Eureka Comes from Behind, Tops Fontbonne, 3-2
EUREKA – Playing with a man down, the Eureka men's soccer team came from behind and knocked off Fontbonne 3-2 on Friday at McKinzie Field. It was the Red Devils' first win over the Griffins in program history – and it kept the team in contention for St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference postseason play.
Red Devils Gearing Up to Send Off Seniors with Pride
EUREKA – Before the last home game of the 2022 season, the Eureka football team will honor its seniors under the bright lights of Pete FioFrito Stadium. The Red Devils' senior class is a diverse cohort that features a committed group of players who have been through it all in their time 'neath the elms and on the turf of McKinzie Field. The common characteristic that connects all of them is their dedication and perseverance.
Red Devils Fall Against SLIAC Champion Griffins, 9-0
EUREKA – The Eureka women's soccer team fell 9-0 against St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference champion Fontbonne on a warm afternoon at McKinzie Field on Friday. The Red Devils held the Griffins to three goals in the first half, but the three-time defending conference champs put away six goals in the second half.
