A look back at our trip to the 2021 Made in America music festival | Been There, Done That Podcast

There’s no show on Saturday for the planned “When We Were Young” music festival in Las Vegas. A high winds advisory was blamed for the last-minute cancellation, which was announced just an hour before the show’s gates were to open at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Presented by Live Nation, When We Were Young was planning performances from headliners Paramore and My Chemical Romance, plus Jimmy Eat World, Bright Eyes, the Linda Lindas, Manchester Orchestra and many more. The show was popular. Its original Oct. 22 and 23 dates were recently supplemented by a scheduled third date on Oct. 29. A statement...

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 15 MINUTES AGO