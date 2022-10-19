New Flock camera system lead Akron police to vehicle stolen at gunpoint

A vehicle that was stolen at gunpoint in Barberton was recovered by Akron Police using the new Flock Surveillance camera system, according to Akron Police.

Tuesday night, Barberton Police put out an alert for a vehicle stolen at gunpoint. Soon after, Akron Police began receiving alerts from the Flock camera system notifying them of the vehicle's location.

Officers attempted to stop the vehicle at Vernon Odom Boulevard and McTaggert Street when the driver refused to stop, taking police on a pursuit around 6:35 p.m, said police.

Shortly after 7:00 p.m., a tire deflation device was used to disable the vehicle at Summit Road and Hogeman Lane in Akron. Two Akron Police cruisers were also damaged as a result of the deflation device being used.

Two of the individuals in the stolen vehicle were arrested at the scene while a third passenger was able to elude police and authorities are continuing to search for him. The two arrested have been identified as a 16 and 17-year-old. The teens were later transported to the Juvenile Detention Facility.

During the arrests, an Akron Police K-9 bit an officer when they took one of the teens to the ground. The officer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police said there is not plan to temporarily suspend the dog, but the use of force incident as well as the dog altercation will be reviewed.

The investigation is ongoing. The identities of the suspects are not known at this time, according to officials.

