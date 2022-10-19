Read full article on original website
winonahealth.org
Road construction update: October 21, 2022
Construction continues on the Highway 43 project in Winona. Be alert for traffic changes as the work progresses. Remember, Winona Health is always accessible via Parks Avenue South off Hwy 61 near the Winona Family Y. Here is an update on current construction and the work ahead. Construction work. Watch...
KIMT
Two vehicles crashed on Highway 52 in Rochester Thursday morning
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two vehicles collided Thursday morning on southbound Highway 52 in Rochester. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened around 9:46 am south of Elton Hills Drive. One vehicle was a 2009 Toyota FJ Cruiser driven by a 29-year-old Rochester female with a 9-year-old male passenger. The...
KAAL-TV
Crash involving bus on Hwy 14 near Byron
(ABC 6 News) – Authorities responded to a crash on Highway 14 about 1 mile east of Byron Wednesday night. Around 10:08 p.m., the Minnesota Department of Transportation reported a crash in the eastbound lane of County Road 34 and 10th Ave. NE. An ABC 6 crew member said...
theolafmessenger.com
Viking Terrace residents protest discriminatory lease, seek to buy park
Less than a mile from campus, families were being told that they couldn’t have their children’s toys in their yards, that they couldn’t be outside past 10 p.m., had to remove vehicles with signs of rust, and that they had to pay another 60 dollars a month to live with tightening restrictions. Who has the power to command such a rigid way of life? Lakeshore management, which bought the Viking Terrace mobile home park in Northfield.
Red Wing Republican Eagle
News of the past: Goodhue farmers caravan to state fairgrounds
“We are in a precarious situation on our side of the county,” Bev Jacobsen of Cherry Grove Township told the Goodhue County Board at its Oct. 21 meeting. Jacobsen and other representatives from Cherry Grove and Kenyon townships presented the board with a petition to conduct an environmental assessment worksheet in their area. The petition was prompted by the concentration and growth of new and existing feedlots in the area. “We’re concerned about the water and air quality; we’re thinking ahead to the next generation.”
NOAA Updates Minnesota Winter Prediction and it Doesn’t Look Pretty
I'm already over the cold and it's dropped below freezing maybe a handful of times so far in Rochester, MN. I'm definitely excited about the brief warm-up we're getting this weekend. But NOAA has updated their prediction for this winter and... well... it's not looking great. In what I'm pretty...
Injured Person ID’D in Thursday Morning Crash on Hwy. 52 in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has released the identities of the people involved in a two-vehicle crash that snarled traffic on Highway 52 in Northwest Rochester Thursday. The crash was reported around 9:45 AM after an SUV and a car collided on the southbound lanes of the highway...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
HBC customers experiencing outage
Customers across southeast Minnesota, including the cities of Red Wing, Hastings and Cannon Falls are experiencing a service outage through HBC. HBC recently gave an update on their Facebook page. The update stated, “Crews are responding to locate a reported fiber cut that is affecting services for many HBC customers....
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Photos: Updated house with forest for sale in Red Wing
This is a wonderful, private country home is only 10 minutes from downtown Red Wing. Wildlife abounds on this property. Deer, birds and more are frequent visitors. The current owners have completed numerous updates to the property to make it move-in ready. Some updates include a new roof, new AC, hardwood floors, the installation of luxury vinyl tile flooring in lower level, updated appliances new lower level window, fresh paint throughout, a new garden shed for extra storage, a bonus/craft room space in basement and wet-bar ready basement cabinets.
Two 100mph Drivers Cited in Rochester Wednesday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Two drivers were ticketed by Minnesota State Troopers after they were busted for traveling over 100 mph in the Rochester area Wednesday. The first citation was issued to 19-year-old Kalin Ngo or Chicago. The citation indicates a state trooper parked in the median on Hwy. 52 near Oronoco Township clocked the young southbound driver at 105 mph in the 65 mph zone shortly before 2 a.m.
KEYC
Unexpected fire traveled rapidly on Waseca corn field; close to senior home
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - On Wednesday, farmer Tim Fischer, from Fischer Family Farms, used his combine to chase and diminish an unexpected fire spreading along his own corn field in Waseca. “I had a real eye-opening experience yesterday about how fast a fire can move, even when there’s no wind....
Victim in Friday's fatal I-35W crash identified as 39-year-old Tia Ann Miller
MINNEAPOLIS -- Two crashes -- at least one of them fatal -- closed down lanes of Interstate 35W near downtown Minneapolis Friday morning.In the fatal accident, a motorist in a 2004 Dodge Durango was traveling northbound on the interstate approaching Johnson Street when the vehicle went off the road and rolled. It came to rest on the right-hand shoulder under Johnson Street. There were two occupants in the vehicle -- a 21-year-old driver and 39-year-old passenger, both from Crystal. The latter was killed in the crash. She was identified as Tia Ann Miller.The crash left only one lane open. According to MnDOT, a motorist went through that lane and hit a MnDOT truck, with several injuries. No MnDOT worker was injured, however.The state patrol is continuing its investigation near the Johnson street area.
Two Weeks In A Row Goodhue County Has Escaping Cows
I was checking out the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office highlights for the first two weeks of October and there were four items that really stuck out to me. Each week, there was an issue with cows and issues with dough-heads not seeing GCSO squad cars! Check it out. Goodhue County...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Fire Department welcomes community to open house
Over the weekend, the Red Wing Fire Department opened its station to the public. Firefighters welcomed the community with activities for kids and vital information about fire safety. The open house was an end to fire prevention week during which the fire department gives out information about fire safety. Many...
mynortheaster.com
“Please, just resign”
The Columbia Heights City Council censured one of its own Monday, Oct. 10, but because they don’t have the power to remove her from office, Kt Jacobs retains her council seat. It was the latest chapter in a story that began July 24, when council candidate Justice Spriggs received...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Chamber hosts manufacturing luncheon
Red Wing is filled with companies who specialize in different forms of manufacturing. Some of the businesses are among the largest drivers in the local economy. During the month of October, the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce is recognizing the companies in the area and celebrating what they do for the community.
fox9.com
Crash in Cottage Grove leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 27-year-old was killed and a 33-year-old was hospitalized in a single-vehicle crash in Cottage Grove, Minnesota, according to police. Police say they were dispatched to a crash around 1:07 a.m. on the 8400 block of East Point Douglas Road. When officers arrived on...
Red Wing Republican Eagle
Meet the Red Wing School Board candidates
Nine people are running for three open seats on the Red Wing School Board. We sent questionnaires to each of the candidates. Two – Benjamin Winter and Jason Ramstad – chose not to respond. Following are the answers the remaining candidates provided. Kayla Anderson. Address: 2618 Goldfinch Lane.
Woman Charged for Busting Window of Rochester Transit Bus
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County prosecutors filed charges Thursday against a Rochester woman accused of damaging the driver’s-side window of a Rochester Public Transit bus in July. Court records accuse 33-year-old Krystal Phillips of throwing three large objects at the bus near a bus stop at the intersection...
Idling Work Truck Stolen from Rochester Driveway
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the report of a vehicle being stolen while it was idling in a driveway. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 24th St. Southwest around 6:30 Tuesday morning. The 50-year-old victim told officers he started up a truck that belongs to Superior Mechanical, went back into his home then found an empty driveway when he went back outside.
