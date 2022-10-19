Pittsboro, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Pittsboro.
The Eastern Alamance High School soccer team will have a game with Northwood High School on October 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
Eastern Alamance High School
Northwood High School
October 19, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer
The Jordan- Matthews High School soccer team will have a game with Seaforth High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
Jordan- Matthews High School
Seaforth High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Eastern Alamance High School soccer team will have a game with Northwood High School on October 19, 2022, 15:45:00.
Eastern Alamance High School
Northwood High School
October 19, 2022
15:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
