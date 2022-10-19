ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harwood, MD

Harwood, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Harwood.

The Chesapeake Science Point soccer team will have a game with Southern High School on October 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Varsity Girls Soccer

The Chesapeake Science Point soccer team will have a game with Southern High School on October 19, 2022, 16:00:00.

Varsity Boys Soccer

