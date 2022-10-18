ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edwardsville, IL

edglentoday.com

Edwardsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame Announces Second Re-Charter Class

EDWARDSVILLE - The second re-charter class of the Edwardsville High School Athletic Hall of Fame will feature five athletes, two coaches, three teams and one contributor. Athletes include Tom Price, Luke Kreamalmeyer, Lindsay Anderson, Herman Shaw and Christina Perozzi. Coaches include Dick Gerber and Winston Brown. Teams include the 1990 baseball team, 2000 boys soccer team and 2004 girls golf team. Bob Wetzel will go in as a contributor.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
edglentoday.com

SIUE Cougar Baja Places First at International Competition

EDWARDSVILLE - A first-place finish in an international competition highlighted a recent showing by the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Engineering’s Cougar Baja team. The team competed in the Baja SAE® series held Sept. 29-Oct. 2 in Green Valley, Ariz. The series consists of competitions that simulate real-world engineering design projects and their related challenges.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
ehstigertimesonline.com

Exciting New Changes May Be Coming To The Schools In Edwardsville

The District 7 School Board discussed a new middle school as well as other remodeling opportunities in their last meeting, addressing the functionality and population of each. Lincoln Middle School operated as the old high school, so it’s aged and could use some new renovations. The decision between tearing down the whole school and rebuilding or performing fix ups over the years to better the facility has yet to be made.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Tennessee Tribune

Music Promoter Parker Inducted into Hall of Fame

ST. LOUIS, MO — On Saturday, October 2, 2022 The National Black Radio Hall of Fame Induction Awards Program was held in St. Louis, Missouri. The National Black Radio Hall of Fame is an annual non- profit charitable organization. They present awards and induct outstanding individuals from across the nation for their contributions to the entertainment industry, Black radio, and communities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
timestribunenews.com

Troy and Glen Carbon Seats Contested

Seats on the Madison County Board that represent districts which include areas of Troy and Glen Carbon are among those up for grabs in the Nov. 8 general election. In Madison County Board District 2, incumbent Republican Stacey Pace is being opposed by a Democratic candidate, Charles “CJ” Metheny. Both reside in Troy.
TROY, IL
whvoradio.com

GOOD NEWS – Murphey To Be Inducted Into Mid-America EMMY Silver Circle

KTVI Fox 2 and St. Louis reporter Mandy Murphey is set to be inducted into the NATAS Mid-America EMMY Silver Circle October 29, at the 46th Annual Regional EMMY Awards. Anchor for the company’s 5, 9 & 10 o’clock evening news, she joined KTVI in 1991 and became a full-time anchor in 1993 — following a deeply-rooted upbringing in west Kentucky.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Foster accuses Prenzler of ‘pay-to-play’

EDWARDSVILLE – Madison County Board Chairman Kurt Prenzler on Wednesday night was accused of soliciting campaign contributions in return for appointments by County Board Member John “Eric” Foster, R-Granite City. Also at the meeting, a board member questioned recently-appointed state Sen. Kris Tharp’s ability to serve in...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
advantagenews.com

Battle for Madison County District 9

Both Alton seats on the Madison County Board are up for grabs this year. Republican Bruce Egelhoff is seeking to unseat incumbent Democrat Bill Stoutenborough for the seat representing District 9. It’s the seat formerly held by the late Jim Dodd. Egelhoff tells The Big Z Alton didn’t get...
MADISON COUNTY, IL
edglentoday.com

Witness Distillery Is Winner Of Strong ARTini Event At Edwardsville Art Fair

EDWARDSVILLE - On Friday evening, September 23, a special fundraiser was held to benefit the Edwardsville Arts Center called an ARTini competition. The event took place at the Edwardsville Art Fair. Six local restaurants were challenged to create a unique cocktail inspired by works of art. Attendees sampled the creative...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

Costco opens new location in University City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Costco will have its grand opening of their new store Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 8 a.m. The warehouse will offer brand-name and private-label merchandise and will feature a gas station, bakery, produce, and deli department. “We are thrilled to be bringing Costco’s low warehouse prices...
UNIVERSITY CITY, MO
electrek.co

Tesla has secured a massive new building in Illinois

Tesla has secured a long-term lease on a massive new building located in Pontoon Beach, Illinois, near St. Louis. It’s not clear what the building will be used for, but it’s likely going to be a giant parts distribution center. Tesla likes big buildings, and it has built...
PONTOON BEACH, IL

