Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American chess prodigy Hans Niemann files a lawsuit against the world chess championRickySaint Louis, MO
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Related
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville Has Another Tough Football Encounter Friday Night at 7-1 CBC
EDWARDSVILLE Edwardsville's football team has another tough game on Friday as it travels to CBC for a 7 p.m. encounter. The two teams both have solid records and it should be an excellent contest. Edwardsville goes into the game against the Cadets at 6-2, losing at East St. Louis 26-7...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Marvin Burks Jr., 4-star safety from St. Louis, announces surprise SEC commitment
Marvin Burks Jr. was forecasted to stay close to home and play for Missouri. He’s now committed, however, to Ole Miss. From St. Louis, Burks is a blue-chip safety prospect out of Cardinal Ritter College Prep. Friday night, Burks pledged to play for Lane Kiffin’s program. Burks is...
edglentoday.com
Edwardsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame Announces Second Re-Charter Class
EDWARDSVILLE - The second re-charter class of the Edwardsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame will feature five athletes, two coaches, three teams and one contributor. Athletes include Tom Price, Luke Kreamalmeyer, Lindsay Anderson, Herman Shaw and Christina Perozzi. Coaches include Dick Gerber and Winston Brown. Teams include the 1990 baseball team, 2000 boys soccer team and 2004 girls golf team. Bob Wetzel will go in as a contributor.
edglentoday.com
SIUE Cougar Baja Places First at International Competition
EDWARDSVILLE - A first-place finish in an international competition highlighted a recent showing by the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s Cougar Baja team. The team competed in the Baja SAE® series held Sept. 29-Oct. 2 in Green Valley, Ariz. The series consists of competitions that simulate real-world engineering design projects and their related challenges.
LeBron James attends Chaminade High School football game to watch nephew play
After LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers tipped off the 2022-23 NBA regular season on Tuesday, the basketball star capped the week by attending a high school football game in Southern California. LeBron and Savannah James, his wife, were spotted in the stands at Chaminade College Prep, where ...
ehstigertimesonline.com
Exciting New Changes May Be Coming To The Schools In Edwardsville
The District 7 School Board discussed a new middle school as well as other remodeling opportunities in their last meeting, addressing the functionality and population of each. Lincoln Middle School operated as the old high school, so it’s aged and could use some new renovations. The decision between tearing down the whole school and rebuilding or performing fix ups over the years to better the facility has yet to be made.
14 Missouri institutions on best colleges and universities list
14 Missouri colleges made it on WalletHub's newly released 2023's Best College & University list.
Tennessee Tribune
Music Promoter Parker Inducted into Hall of Fame
ST. LOUIS, MO — On Saturday, October 2, 2022 The National Black Radio Hall of Fame Induction Awards Program was held in St. Louis, Missouri. The National Black Radio Hall of Fame is an annual non- profit charitable organization. They present awards and induct outstanding individuals from across the nation for their contributions to the entertainment industry, Black radio, and communities.
High number of deer collisions in one Metro East County
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Illinois Department of Transportation encouraged drivers to be aware of deer this time of year.
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
St. Mary's High School will be open next year, president says
Earlier in the fall, the Archdiocese of St. Louis announced that it would be eliminating two Catholic schools in the city. Mike England, president of St. Mary’s High School, told KMOX that the plan is for the school to remain open.
timestribunenews.com
Troy and Glen Carbon Seats Contested
Seats on the Madison County Board that represent districts which include areas of Troy and Glen Carbon are among those up for grabs in the Nov. 8 general election. In Madison County Board District 2, incumbent Republican Stacey Pace is being opposed by a Democratic candidate, Charles “CJ” Metheny. Both reside in Troy.
whvoradio.com
GOOD NEWS – Murphey To Be Inducted Into Mid-America EMMY Silver Circle
KTVI Fox 2 and St. Louis reporter Mandy Murphey is set to be inducted into the NATAS Mid-America EMMY Silver Circle October 29, at the 46th Annual Regional EMMY Awards. Anchor for the company’s 5, 9 & 10 o’clock evening news, she joined KTVI in 1991 and became a full-time anchor in 1993 — following a deeply-rooted upbringing in west Kentucky.
St. Louis area companies Esse Health, Navvis announce merger
Two St. Louis area companies are merging in an effort to expand healthcare services.
recordpatriot.com
Foster accuses Prenzler of ‘pay-to-play’
EDWARDSVILLE – Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler on Wednesday night was accused of soliciting campaign contributions in return for appointments by County Board Member John “Eric” Foster, R-Granite City. Also at the meeting, a board member questioned recently-appointed state Sen. Kris Tharp’s ability to serve in...
advantagenews.com
Battle for Madison County District 9
Both Alton seats on the Madison County Board are up for grabs this year. Republican Bruce Egelhoff is seeking to unseat incumbent Democrat Bill Stoutenborough for the seat representing District 9. It’s the seat formerly held by the late Jim Dodd. Egelhoff tells The Big Z Alton didn’t get...
edglentoday.com
Witness Distillery Is Winner Of Strong ARTini Event At Edwardsville Art Fair
EDWARDSVILLE - On Friday evening, September 23, a special fundraiser was held to benefit the Edwardsville Arts Center called an ARTini competition. The event took place at the Edwardsville Art Fair. Six local restaurants were challenged to create a unique cocktail inspired by works of art. Attendees sampled the creative...
KMOV
Costco opens new location in University City
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Costco will have its grand opening of their new store Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 a.m. The warehouse will offer brand-name and private-label merchandise and will feature a gas station, bakery, produce, and deli department. “We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices...
electrek.co
Tesla has secured a massive new building in Illinois
Tesla has secured a long-term lease on a massive new building located in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, near St. Louis. It’s not clear what the building will be used for, but it’s likely going to be a giant parts distribution center. Tesla likes big buildings, and it has built...
Comments / 0