Texas state trooper criticized for response to Uvalde shooting has been fired
A Texas state trooper who was among the first to respond to the Uvalde shooting earlier this year has been fired, the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed to Axios. Why it matters: The trooper, Sgt. Juan Maldonado, is the third officer with ties to the botched response by police to the Uvalde school shooting who has been fired.
Where slavery is on the ballot this November
This midterm elections, voters in five states will decide whether to remove from state constitutions language allowing slavery and involuntary servitude as criminal punishments. The big picture: Over 150 years after the U.S. abolished slavery, nearly 20 state constitutions still allow forced labor as punishment for certain crimes. Context: Across...
RSV and other children's respiratory illnesses are rising in Colorado
Data: CDC; Chart: Alayna Alvarez/AxiosChildren's Hospital Colorado is filling up with sick kids as cases of respiratory illnesses — particularly respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV — climb nationwide.Why it matters: There's no vaccine for the contagious virus, which can be dangerous in young children and the elderly. What's happening: RSV — which includes symptoms like coughing, wheezing and fever — peaks during colder months. But this year's season started early and has higher than usual case counts, says Kevin Messacar, a doctor at Children's Hospital Colorado.Pediatricians are also noticing an uptick in influenza cases, indicating an early start to flu...
Minnesota schools are still understaffed, especially for special education
Massive staff shortages in some public school districts in Minnesota have delayed a return to normal for many kids. Driving the news: Minneapolis Public Schools has 650 vacant positions, reports the Star Tribune, and parents and teachers are calling for help.St. Paul Public Schools were down 300 positions heading into the school year, according to Sahan Journal.Why it matters: Many parents hoped that schools would operate like they did pre-pandemic so their kids could get back on track. But the Star Tribune report paints a chaotic picture.Minneapolis is down 135 special education staff.One father of a child with autism said...
Drought to tighten its grip on U.S. this winter, forecasts show
The third straight La Niña winter in the U.S. is likely to cause drought to expand and deepen from California to the Plains, branching out across the Southeast, NOAA said Thursday. How it works: Currently, water levels along certain stretches of the Mississippi River are so low that centuries-old...
Your voting guide for the midterms in Greater Austin
Texans can now cast ballots in this year's midterm elections. Why it matters: Voters will decide key statewide seats as well as congressional districts, legislative offices and the State Board of Education. Plus: Races for local elected positions and local referendums are on ballots. What you need to know:. Early...
MTV teams with Florida college students to get out the vote
College students across South Florida are expanding voting access on their campuses ahead of the midterm elections, thanks in part to reality show hitmaker MTV. Why it matters: 90% of U.S. college campuses had no early voting options in 2020, and 74% of campuses didn't didn't have any in-person voting options on Election Day either, according to research shared with Axios from MTV and Duke University data science master's students.
Guilty plea expected in Michigan high school shooting, prosecutor says
A 16-year-old accused of killing four students in a shooting at a Michigan high school last year is expected to plead guilty to murder next week, per AP. Driving the news: Ethan Crumbley, who is expected in court Monday, was charged as an adult and is facing four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of attempted murder, one count of terrorism causing death as well other crimes for the Nov. 30 shooting.
Maricopa County Attorney: It's Rachel Mitchell vs. Julie Gunnigle
This year's Maricopa County Attorney's race has turned into a proxy vote on the future of criminal justice, law enforcement and abortion rights in our region. Why it matters: County attorneys prosecute almost all criminal cases and decide whether police officers face charges in use-of-force cases.State of play: The late Maricopa County Attorney Allister Adel resigned in March. The Board of Supervisors appointed Republican Rachel Mitchell to take over. She is running to keep the position.Mitchell, a veteran of the office, gained national attention as the GOP investigative counsel during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's nomination hearing.Her Democratic challenger, Julie...
Mass. auditor hopefuls reckon with questions on their past
Both the Democrat and the Republican vying to become the state's top fiscal watchdog are dismissing stories from their pasts that have raised questions about their fitness for office. Driving the news: Before her career in politics, Democratic auditor candidate state Sen. Diana DiZoglio worked as a youth counselor at...
Arizona election officials raise voter intimidation concerns regarding drop box watchers
Several law enforcement and election agencies are raising concerns about self-appointed poll watchers who are monitoring drop boxes, photographing voters and in some cases confronting them.Why it matters: Some people could be intimidated into not delivering their ballots.Driving the news: Arizona's Secretary of State's Office sent the U.S. Department of Justice a complaint filed by a voter who encountered the monitors when he and his wife delivered their ballots to a drop box in Mesa.The voter said people photographed them and their license plate, accused them of being "mules" and followed them while filming as they drove out of the...
EPA opens civil rights investigation into Jackson water crisis
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said Thursday that it has opened an investigation into whether Mississippi state agencies discriminated against the majority-Black population in Jackson in their funding of water infrastructure and treatment programs. Why it matters: The NAACP filed a discrimination complaint last month on behalf of Jackson residents,...
Wildfire smoke clouds Pacific NorthWest
Large wildfires in Oregon and Washington state are wreaking havoc on air quality in the Pacific Northwest. Driving the news: Seattle marked its second consecutive day of having the worst air quality in the world Thursday, according to its air quality index (AQI). Air quality advisories are in effect until...
2022 Voters' guide: Ohio
Election Day is Nov. 8 and Ohio's races could potentially impact the national political landscape. Why it matters: Voters will decide on three Ohio Supreme Court seats that could potentially flip the court from red to blue, as well as between the first woman governor or an incumbent. The winners will make consequential decisions about abortion, future elections and redistricting in our state. And Ohio's neck-and-neck Senate race could help decide which party has the majority in the U.S. Senate. How to vote in metro ColumbusDue to unconstitutional statewide redistricting this year, your district might have changed.Find your new...
Three Utah pumpkin patches to visit before Halloween
Last October my farm-raised, Midwestern parents came out to visit, so I said "Let's all go to the pumpkin patch!" What we found: A Harry Potter-ish village with actors, a terrifyingly elaborate haunted barn, and performers break-dancing under strobe lights. "When you said we were going to a pumpkin patch,...
Midterm elections 2022: Voting in Minnesota
Election Day is Nov. 8. Here's everything you need to know about how to register, vote and understand what's on your ballot in the Twin Cities. Why it matters: It's not a presidential election year, but the winners of Minnesota's midterm elections will shape policy that directly impacts residents' lives at the local, state and federal level.
Midterm elections 2022: How to vote in Illinois
Illinois' midterm ballot features several big statewide races — including governor, attorney general and U.S. Senate — as well as important ballot measures. Why it matters: The 2022 election will determine whether the Democrats remain in control of the governor's mansion and the Illinois Supreme Court. And ballot...
How Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp built his career and his wealth
Gov. Brian Kemp is a much different candidate now than he was four years ago — and also a much wealthier man.The big picture: Kemp's political rise, from state senator in 2003 to incumbent governor leading the polls despite relentless attacks from former President Trump, has been due to playing the long game. That’s in many ways the same approach he’s taken in a long and winding business career.Why it matters: In four years, Kemp and Democratic rival Stacey Abrams have become two of the most prominent figures in Georgia. While it's been in different circles and with different strategies,...
NC Democrats challenge the residence of Republican in competitive Senate district
North Carolina Democrats are alleging a Republican state Senate candidate running in one of the most competitive seats does not live in the district he’s running in, as required by state law. In an election protest filed Wednesday, a self-described activist alleges District 18 candidate E.C. Sykes lives in a Raleigh rental home south of the district he's running to represent. As a result, Sykes is ineligible to run for election in the district, the protest argues. Context: Sykes, a Republican who ran in 2020 for NC Secretary of State, is running against Democrat Mary Wills Bode in a hotly...
What a Kroger/Albertsons grocery merger would mean for Valley shoppers
A planned merger between Kroger and Albertsons would consolidate two of the biggest companies in the Valley's grocery store market.Yes, but: It's unclear exactly what a merger would mean for Arizona shoppers. Driving the news: Kroger, which owns Fry's Food Stores, and Albertsons, which owns Safeway, announced on Oct. 14 that they planned to merge, Axios' Nathan Bomey reported. Why it's important: If federal officials don't block the merger, it would consolidate two of the most dominant grocery store chains in Arizona, which account for more than 40% of the market in the Valley and more than 44% statewide. Albertsons...
