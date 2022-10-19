We are tracking another round of rain moving in late Friday and into Saturday morning. It’s going to be a damp and chilly start to Saturday with a chance of light rain. The rain will taper off from west to east through late morning and early afternoon. Even after it dries out, it will still be cold and blustery with high temperatures only in the mid-40s and wind gusts to 20 mph.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO