Harborcreek, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Harborcreek.
The Fort LeBoeuf High School soccer team will have a game with Harbor Creek High School on October 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
Fort LeBoeuf High School
Harbor Creek High School
October 19, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Fort LeBoeuf High School soccer team will have a game with Harbor Creek High School on October 19, 2022, 15:45:00.
Fort LeBoeuf High School
Harbor Creek High School
October 19, 2022
15:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer
