West Springfield, MA

West Springfield, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in West Springfield.

The Amherst Regional High School soccer team will have a game with West Springfield High School on October 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Amherst Regional High School
West Springfield High School
October 19, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Amherst Regional High School soccer team will have a game with West Springfield High School on October 19, 2022, 16:00:00.

Amherst Regional High School
West Springfield High School
October 19, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

High School Soccer PRO

East Lyme, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

EAST LYME, CT
EAST LYME, CT
High School Soccer PRO

New Britain, October 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice

NEW BRITAIN, CT
NEW BRITAIN, CT
MassLive.com

Westfield High School football team halts two-game slide with 36-24 win over Chicopee Comp

CHICOPEE – The Westfield High School football team got back to its winning ways, following consecutive losses to Central and Minnechaug Regional. The Bombers defeated the Chicopee Comp Colts, 36-24, on the road Friday night to improve to 5-2. Westfield sophomore quarterback Nicholas Guay rushed for a touchdown and led the Bombers to victory in place of injured sophomore quarterback Jaxson St. Pierre.
WESTFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

Southbridge High School Student Dies Unexpectedly: School Officials

A Southbridge High School student has died unexpectedly on Friday morning, Oct. 21, school officials said. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this student and school community,” Superintendent/Receiver of Southbridge Public Schools Jeffrey Villar said. "It is important to come together as a school community and help each other heal from this tragedy.”
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
WSBS

Berkshire Temperatures Expected To Touch 70 Next Week…

Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing. Not only are this weekend's temperatures going to be mild, but into mid next week, temperatures in The Berkshires are expected to touch 70F. Sunny and in the upper 50s for Friday evening's "It's Alive" Halloween-inspired event in downtown Pittsfield, then PHS vs....
PITTSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Chicopee ‘Thriller’ Halloween race returns for 2nd year: Run begins at funeral home

CHICOPEE – The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce will combine running and Halloween fright with hunger relief when it hosts its second Thriller 5K race Oct. 29. Half the proceeds will benefit Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry. Main sponsor N. Riley Construction will also be building a coffin, which participants will be challenged to fill with peanut butter, pasta, tuna fish and other non-perishable food before the race, said Melissa Breor, chamber director.
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

Section of High Street in Monson closed due to serious accident

MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A section of High Street, in the area of the Monson Library in Monson is closed due to a serious due to a “serious traffic accident,” according to Monson Police. According to police, drivers should expect delays and seek alternative routes. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
MONSON, MA
