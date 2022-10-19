Read full article on original website
KXLY
Prepare for a chilly Fall weekend! – Kris
We are tracking more valley rain and mountain snow for Saturday. The best chance of wet weather will be in the morning, and then we will dry out from west to east through the afternoon. Plan your Saturday. It’s going to be a damp and chilly start to Saturday with...
KXLY
More rain on the way for Friday night – Kris
We are tracking another round of rain moving in late Friday and into Saturday morning. It’s going to be a damp and chilly start to Saturday with a chance of light rain. The rain will taper off from west to east through late morning and early afternoon. Even after it dries out, it will still be cold and blustery with high temperatures only in the mid-40s and wind gusts to 20 mph.
Shoshone News Press
VIDEO: Major storm hits Friday, here's how it impacts the weekend
Fall weather arrives Friday with an incoming storm bringing rain, wind, and high elevation snow to the Northwest. The arrival of the storm coincides with a 25-30 degree drop in temperatures from where the week started and a more fall-like weather pattern. Once it arrives, the wet, cool weather pattern is here for the foreseeable future.
First snowflakes of the season fall at local ski mountains
SPOKANE, Wash. – The first flakes of the season have fallen at local ski mountains. Cameras show snow falling at Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain. Snow is expected in the higher elevations through the weekend as a strong system moves over the Inland Northwest. Passes around 3,500-4,000 feet can expect accumulations between Friday night and early next week. In lower...
KHQ Right Now
The switch has been flipped!
Rain, wind, cooler temperatures and mountain snow arrive Friday. Wind gust will likely approach 25-30 mph through the afternoon helping to clear out some of that pesky smoke and improve our air quality. Scattered showers are expected to linger through early Saturday morning, with some hit-and-miss showers hanging on through...
KXLY
Much-needed rain arrives Friday – Mark
Cloudy skies will turn to afternoon rain with much cooler temperatures throughout the day. Rain moves in this afternoon and continues into Saturday morning. We return to sunny weather on Sunday with 52 degrees, then more rain returns Monday. Plan your day. Showers start at noon and continue through dinner...
NOAA says winter should be colder, wetter in the Northwest this year
SPOKANE, Wash.– The NOAA winter outlook is pointing towards a busy winter season in the Inland Northwest. The outlook gives us a 50% chance for colder and wetter (snowier) conditions in December, January and February. The odds for average conditions are 33% and the odds of warmer and drier than average weather are just 16%. NOAA NOAA For the third...
KXLY
Heat and haze continue before Friday’s big cooldown – Mark
It’s going to be another smoky and warm day today and tomorrow. We are tracking a huge cold front that arrives Friday with gusty winds and scattered showers. That will bring rain overnight into Saturday morning. The weekend will be even colder with highs around 50 and valley rain...
KXLY
See you later smoke! One more day before cool, wet, windy weather arrives – Kris
We are tracking a strong cold front on the way for Friday. It will bring rain, mountain snow, wind and much cooler weather to the region on Friday. It will also bring a substantial decrease or even an end to the wildfire smoke that’s been plaguing our air quality.
KXLY
More smoke and haze with record heat again – Mark
The smoke and haze stay with us today and Thursday. No winds and very dry conditions also continue until Friday as we see a large cold front move in with winds and afternoon rain. Plan my day. It’ll be hazy and warm with no real break for those sensitive to...
This October smoke could be the latest on record
SPOKANE, Wash — Air Quality on Wednesday spent most of the day hovering in the Orange AQI range, Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. That would not be a surprise in the summertime. In the past decade, the Inland Northwest has gotten used to a yearly invasion of wildfire smoke. In October however, a smoky day like this is unheard of. With...
How to prepare your vehicle for colder conditions before winter arrives
SPOKANE, Wash. — The cold weather is returning to the Inland Northwest, which means drivers need to be more careful when roads get slick and icy. The real question is: is your vehicle ready? Austin Adair, a local mechanic, says being prepared for winter weather is important, and even recommends drivers get their cars inspected now before it’s too late....
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
Friday Night Sports Part 2: It’s almost playoff time
4 News Now’s Alex Crescenti and Julian Mininsohn team up for the first time as the high school football regular season starts to come to an end. Post Falls 49 Lake City 19 Mullan/St. Regis 60 Wallace 22 University 33 Lewis & Clark 23 COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
whereverfamily.com
5 Reasons to Visit Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, this Winter
Planning family travel to Idaho this winter? Be sure to add Coeur d’Alene to the itinerary. This charming city features a variety of festivals, events and sites for the entire family to enjoy. Here are five reasons to visit Coeur d’Alene this winter:. 1. 25th Anniversary of Coeur...
KHQ Right Now
360 Coverage: Aphids are on the move in Spokane
Aphids are common in Spokane, but the long summer is keeping them around later than usual. If you're concerned, don't worry. WSU Master Gardener said they'll clear out when the weather gets colder.
KXLY.com | 4 News Now
Friday Night Sports Extra Part 1: The high school football season is ending soon
Alex Crescenti and Julian Mininsohn team up for the first time as the high school football regular season starts to come to a close. Mt. Spokane 31 Gonzaga Prep 27 Mead 41 Cheney 7 West Valley 33 Rogers 13 Riverside 24 Deer Park 6 COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
Do you think the traffic of Spokane is getting worse?
Rising traffic congestion is an inescapable condition in large and growing metropolitan areas across the world. Everyone hates traffic congestion, and it keeps getting worse, in spite of attempted remedies. How do you think about the traffic of Spokane?
Expansion project at Spokane International Airport now underway
SPOKANE, Wash. — Now that air travel has picked up, the Spokane International Airport is seeing record numbers of travelers. To keep up with the demand and the growth in the area, the airport is expanding. In 2019, the Spokane International Airport saw record traffic of more than 4...
Gonzaga Bulletin
Global Neighborhood thrift is expanding and Spokane is here for it
Global Neighborhood Thrift has big plans for the absolute best kind of world domination—its recent expansion is yet another step toward its vision of acceptance and opportunities for those most in need. And as the fall chill descends, things are now heating up at the thrift store; the September expansion doubled floorspace to nearly 20,000 square feet.
