Scientists develop a pseudovirus system to deep mutational scan the full SARS-CoV-2 spike

Read full article on original website
Related
News-Medical.net
Licorice root extract shows potential as a COVID-19 treatment
Several compounds have been investigated for their potential efficacy against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the pathogenic agent that triggered the ongoing coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. A recent PLoS One study explored the activity of glycyrrhizin, an herbal compound, against SARS-CoV-2. Study: Glycyrrhizin through licorice intake...
News-Medical.net
Scientists develop human salivary gland organoids to test SARS-CoV-2 infectivity
In a recent study published in the journal Nature Cell Biology, researchers demonstrated the susceptibility of salivary glands to severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in vitro using an organoid culture model. Study: Human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived salivary gland organoids model SARS-CoV-2 infection and replication. Image Credit: NIAID.
News-Medical.net
Researchers identify a natural defense mechanism that protects cells from Pseudomonas infection
Pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.a.) are resistant to most antibiotics and cause life-threatening infections of wounds or the lungs. The P.a. bacteria species has an entire arsenal of strategies for evading the immune system and infecting tissue. Researchers working with Prof. Dr. Winfried Römer and Dr. Carsten Schwan of the University of Freiburg and the Excellence Cluster CIBSS – Centre for Integrative Biological Signalling Studies – have identified a previously unknown, natural, defense mechanism that protects cells from Pseudomonas infection. The study has been published in Cell Reports.
News-Medical.net
Scientists discover molecular link between lung tumor growth and disrupted circadian rhythms
Scientists discovered an important molecular link between lung tumor growth and disrupted circadian rhythms, according to a new paper co-authored by a University of Rochester Wilmot Cancer Institute investigator and led by the Scripps Research Institute in California. Circadian rhythms, sometimes called the "biological clock," is the cellular process that...
News-Medical.net
Scientists map structure of the hepatitis C virus E1E2 glycoprotein complex
A team led by scientists at Scripps Research and the University of Amsterdam has achieved an important goal in virology: mapping, at high resolution, critical proteins that stud the surface of the Hepatitis C virus (HCV) and enable it to enter host cells. The discovery, reported in Science on October...
The many side effects of Xanax and how it impairs your brain, digestion, heart, and much more
Xanax, aka Alprazolam, can help treat short-term anxiety but is highly addictive and comes with many side effects from drowsiness to constipation.
The deadliest viruses in history
These are the 12 most lethal viruses, based on their mortality rates or the number of people they have killed.
The unrecognized sign your headache might actually be a rare, life-threatening brain bleed, according to an ER doctor
An ER doctor says one question helps him diagnose rare, potentially life-threatening brain bleeds in patients with headaches. A subarachnoid hemorrhage might feel like you were suddenly hit on the head — which is different from a typical migraine sensation. Learning to ask good questions to zero in on...
News-Medical.net
Study shows low risk of myocarditis/pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, Taiwanese scientists determined the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis among young individuals who have received messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)-based coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines. Study: Risk of Myocarditis and Pericarditis Following Coronavirus Disease 2019 Messenger RNA Vaccination—A Nationwide Study. Image...
iheart.com
Contaminated Medicine Linked To Deaths Of 99 Children
A contaminated medicine is suspected of being linked to the deaths of 99 children in Indonesia this year, the country's Food and Drug Monitoring Agency announced in a statement obtained by the Associated Press on Thursday (October 20). The agency said it found that five medicinal syrups used to treat...
News-Medical.net
Scientists develop new tool to monitor brain plasticity
Scientists at Scripps Research have developed a new tool to monitor brain plasticity-;the way our brains remodel and physically adapt as we learn and experience things, from watching a movie to learning a new song or language. Their approach, which measures the proteins produced by individual types of brain cells, has the potential to both answer basic questions about how the brain works, and shed light on numerous brain diseases in which plasticity goes awry.
News-Medical.net
Butterfly wing pattern ground plan is manipulated by non-coding regulatory DNA, study says
Butterfly wing patterns have a basic plan to them, which is manipulated by non-coding regulatory DNA to create the diversity of wings seen in different species, according to new research. The study, "Deep cis-regulatory homology of the butterfly wing pattern ground plan," published as the cover story in the Oct....
News-Medical.net
Cervical cancer discovery offers major new clue to better understand the disease
Scientists have discovered that cervical cancer can be divided into two distinct molecular subgroups – one far more aggressive than the other – as part of the largest 'omics' study of its kind, led by researchers at UCL and the University of Southampton. Published in Nature Communications, researchers...
News-Medical.net
Scientists pinpoint a large number of genes associated with dyslexia
Scientists have for the first time pinpointed a large number of genes that are reliably associated with dyslexia. Around a third of the 42 genetic variants identified have been previously linked to general cognitive ability and educational attainment. The researchers say their findings, published in Nature Genetics journal, aid our...
News-Medical.net
Gene mutations in tumors impact radiation sensitivity
A new Northwestern Medicine study identifies common and rare gene mutations that impact radiation resistance and sensitivity, an important step toward providing more individualized and effective radiotherapy for patients with cancer. Radiotherapy continues to be delivered using generic schedules and doses, unlike newer targeted drug therapy that are guided by...
COVID strain developed in lab less lethal than original virus
CLAIM: Scientists in Massachusetts have developed a more lethal strain of COVID-19 in a lab. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing Context. Researchers at Boston University say they created a strain of COVID-19 that was less deadly than the version of the virus first detected in Wuhan, China. The hybrid developed for the experiments was, however, more deadly than the omicron variant that’s now the most prevalent worldwide, which is generally less severe than prior variants.
News-Medical.net
Investigating increased healthcare usage after SARS-CoV-2 infection
In a recent study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal, researchers evaluated the post-acute burden of healthcare use after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection in adults. During the first wave of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic, around 27% of hospitalized patients died or had to...
Opinion: Paxlovid coverage wrongly suggests the experts blew it again on Covid-19
CNN — America’s resident naysayers, active throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, seem to think doctors have missed the boat again. Just when we arrived at a quieter moment in the pandemic (or perhaps not as winter nears), a review paper in a medical journal says Paxlovid, the antiviral shown to prevent severe outcomes in people 65 and older, has potentially dangerous interactions with other medications.
msn.com
Abbott Laboratories predicts COVID-19 will be endemic this winter
Is the billion-dollar COVID-19 testing sales boom over?. That’s what Abbott Laboratories is predicting now as sales in its COVID-19 testing franchise have started to drop off and amid speculation about when SARS-CoV-2 will become endemic, meaning the virus is no longer as disruptive to the health system and to daily life. The company said Wednesday it expects to bring in $500 million in COVID-19 test sales in the final three months of the year, for a total of $7.8 billion in sales in 2022.
News-Medical.net
Study indicates that the major determinants of SARS-CoV-2 pathogenicity reside outside of the spike protein
In a recent study posted to the bioRxiv* server, researchers at Boston University made a chimeric recombinant severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) encoding the spike (S) glycoprotein gene of Omicron in the backbone of an ancestral SARS-CoV-2 isolate. Background. Omicron BA.1 is now the predominant SARS-CoV-2 variant of...
Comments / 0