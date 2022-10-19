ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evanston, IL

Men’s Golf: Northwestern climbs leaderboard in final round, finishes fifth at Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational

By Alex Cervantes
Daily Northwestern
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Northwestern

Cross Country: Northwestern breaks into national rankings at No. 29

For the first time since 2002, Northwestern is ranked in the NCAA Division I Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, coming in at No. 29 in Tuesday’s poll. The ranking comes after the Wildcats’ win at the Bradley Pink Invite on Friday. At that meet, NU’s top three finishers all achieved personal best times and the team placed ahead of Big Ten rival Illinois. Graduate student Rachel McCardell spearheaded the Cats’ effort with a fourth place finish.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

Women’s Soccer: No. 13 Northwestern falls 2-1 to Iowa on Senior Night

Just five days ago, No. 5 Northwestern entered its match against No. 15 Michigan State on a 13-game unbeaten streak and tied for the top seed in the Big Ten. However, following back-to-back losses against the Spartans on Sunday and Iowa on Thursday, the Cats have entered unprecedented territory. Until now, they had not lost two consecutive games this season.
EVANSTON, IL
miamirealtors.com

Martin County Single-Family Luxury Home Sales Jump for Second Consecutive Month; Total Active Listings Increase for Fourth Straight Month

MIAMI — Martin County single-family luxury home sales rose for the second consecutive month in September 2022, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “Stuart real estate and the Martin County market remains resilient even with rising mortgage rates and now...
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
The Associated Press

Breeze Airways™ Announces Service from Cincinnati and Vero Beach, Adds New Routes Nationally from 13 Existing Cities

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman , is adding new routes from 15 cities, coast to coast, including two new destinations: Cincinnati, OH; and Vero Beach, FL. Breeze now offers 99 nonstop routes between 33 cities in 19 states. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005470/en/ Breeze Airways is adding 19 routes from Cincinnati, OH, Vero Beach, FL, and 13 existing Breeze markets. (Photo: Business Wire)
VERO BEACH, FL
veronews.com

In Memory: Oct. 19

Carolyn J. Bradley, age 61, passed away September 28, 2022 at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Florida. She was born July 6, 1961 in Vero Beach, Florida. Carolyn graduated high school at Vero Beach High School in 1979. She attended Florida State College (1979-1981) and studied Nursing School at Union University (1983-1985).
VERO BEACH, FL
fb101.com

Five Must-Try Restaurants on Florida’s Treasure Coast

District Table & Bar – District Table’s open kitchen serves seasonal, New American fare with a Southern drawl. Enjoy a Wahoo Ceviche served on top of an aji amarillo and pumpkin puree; Pork Schnitzel with pomme puree, pickled apple, and sauerkraut; and Buttermilk Pie topped with preserved fig and almond granola.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Daily Northwestern

Building the future: Evanston aims to lower building emissions through community collaborations

The overwhelming majority of Evanston’s greenhouse gas emissions do not come from what residents drive, eat or buy. Instead, it comes from where they live and work. In the 2018 Climate Action and Resilience Plan, City Council reported that 80% of the city’s emissions came from residential and commercial buildings –– 44% from electricity and 36% from natural gas.
EVANSTON, IL
Daily Northwestern

18th State House District candidates Gabel and Hutchinson talk key Illinois issues ahead of the election

Content warning: This story contains mentions of sexual assault and gun violence. Illinois House of Representatives 18th District candidates incumbent state Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston) and Republican Charles Hutchinson discussed their stances on key issues, such as reproductive rights, collective bargaining and Illinois’ ban of cash bail at a Sunday night forum.
ILLINOIS STATE
Daily Northwestern

Medill Local News Accelerator aims to support Chicago outlets

Over the past several decades, national publications have increasingly replaced hometown newspapers at newsstands across the country — and for media professionals, this reflects the downward trajectory of the local news industry. The U.S. is expected to lose one-third of its remaining newspapers by 2025, the Medill Local News Initiative reported in June.
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Northwestern

Evanston group for fair zoning launches community outreach initiative

Joining Forces for Affordable Housing, a local coalition working toward equitable zoning, is launching community outreach — hoping to contribute to larger city plans to increase affordable housing. The group is currently investigating the impact of Evanston’s zoning laws on affordable housing access. According to recent research, Evanston zoning...
EVANSTON, IL
veronews.com

Oktoberbest promises fun for the whole family

You know about all the fun and food at this weekend’s Vero Beach Oktoberfest. But in addition to adults enjoying the expected Biergarten with German beer served by “Mädchen” decked out in traditional dirndls, Bavarians in Lederhosen performing Schuhplattler dance, Rötkohl und Schnitzel, there will be scads of things for the young ones. There’s the Young Entrepreneurs market, which sets up its cooperative shop selling items to families. You’ll find artwork, crafts, baked goods, granola, handmade toys, organic pet treats and so much more. The Young Entrepreneurs market is part of the Kids Activities section of the Oktoberfest. That section includes slides and bounce houses, bubbles galore, glitter tattoos and face painting, pumpkin painting and more. The Oktoberfest runs 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Indian River County Fairgrounds, 7955 58th Ave., Vero Beach. Admission is $5 general and free for children 12 years and younger. Free parking. For more information, visit VeroBeachOktoberfest.com or call 772-492-6105.
VERO BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy