EUREKA – Before the last home game of the 2022 season, the Eureka football team will honor its seniors under the bright lights of Pete FioFrito Stadium. The Red Devils' senior class is a diverse cohort that features a committed group of players who have been through it all in their time 'neath the elms and on the turf of McKinzie Field. The common characteristic that connects all of them is their dedication and perseverance.

EUREKA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO