Harwood, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Harwood.
The Chesapeake Science Point soccer team will have a game with Southern High School on October 19, 2022, 14:00:00.
Chesapeake Science Point
Southern High School
October 19, 2022
14:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
The Chesapeake Science Point soccer team will have a game with Southern High School on October 19, 2022, 16:00:00.
Chesapeake Science Point
Southern High School
October 19, 2022
16:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
Comments / 0