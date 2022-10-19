Authorities investigate deadly Southcrest officer-involved shooting

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Authorities are investigating following a deadly officer-involved shooting in San Diego’s Southcrest neighborhood Tuesday night.

According to San Diego Police, the shooting happened around 5:45 along the 1100 block of South 43rd Street.

At this time, the details surrounding what led up to the shooting are unclear.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.

