwell McFaddin of Beaumont. She was a Mayflower descendant on her mother’s side and First Family of Virginia with a colonial governor of Virginia as an ancestor on her father’s side.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

The Morning Show visits the McFaddin-Ward House Historic Museum

BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visits the McFaddin-Ward House Historic Museum and speaks with professional photographer Tom Pich and Barry Bergey to discuss “The Culture of America.” Pich and Bergey also talk about their book, “Folk Masters: A Portrait of America”, which features portraits of NEA National Heritage Fellows.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Potential buyers tour AT&T building in downtown Beaumont

BEAUMONT — The city of Beaumont hosted a walk-through of the AT&T building as it plans to sell the building. The walk-through was for companies who might be interested in bidding on the building. Representatives from a Port Arthur and a Beaumont firm were among the companies that took...
BEAUMONT, TX

