Men’s Golf: Northwestern climbs leaderboard in final round, finishes fifth at Quail Valley Collegiate Invitational

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Your Chicago weekend: 'Markets for Makers' shopping event returns for fall with unique and local itemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
Sasha and Malia Obama Take West Hollywood While Parent s Vote In ChicagoSiloamWest Hollywood, CA
Related
Daily Northwestern
Cross Country: Northwestern breaks into national rankings at No. 29
For the first time since 2002, Northwestern is ranked in the NCAA Division I Women’s Cross Country National Coaches’ Poll, coming in at No. 29 in Tuesday’s poll. The ranking comes after the Wildcats’ win at the Bradley Pink Invite on Friday. At that meet, NU’s top three finishers all achieved personal best times and the team placed ahead of Big Ten rival Illinois. Graduate student Rachel McCardell spearheaded the Cats’ effort with a fourth place finish.
Daily Northwestern
Women’s Soccer: No. 13 Northwestern falls 2-1 to Iowa on Senior Night
Just five days ago, No. 5 Northwestern entered its match against No. 15 Michigan State on a 13-game unbeaten streak and tied for the top seed in the Big Ten. However, following back-to-back losses against the Spartans on Sunday and Iowa on Thursday, the Cats have entered unprecedented territory. Until now, they had not lost two consecutive games this season.
Daily Northwestern
Football: “You want to silence the crowd”: Northwestern embraces challenge of four road games in five weeks
It feels like an eternity has separated Northwestern’s first game of the 2022 campaign — a thrilling comeback victory in Ireland over Nebraska — and the Wildcats’ current stretch back home in the United States. Fueled by the newfound optimism of a fresh season and a...
Daily Northwestern
Football: What to Watch For: Wildcats will need vigilance on both ends of the field ahead of Maryland matchup
After a blowout 42-7 loss to Wisconsin at the Homecoming game, Northwestern’s bye week was an opportunity for a lot of reflection in the locker room and on the field in preparation for the team’s battle against Maryland. The Wildcats looked out of character throughout the entire regulation...
Daily Northwestern
Football: “Iron sharpening iron”: How competition between Adetomiwa Adebawore and Peter Skoronski has strengthened the Wildcats’ culture
Northwestern Director of Football Performance Jay Hooten needed someone to change the Wildcats’ culture in the weight room, but he knew the driving force couldn’t be a coach. NU had just completed a disappointing 2021 season in which the Cats limped their way to a 3-9 record and...
Daily Northwestern
Football: Gritty, gutsy and on the move — welcome to the Brendan Sullivan show
Before Northwestern’s game against Wisconsin, sophomore quarterback Brendan Sullivan hadn’t taken a live snap in nearly two years. The last time was a huge one, though, as the then-Davison high schooler helped lead his team to 48-19 victory over Grand Blanc, clinching the 2020 Division 1 district title on Nov. 13.
miamirealtors.com
Martin County Single-Family Luxury Home Sales Jump for Second Consecutive Month; Total Active Listings Increase for Fourth Straight Month
MIAMI — Martin County single-family luxury home sales rose for the second consecutive month in September 2022, according to the MIAMI Association of Realtors (MIAMI) and the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) system. “Stuart real estate and the Martin County market remains resilient even with rising mortgage rates and now...
Breeze Airways™ Announces Service from Cincinnati and Vero Beach, Adds New Routes Nationally from 13 Existing Cities
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Breeze Airways, the Seriously Nice™ low-fare airline founded by aviation entrepreneur David Neeleman , is adding new routes from 15 cities, coast to coast, including two new destinations: Cincinnati, OH; and Vero Beach, FL. Breeze now offers 99 nonstop routes between 33 cities in 19 states. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005470/en/ Breeze Airways is adding 19 routes from Cincinnati, OH, Vero Beach, FL, and 13 existing Breeze markets. (Photo: Business Wire)
veronews.com
In Memory: Oct. 19
Carolyn J. Bradley, age 61, passed away September 28, 2022 at VNA Hospice House in Vero Beach, Florida. She was born July 6, 1961 in Vero Beach, Florida. Carolyn graduated high school at Vero Beach High School in 1979. She attended Florida State College (1979-1981) and studied Nursing School at Union University (1983-1985).
New Virtual Golf Bar and Grill to Debut in Vero Beach
Owner Bob Gruber tells What Now Orlando “We’re going to have three full-sized, full-swing golf simulators as well as regular and upscale sports bar dining.”
fb101.com
Five Must-Try Restaurants on Florida’s Treasure Coast
District Table & Bar – District Table’s open kitchen serves seasonal, New American fare with a Southern drawl. Enjoy a Wahoo Ceviche served on top of an aji amarillo and pumpkin puree; Pork Schnitzel with pomme puree, pickled apple, and sauerkraut; and Buttermilk Pie topped with preserved fig and almond granola.
Daily Northwestern
Building the future: Evanston aims to lower building emissions through community collaborations
The overwhelming majority of Evanston’s greenhouse gas emissions do not come from what residents drive, eat or buy. Instead, it comes from where they live and work. In the 2018 Climate Action and Resilience Plan, City Council reported that 80% of the city’s emissions came from residential and commercial buildings –– 44% from electricity and 36% from natural gas.
fox35orlando.com
Brightline tests trains at 110 mph through Martin, St. Lucie counties
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Brightline says it has just finished testing of its higher-speed trains this week along new tracks in Martin and St. Lucie counties. The testing, which requires the trains to achieve a maximum speed of 110 mph, will continue through the weekend. This first phase of testing...
WATCH: SpaceX launches Falcon 9 rocket from Florida’s Space Coast
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX launched a Falcon 9 rocket Thursday from Florida’s Space Coast. The launch happened at 10:30 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The launch was in support of SpaceX’s Starlink mission. Starlink is SpaceX’s constellation of networked satellites that is designed...
Daily Northwestern
18th State House District candidates Gabel and Hutchinson talk key Illinois issues ahead of the election
Content warning: This story contains mentions of sexual assault and gun violence. Illinois House of Representatives 18th District candidates incumbent state Rep. Robyn Gabel (D-Evanston) and Republican Charles Hutchinson discussed their stances on key issues, such as reproductive rights, collective bargaining and Illinois’ ban of cash bail at a Sunday night forum.
Daily Northwestern
Medill Local News Accelerator aims to support Chicago outlets
Over the past several decades, national publications have increasingly replaced hometown newspapers at newsstands across the country — and for media professionals, this reflects the downward trajectory of the local news industry. The U.S. is expected to lose one-third of its remaining newspapers by 2025, the Medill Local News Initiative reported in June.
Daily Northwestern
Evanston group for fair zoning launches community outreach initiative
Joining Forces for Affordable Housing, a local coalition working toward equitable zoning, is launching community outreach — hoping to contribute to larger city plans to increase affordable housing. The group is currently investigating the impact of Evanston’s zoning laws on affordable housing access. According to recent research, Evanston zoning...
police1.com
Video: Fla. trooper performs triple PIT maneuver to stop fleeing felon
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a Central Florida man they say was a wanted felon. FHP helped Brevard County deputies take Daniel Allen Harris, 33, into custody on Wednesday afternoon, according to an arrest report from FHP. Brevard deputies saw Harris’ vehicle, a white Kia, in...
veronews.com
Oktoberbest promises fun for the whole family
You know about all the fun and food at this weekend’s Vero Beach Oktoberfest. But in addition to adults enjoying the expected Biergarten with German beer served by “Mädchen” decked out in traditional dirndls, Bavarians in Lederhosen performing Schuhplattler dance, Rötkohl und Schnitzel, there will be scads of things for the young ones. There’s the Young Entrepreneurs market, which sets up its cooperative shop selling items to families. You’ll find artwork, crafts, baked goods, granola, handmade toys, organic pet treats and so much more. The Young Entrepreneurs market is part of the Kids Activities section of the Oktoberfest. That section includes slides and bounce houses, bubbles galore, glitter tattoos and face painting, pumpkin painting and more. The Oktoberfest runs 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23, at the Indian River County Fairgrounds, 7955 58th Ave., Vero Beach. Admission is $5 general and free for children 12 years and younger. Free parking. For more information, visit VeroBeachOktoberfest.com or call 772-492-6105.
Comments / 0