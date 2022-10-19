Read full article on original website
Related
WKYC
Creative Halloween costume ideas that come from items you already have in your closet
CLEVELAND — The countdown is on - Halloween is officially just eleven days away, and if you haven't figured out your costumes yet, don't panic. 3News Style Contributor Hallie Abrams stopped by "Front Row" to share some creative costume ideas that you can put together from items you probably already have in your closet.
I’m 57 & people tell me to ‘dress my age’ but I know I’m fabulous – my trolls are just jealous
MANY people believe that you should trade in style for comfort after a certain age, but why not have both?. A TikToker in her late 50s has received hate for her youthful outfits, but she isn't letting that stop her. TikTok user Tami1231 showed viewers some of her stylish attire...
I'm a Fashion Editor—These Are the 9 Key Items I'm Wearing to Work This Fall
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: I love dressing for work. I know, I know—permission to call me crazy. This is mainly due to the fact that I work in fashion, and there aren't (too many) confines of a corporate dress code, which means dressing for the office is the perfect opportunity to flex my creative muscles and muster up chic outfits that feel polished yet trend-forward, something I relish in! Moreover, after wearing leggings daily while working from home for so long, the desire to put on a proper pair of trousers is rather thrilling.
I’m a fashion expert… these are the five styles of coats you should ditch – they’re making you look so much older
THE dreaded arrival of winter is almost here which means only one thing - swapping the cosy cardigans for thick coats to keep you toasty. But if you're yet to hit the high-street to replenish your wardrobe, be warned - there are some coats that, according to an expert, will only add ten years to your appearance.
Ciara Adds Edgy Spin to Western Style with Leather Corset & Cowboy Boots for the 2022 CMT Artists Of The Year
Ciara put an edgy spin on a classic country look to perform onstage with Walker Hayes at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year show at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville. The recording artist will debut her remix of the country singer’s “Y’all Life” single at the award show, which was pre-recorded on Oct. 12 and will air tonight on CMT. Ciara wore a black leather corset mini dress that featured asymmetrical pockets of denim lined with sparkling crystals on the skirt and neckline. She paired the fitted dress with crystal-embellished dark blue denim belts. She added more sparkling details...
Zoe Saldaña Slips On Louboutin Pumps & Leather Dress for ‘From Scratch’ Special Screening
Zoe Saldaña made a sleek choice to attend Netflix’s “From Scratch” special screening in Los Angeles yesterday. The “Avatar” actress modeled a skin-toned hue leather dress from Fendi’s fall 2022 couture collection. The fitted dress featured a sweetheart neckline and an A-line skirt. She accessorized with a set of EF Collection mini huggie earrings featuring 0.26 carats of diamond and covered in 14k gold. Saldaña also added a couple more sparkling details with an assortment of gold rings from the diamond company Vrai. The actress kept it monochrome with her footwear. Saldaña wore brown Christain Louboutin pumps to complete her look. The...
Hypebae
JW Anderson Launches 'Carrie' Capsule Collection Just in Time for Halloween
JW Anderson and MGM have announced the release of a new womenswear capsule collection, inspired by the 1976 horror film, Carrie. An adaptation of Steven King’s novel, the film was directed by Brian De Palma and saw creative director Jonathan Anderson inspired by the protagonist, Carrie White, who takes revenge on her high-school bullies through psychic powers.
The Wait Is Over: Target Dropped Its Fall Designer Collection Full of Flattering Dresses and Cozy Accessories
And prices start at just $8.
7 Things a Bride Should Know Before Shopping at Grace Loves Lace
Not even five minutes into my visit at the new Grace Loves Lace boutique in Washington DC, I was already fantasizing about ways I could repurpose a wedding gown that don't involve actually getting married. I walked down the aisle nearly three years ago, so my bridal-attire needs are squarely...
Must-Have Boots For The Fall
With the fall season comes new trends and the perfect opportunity to go shopping for new fall boots.
Nick Kroll Recalled The Moment He Finally Became Aware Of The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama
"My first exposure to it all was literally on the red carpet in Venice, and I was like, 'Ohhhh, I think people might be interested in this.' And I was right."
Best Heritage-Style Boots That Will Never Go Out of Style
The trend to turn away from mass-produced junk and the unsustainable eco-disaster that is fast fashion often means looking back at practices and brands that were made in the U.S. in days past. Clothing and shoes used to take time to make, with craftsman using quality materials to create long-lasting items like denim, belts, and […]
dcnewsnow.com
How to do witch makeup for Halloween
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Cast a spell this Halloween with these witch makeup tips. Spooky, cute, mysterious, elegant: dressing as a witch for Halloween is a classic for a reason. Whether you’re painting your face green, adding warts or going for a glitter-dusted good-witch look, there’s no wrong way to create witch makeup. Brew a new twist on the classic Halloween costume with these witch makeup ideas.
Leopard print gets a roar of approval: Love it or loathe it, animal designs are everywhere this season
There is one trend that is going to be impossible to ignore this winter. Leopard print, after all, has never been a subtle look. Love it or loathe it, leopard is everywhere, from the catwalk — at Giambattista Valli, Dolce & Gabbana, Celine and Ganni among others — to the High Street. You’d be hard-pressed to find any retailer without leopard this season.
These 6 Beauty Essentials Are Perfect for Traveling
Disclosure: Shop With Us is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly. Let’s face it: Packing makeup can be stressful. The products you love most are often too big to take on a plane — or can't fit into your luggage. Of course, if you’re in a rush, fitting […]
Layer Up Like a Street Styler in a Fall Favorite Trend: Skirts Over Pants
How to keep your summer looks going strong when the weather turns cooler? Wear denim under breezy dresses or a pair of trousers under pleated skirts the way we’re seeing designers layer up their looks at Chopova Lowena, Collina Strada, and Chloé. Scroll through our favorite interpretations of the trend here, and check out on our Street Style Trend Tracker as we tag more of the best looks from the new season.
Refinery29
2023’s Biggest Bridal Trends Include Opera Gloves & Latex Dresses
Come next year, wedding fashion will take a turn for the glamorous. As evidenced by the New York Bridal Fashion Week Fall 2023 lineup, casual slip dresses and minimalist suits are being traded for can't-miss trends that give brides-to-be their main character moment. While Spring 2023 nuptials fashion was big...
Comments / 0