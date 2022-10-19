Read full article on original website
fox4beaumont.com
Port Arthur ISD superintendent says district is responding to recent social media threats
The Port Arthur superintendent tells KFDM News the district is aware of recent social media threat and is responding. Superintendent Dr. Mark Porterie says the district posted a statement on the Port Arthur Memorial High School's website saying the district saying the district and the high school are aware of the threats.
Port Arthur police take juvenile into custody following late night stabbing
PORT ARTHUR — A juvenile is in custody and facing a felony charge following a late night domestic disturbance that resulted in a stabbing In Port Arthur. Police Chief Tim Duriso tells KFDM/Fox 4 that officers responded to the disturbance and stabbing at about 11 p.m. Thursday in the 32 hundred block of 13th Street.
JP Collins sets $1 million bond for murder suspect linked to killing and fire
BEAUMONT — Justice of the Peace Ben Collins Sr. tells KFDM/Fox 4 he set bond at $1 million for a suspect accused of murdering a man and setting a fire at the victim's Beaumont home. Law enforcement officers across the region are looking for Channin Ardoin, 39. Judge Collins...
Woman in Chambers County caught on video running off after taking package from porch
CHAMBERS COUNTY — Chambers County deputies are asking for your help to identify a woman caught on home surveillance video taking a package. The woman can be seen walking up to a home in Chambers County, picking up the package and then running off with it. She was wearing...
Landlord convicted of killing tenant in Vidor now off to prison
A landlord convicted of killing his tenant in Vidor is off to prison. James McClelland, 74, was found guilty of manslaughter six weeks ago in Orange County. He had the judge, not the jury, decide punishment. On Wednesday, Judge Rex Peveto sentenced McClelland to 12 years behind bars. McClelland shot...
BISD considering buying sensors to detect vaping and sounds that may indicate emergencies
BEAUMONT — Vaping, potential violence and how to detect and prevent both in school bathrooms and throughout campuses. The Beaumont ISD school board took up that critical issue during its Thursday night meeting. School board members listened to a report about a pilot program to buy 120 sensors that...
Arrangements now set for Rosine McFaddin Wilson under the direction of Broussard's
BEAUMONT — Broussard's - Rosine McFaddin Wilson, the daughter of James Lewis Caldwell McFaddin and Rosine Blount McFaddin was born in Beaumont Texas on June 27, 1927. Mrs. Wilson died on October 19, 2022, after a brief illness. A fifth generation Texan, she was descended from two signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence, Charles Stanfield Taylor and Stephen William Blount, and two veterans of the Battle of San Jacinto, William McFaddin and Stephen William Blount. Her great-great-great grandparents, James and Elizabeth McFaddin and Hezekiah and Nancy Williams were among the first settlers in what is now Jefferson County but was then part of Mexico. Her grandparents were Eugene Harmon Blount, a former Texas legislator, and Rosine Shindler Blount of Nacogdoches and William Perry Herring McFaddin and Ida Caldwell McFaddin of Beaumont. She was a Mayflower descendant on her mother’s side and First Family of Virginia with a colonial governor of Virginia as an ancestor on her father’s side.
BBB focuses on 2022 Woman of Integrity honorees, including KFDM anchor Kimberly Rusley
BEAUMONT — The Better Business Bureau of Southeast Texas uplifting and honoring hard working women during its annual women's conference Thursday night. The conference kicked off during the afternoon with several guest speakers and panelists. Later, there was a special focus on the 2022 Woman of Integrity honorees, including...
No evidence of foul play in death of man found after house fire is out
ORANGE COUNTY — Investigators tell KFDM/Fox 4 there's no evidence of foul play in the death of a man found after first responders put out a fire in his home in Orange County. Chief Ricky Bodin with Orange County ESD#2 tells KFDM/Fox 4 that firefighters responded to the call...
Beaumont Children's Museum to begin receiving funding from the city
BEAUMONT — The city of Beaumont gives funding to a number of museums, including the Art Museum of Southeast Texas and the Entergy Museum. However, it's never given funding to the Beaumont Children's Museum. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb explains that's changing.
Hardin County election could lead to two new fire stations and lower property insurance
HARDIN COUNTY — An election in Hardin County could lead to two new fire stations for a growing area near Kountze. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb that the outcome of the election could also lead to lower property insurance rates for a number of residents.
Little Cypress-Mauriceville CISD residents to vote in tax rate election
A Southeast Texas school district is reaching out to voters to explain why an upcoming election is important. Little Cypress-Mauriceville officials are hoping voters will support the district's request in the upcoming tax rate election. KFDM/Fox 4’s Skylar Williams reports.
The Morning Show visits The Art Museum of Southeast Texas for Eat a Bug Day
BEAUMONT — Tan Radford takes us on an exciting adventure this morning with the opportunity to preview Eat a Bug Day. The bugs are fried and seasoned for your enjoyment. Brave participants who eat a bug will receive a sticker to wear with pride. The Art Museum of Southeast...
I-10 traffic slows to crawl due to highway construction project in Orange County
Interstate-10 traffic came to a crawl due to a highway construction project in Orange County. A Texas Department of Public Safety official says the long traffic lines were due to concrete repairs going on in Orange County on I-10 eastbound. Traffic was forced to merge into just one lane of...
The Morning Show visits the McFaddin-Ward House Historic Museum
BEAUMONT — The Morning Show's Tan Radford visits the McFaddin-Ward House Historic Museum and speaks with professional photographer Tom Pich and Barry Bergey to discuss “The Culture of America.” Pich and Bergey also talk about their book, “Folk Masters: A Portrait of America”, which features portraits of NEA National Heritage Fellows.
Potential buyers tour AT&T building in downtown Beaumont
BEAUMONT — The city of Beaumont hosted a walk-through of the AT&T building as it plans to sell the building. The walk-through was for companies who might be interested in bidding on the building. Representatives from a Port Arthur and a Beaumont firm were among the companies that took...
