Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun Mexican Restaurant in Schaumburg with tasty Birria TacosChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Your Chicago weekend: 'Markets for Makers' shopping event returns for fall with unique and local itemsJennifer GeerChicago, IL
This Unique Flea Market is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in IllinoisTravel MavenVilla Park, IL
Brookfield Zoo animals eating pumpkins is the fall diversion we all needJennifer GeerBrookfield, IL
4 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Related
The Vikings Have One Tradeable Asset
The NFL’s trade deadline hits on November 1st, two days after the Minnesota Vikings host the Arizona Cardinals at U.S. Bank Stadium. The franchise isn’t expected to be a major player near the trade deadline, chiefly because the Vikings rank dead last in the NFL per available cap space. They have no money.
NFL World Reacts To What Bill Belichick Said About The Bears
Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots take on the Chicago Bears this weekend in what many are expecting to be as easy as a walkover. But Belichick doesn't see it that way. According NESN's Dakota Randall, Belichick spent "seven minutes and over 1,000 words" describing how good the 2-4...
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Says this NFL Trade Could Save the Packers Season
Colin Cowherd: “Chase Claypool is a big, strong, healthy wide receiver. He’s a young volume receiver. You’re going to get 60-70 catches a year from Chase Claypool. He’s with the Steelers but the Steelers drafted George Pickens out of Georgia, he’s amazing. They’ve also got Diontae Johnson, he’s a really good receiver. The Pittsburgh Steelers have needs right now but they don’t need another receiver. They can probably shape up that offensive line a little, get another pass rusher, draft picks— whatever they gotta do. There’s a story out there that the Packers want Chase Claypool and this makes so much sense for Green Bay. When Green Bay signed Aaron Rodgers to that $50 million-a-year deal they entered the ‘let’s keep Aaron Rodgers happy’ business. Aaron has 100% leverage over the franchise, he can walk away at any point of this contract, and can stick the organization and the fans with a huge tax bill. Your new business reality is ‘keep Aaron happy.’ You created it, you signed it, stop tip-toeing around the pool and DIVE IN. Aaron Rodgers can drive me nuts, but he’s great— MAKE HIM HAPPY, GET CHASE CLAYPOOL. We told you before the season that Randall Cobb would get hurt, Sammy Watkins would never finish the season, and to not buy into the preseason hype of Romeo Doubs and Christian Watkins. Aaron is not going to rely on these guys in big games, they’re kids. You’ve got Aaron Rodgers, go get Chase Claypool, it makes so much sense. You refuse to draft a receiver in the first round so go get a first-round talent. That’s a trade deadline changer and changes a team’s fortune. 6’4”, 230, runs pretty well, volume receiver, mostly healthy. The old guys can’t stay healthy, he can, the young guys don’t understand the game yet, he does, and he’s a number-one talent, Allen Lazard isn’t. He literally checks the three boxes. You get the experience, you get the star power, and you get the health. GO GET HIM. Whatever it takes, who cares about draft picks? Aaron owns the franchise and he could walk out tomorrow and give you a big tax bill. Get it and don’t care about your draft picks.” (Full Segment Above)
Moore trade request gives Bears perfect chance to improve WR room
Elijah Moore wants out of New York. While the Jets reportedly won't honor the second-year wide receiver's trade request, the Bears should be the first team on the phone trying to pry the young receiver away from New York. Moore, 22, reportedly is unhappy with his role in the Jets'...
Vikings Sign a New OLB to 53-Man Roster
Get ready Vikings fans, in the latest bit of Minnesota Vikings news, the Vikings have signed a former Los Angeles Ram. Unfortunately, though, his name is not Odell Beckham Jr. Instead, the Vikings announced they will sign OLB Benton Whitley to the 53-man roster. Whitley is a 2022 undrafted free...
Russell Wilson out vs. Jets due to hamstring injury
The Denver Broncos are riding with Brett Rypien against the New York Jets in Week 7. Starting quarterback Russell Wilson will not play in Sunday’s game as he continues to recover from a hamstring injury, the team announced on Saturday. Wilson suffered the hamstring injury during the Broncos’ overtime...
Herbert traveled longest distance on a non-TD run
Khalil Herbert's 64-yard run against the Washington Commanders checks in as the sixth-longest run for any player this season. But, it checks in as the longest distance traveled for a non-touchdown run, considering he ran 99.1 yards in total according to Zebra Technologies stats. The distance traveled over his non-touchdown...
All the Vikings News on Twitter: October 21
The following is news applicable to the Minnesota Vikings on October 21, 2022 — via tweet. This is updated throughout the day. Skol from Akayleb Evans to all Vikings fans. If you live in the right area, you may get to see former Vikings QB Tommy Kramer in his Vikings-themed limousine.
Ranking the winningest coaches in NFL history
Bill Belichick loves the history of football, and he continues to make some of his own. The 70-year-old joined a tie for second place on the all-time NFL coaches wins list with Chicago Bears legend George Halas when the New England Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. Now, Belichick has a chance to take sole possession of second on Monday Night Football when his Pats host … the Bears.
Lucas Patrick: 'I haven’t been playing to my standards'
Ryan Poles signed Lucas Patrick to anchor the new-look Bears offensive line from the middle, as the team’s new center. After Patrick injured his snapping hand, he found himself rotating into the offensive line at right guard however. When Cody Whitehair went down with a knee injury, Patrick moved to left guard. It didn’t matter which side Patrick played, however. He was ineffective regardless.
Why Mac-Zappe uncertainty doesn't impact Bears' game plan
While Bailey Zappe fever is sweeping the New England countryside, it hasn't made its way inside the walls of Halas Hall as the Bears prepare to face the Patriots on Monday night at Gillette Stadium. Zappe, a fourth-round rookie out of Western Kentucky, has performed admirably while filling in for...
Jones believes 'Deflategate' is still ongoing
When you hear the name "Bill Belichick," what pops into your head?. "Deflated balls," Bears defensive lineman Justin Jones said to Mark Carman of CHGO on Thursday. Back during the 2014 AFC championship game, Tom Brady ordered staff members to deflate the footballs before the game, which is a breach of protocol. The controversy resulted in a four-game suspension for Brady, and the team's forfeiture of $1 million and two draft picks in 2016.
Getsy ends debate: Fields missed throw to Griffin
Numerous missed opportunities in the Bears’ 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football led to the offense striking out completely in the red zone. There were bobbled balls, stuffed runs and pressure on Justin Fields. Arguably the biggest missed opportunity came on a play that was designed perfectly, but wasn’t executed properly: Fields’ missed connection to a wide open Ryan Griffin in the endzone.
WATCH: Mac Jones flashes improved mobility at Patriots practice
Reports have indicated that Mac Jones is on track to play Monday night against the Chicago Bears. Footage from Thursday's New England Patriots practice appeared to reinforce those reports. Jones was an active participant in Thursday's practice outside Gillette Stadium, showing few signs of any physical limitations as he went...
Jets take NFL trade deadline target Elijah Moore off market
The apple of the Chicago Bears' eye at the 2022 NFL trade deadline isn't leaving the glitz and glamour of Broadway -- at least for now, his coach says. New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh told the media Friday that trading disgruntled WR Elijah Moore ahead of the league's Nov. 1 deadline was "not an option" but did note that the second-year speedster out of Ole Miss would miss the team's Week 7 battle against the Denver Broncos.
Was this the final Hawks home opener for Kane and Toews?
After a five-day break in between games, the Blackhawks finally had their home opener on Friday and it felt a little bit nostalgic. Detroit was in town, the alumni were out in full force and the crowd was absolutely buzzing. But it also very well could have been the final...
Pelicans Remain Undefeated: Top 5 Takeaways From 2-0 Road Trip
Pelicans Scoop's Chris Dodson reports from the road to give his top 5 takeaways on the 2-0 start by the New Orleans Pelicans.
Chiefs Trade Rumors: Are the Chiefs in the market for OBJ? Pass rushing help?
Are the OBJ rumors true? Are the Chiefs in the market for pass rush help?. We are six weeks into the 2022 NFL season and teams are starting to figure out what roster positions should be addressed before the November 1 trade deadline. Many teams are looking to add help right before the playoffs arrive. Most front offices find themselves adjusting the cap space, needed to make big moves. The Chiefs have cleared $3.5 million in cap space after restructuring tight end Travis Kelce's contract. Kelce is still signed through the 2025 NFL season and is off to another hot start. The All-Pro TE currently leads the Chiefs with 455 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns on 41 catches (52 targets).
LaVine's absence adds questions to Bulls' continuity
This isn’t what the Chicago Bulls envisioned when they talked about continuity. Lonzo Ball out indefinitely. And now Zach LaVine “managing” his left knee, also for an undetermined amount of time and possibly for the whole season. No matter how the Bulls tried to spin things on...
Well-Rested Titans Tough to Beat
In four seasons under coach Mike Vrabel, they are an NFL-best 8-0 with additional rest – and typically have won by a wide margin.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0