The Vikings Have One Tradeable Asset

The NFL’s trade deadline hits on November 1st, two days after the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The franchise isn’t expected to be a major player near the trade deadline, chiefly because the Vikings rank dead last in the NFL per available cap space. They have no money.
Colin Cowherd Says this NFL Trade Could Save the Packers Season

Colin Cowherd: “Chase Claypool is a big, strong, healthy wide receiver. He’s a young volume receiver. You’re going to get 60-70 catches a year from Chase Claypool. He’s with the Steelers but the Steelers drafted George Pickens out of Georgia, he’s amazing. They’ve also got Diontae Johnson, he’s a really good receiver. The Pittsburgh Steelers have needs right now but they don’t need another receiver. They can probably shape up that offensive line a little, get another pass rusher, draft picks— whatever they gotta do. There’s a story out there that the Packers want Chase Claypool and this makes so much sense for Green Bay. When Green Bay signed Aaron Rodgers to that $50 million-a-year deal they entered the ‘let’s keep Aaron Rodgers happy’ business. Aaron has 100% leverage over the franchise, he can walk away at any point of this contract, and can stick the organization and the fans with a huge tax bill. Your new business reality is ‘keep Aaron happy.’ You created it, you signed it, stop tip-toeing around the pool and DIVE IN. Aaron Rodgers can drive me nuts, but he’s great— MAKE HIM HAPPY, GET CHASE CLAYPOOL. We told you before the season that Randall Cobb would get hurt, Sammy Watkins would never finish the season, and to not buy into the preseason hype of Romeo Doubs and Christian Watkins. Aaron is not going to rely on these guys in big games, they’re kids. You’ve got Aaron Rodgers, go get Chase Claypool, it makes so much sense. You refuse to draft a receiver in the first round so go get a first-round talent. That’s a trade deadline changer and changes a team’s fortune. 6’4”, 230, runs pretty well, volume receiver, mostly healthy. The old guys can’t stay healthy, he can, the young guys don’t understand the game yet, he does, and he’s a number-one talent, Allen Lazard isn’t. He literally checks the three boxes. You get the experience, you get the star power, and you get the health. GO GET HIM. Whatever it takes, who cares about draft picks? Aaron owns the franchise and he could walk out tomorrow and give you a big tax bill. Get it and don’t care about your draft picks.” (Full Segment Above)
Vikings Sign a New OLB to 53-Man Roster

Get ready Vikings fans, in the latest bit of Minnesota Vikings news, the Vikings have signed a former Los Angeles Ram. Unfortunately, though, his name is not Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the Vikings announced they will sign OLB Benton Whitley to the 53-man roster. Whitley is a 2022 undrafted free...
Russell Wilson out vs. Jets due to hamstring injury

The Denver Broncos are riding with Brett Rypien against the New York Jets in Week 7. Starting quarterback Russell Wilson will not play in Sunday’s game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, the team announced on Saturday. Wilson suffered the hamstring injury during the Broncos’ overtime...
Herbert traveled longest distance on a non-TD run

Khalil Herbert's 64-yard run against the Washington Commanders checks in as the sixth-longest run for any player this season. But, it checks in as the longest distance traveled for a non-touchdown run, considering he ran 99.1 yards in total according to Zebra Technologies stats. The distance traveled over his non-touchdown...
All the Vikings News on Twitter: October 21

The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on October 21, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. Skol from Akayleb Evans to all Vikings fans. If you live in the right area, you may get to see former Vikings QB Tommy Kramer in his Vikings-themed limousine.
Ranking the winningest coaches in NFL history

Bill Belichick loves the history of football, and he continues to make some of his own. The 70-year-old joined a tie for second place on the all-time NFL coaches wins list with Chicago Bears legend George Halas when the New England Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. Now, Belichick has a chance to take sole possession of second on Monday Night Football when his Pats host … the Bears.
Lucas Patrick: 'I haven’t been playing to my standards'

Ryan Poles signed Lucas Patrick to anchor the new-look Bears offensive line from the middle, as the team’s new center. After Patrick injured his snapping hand, he found himself rotating into the offensive line at right guard however. When Cody Whitehair went down with a knee injury, Patrick moved to left guard. It didn’t matter which side Patrick played, however. He was ineffective regardless.
Jones believes 'Deflategate' is still ongoing

When you hear the name "Bill Belichick," what pops into your head?. "Deflated balls," Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones said to Mark Carman of CHGO on Thursday. Back during the 2014 AFC championship game, Tom Brady ordered staff members to deflate the footballs before the game, which is a breach of protocol. The controversy resulted in a four-game suspension for Brady, and the team's forfeiture of $1 million and two draft picks in 2016.
Getsy ends debate: Fields missed throw to Griffin

Numerous missed opportunities in the Bears’ 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football led to the offense striking out completely in the red zone. There were bobbled balls, stuffed runs and pressure on Justin Fields. Arguably the biggest missed opportunity came on a play that was designed perfectly, but wasn’t executed properly: Fields’ missed connection to a wide open Ryan Griffin in the endzone.
WATCH: Mac Jones flashes improved mobility at Patriots practice

Reports have indicated that Mac Jones is on track to play Monday night against the Chicago Bears. Footage from Thursday's New England Patriots practice appeared to reinforce those reports. Jones was an active participant in Thursday's practice outside Gillette Stadium, showing few signs of any physical limitations as he went...
Jets take NFL trade deadline target Elijah Moore off market

The apple of the Chicago Bears' eye at the 2022 NFL trade deadline isn't leaving the glitz and glamour of Broadway -- at least for now, his coach says. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told the media Friday that trading disgruntled WR Elijah Moore ahead of the league's Nov. 1 deadline was "not an option" but did note that the second-year speedster out of Ole Miss would miss the team's Week 7 battle against the Denver Broncos.
Chiefs Trade Rumors: Are the Chiefs in the market for OBJ? Pass rushing help?

Are the OBJ rumors true? Are the Chiefs in the market for pass rush help?. We are six weeks into the 2022 NFL season and teams are starting to figure out what roster positions should be addressed before the November 1 trade deadline. Many teams are looking to add help right before the playoffs arrive. Most front offices find themselves adjusting the cap space, needed to make big moves. The Chiefs have cleared $3.5 million in cap space after restructuring tight end Travis Kelce's contract. Kelce is still signed through the 2025 NFL season and is off to another hot start. The All-Pro TE currently leads the Chiefs with 455 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns on 41 catches (52 targets).
