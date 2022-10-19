West Springfield, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Guilford. The Xavier High School soccer team will have a game with Guilford High School on October 22, 2022, 14:00:00. The Xavier High School soccer team will have a game with Guilford High School on October 22, 2022, 16:00:00.
CHICOPEE – The Westfield High School football team got back to its winning ways, following consecutive losses to Central and Minnechaug Regional. The Bombers defeated the Chicopee Comp Colts, 36-24, on the road Friday night to improve to 5-2. Westfield sophomore quarterback Nicholas Guay rushed for a touchdown and led the Bombers to victory in place of injured sophomore quarterback Jaxson St. Pierre.
HOLYOKE – After getting stopped on fourth down and turning the ball the over on its opening drive, No. 1 Central took it personally. Very personally. By the time the dust settled, the Golden Eagles had defeated No. 11 Holyoke 64-0 on the road on Friday night under the lights.
AGAWAM, Mass. -- Ludlow boys soccer dominated Agawam on Thursday, winning comfortably 4-0.
Halloween is almost here, and one great way to experience the thrills of the season is by taking a haunted hayride. Across New England several local farms, groups and recreational venues put on annual haunted hayrides for those who dare to get scared. Check out the list below of some...
SOUTHWICK – Historian Bruce Cortis has done a lot of research on Westfield’s climb, and fall, as the worldwide leader in whip manufacturing, and what surprised him most was the city’s success in making a product that it had no resources to produce. “What’s astonishing is that...
In the months leading up to Palmer Superintendent Patricia Gardner’s resignation, school officials were looking into troubling teacher retention rates and low morale in the school district. The School Committee put out a survey a year ago exploring the stress levels among district staff and teacher retention issues, MassLive...
A Southbridge High School student has died unexpectedly on Friday morning, Oct. 21, school officials said. “Our hearts go out to the family and friends of this student and school community,” Superintendent/Receiver of Southbridge Public Schools Jeffrey Villar said. "It is important to come together as a school community and help each other heal from this tragedy.”
Lovers of mild fall weather are rejoicing. Not only are this weekend's temperatures going to be mild, but into mid next week, temperatures in The Berkshires are expected to touch 70F. Sunny and in the upper 50s for Friday evening's "It's Alive" Halloween-inspired event in downtown Pittsfield, then PHS vs....
CHICOPEE – The Greater Chicopee Chamber of Commerce will combine running and Halloween fright with hunger relief when it hosts its second Thriller 5K race Oct. 29. Half the proceeds will benefit Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen & Pantry. Main sponsor N. Riley Construction will also be building a coffin, which participants will be challenged to fill with peanut butter, pasta, tuna fish and other non-perishable food before the race, said Melissa Breor, chamber director.
MONSON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A section of High Street, in the area of the Monson Library in Monson is closed due to a serious due to a “serious traffic accident,” according to Monson Police. According to police, drivers should expect delays and seek alternative routes. Copyright 2022. Western Mass...
