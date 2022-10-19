ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harborcreek Township, PA

Harborcreek, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Harborcreek.

The Fort LeBoeuf High School soccer team will have a game with Harbor Creek High School on October 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Fort LeBoeuf High School
Harbor Creek High School
October 19, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Fort LeBoeuf High School soccer team will have a game with Harbor Creek High School on October 19, 2022, 15:45:00.

Fort LeBoeuf High School
Harbor Creek High School
October 19, 2022
15:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

