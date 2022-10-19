ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsboro, NC

Pittsboro, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Pittsboro.

The Eastern Alamance High School soccer team will have a game with Northwood High School on October 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Eastern Alamance High School
Northwood High School
October 19, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The Jordan- Matthews High School soccer team will have a game with Seaforth High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Jordan- Matthews High School
Seaforth High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Eastern Alamance High School soccer team will have a game with Northwood High School on October 19, 2022, 15:45:00.

Eastern Alamance High School
Northwood High School
October 19, 2022
15:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

