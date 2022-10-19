Scientists develop a pseudovirus system to deep mutational scan the full SARS-CoV-2 spike

CLAIM: Scientists in Massachusetts have developed a more lethal strain of COVID-19 in a lab. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing Context. Researchers at Boston University say they created a strain of COVID-19 that was less deadly than the version of the virus first detected in Wuhan, China. The hybrid developed for the experiments was, however, more deadly than the omicron variant that’s now the most prevalent worldwide, which is generally less severe than prior variants.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO