Lance McCullers will start Game 4 for the Houston Astros, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Originally McCullers was lined up to start Game 3, but a celebration mishap forced the Astros to push his start back a day. As the Astros and McCullers celebrated their three-game sweep on the Seattle Mariners in the American League Divisional Series, he had his elbow struck by a champagne bottle (you can’t make this stuff up). McCullers completed a bullpen session on Friday and will be good to go on Sunday.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 HOURS AGO