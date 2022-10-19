Stuttgart’s new police chief David Parker dreamed of becoming a police officer at a young age. “I remember I was in the third grade, and we were living in Little Rock when I met an officer assigned to foot patrol in our neighborhood. During the summer and after school every day, I walked with this young officer. Because of him, I knew what I wanted to do as soon as I turned 21,” Parker said.

STUTTGART, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO