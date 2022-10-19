ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Comments / 3

Mona
3d ago

This is awful news to hear! There is no other grocery store on the East Side of the town ...so many people in that area do not have vehicles and have to walk to get groceries. This location is the only grocery store on that side of town where you can walk to get groceries if needed. I'm sooo disappointed to hear this store is closing. I would hope that the city officials soon bring in another grocery chain to replace the one closing.... because it will be greatly needed!

