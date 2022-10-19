ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities investigate deadly Southcrest officer-involved shooting

By Zac Self
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities are investigating following a deadly officer-involved shooting in San Diego’s Southcrest neighborhood Tuesday night.

According to San Diego Police, the shooting happened around 5:45 along the 1100 block of South 43rd Street.

At this time, the details surrounding what led up to the shooting are unclear.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

Related
Times of San Diego

Suspect Jailed in Fatal Fight on Grounds of Spring Valley Swap Meet

A suspect was behind bars Friday in connection with a fight that left a man fatally injured on the grounds of the Spring Valley Swap Meet. Mauricio Juarez, 31, was arrested in connection with the death of 61- year-old Richard Johnson, who was found suffering from severe head wounds Thursday morning near a storage area in a dirt parking lot at the outdoor marketplace, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SPRING VALLEY, CA
Times of San Diego

Victim, 42, Stabbed in North Park by 2 Attackers

A 42-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries Friday when he was stabbed by two attackers in the North Park area of San Diego. The victim was at 3900 Georgia Street at 1:12 a.m. when he was approached by two male suspects who both started to cut him multiple times on the arm and head, San Diego Police said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
northcountydailystar.com

Case Update: Victim Identified and Suspect Arrested of a Stabbing Incident

On Tuesday, October 18, 2022, Oceanside Police responded to the call of a stabbing incident and located a male juvenile victim who later died at the hospital. The victim has been. identified as 16-year-old Justin Ferguson of Oceanside. On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, investigators identified and arrested a male juvenile...
OCEANSIDE, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

