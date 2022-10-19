ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

ValleyCentral

Lane closures on Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge until 2023

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Alternating lane closures on the the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge will proceed through February 2023. A contractor hired by the Texas Department of Transportation is working on bridge joint and deck repairs plans to only close one lane at a time, as needed. Drivers traveling to South Padre Island could […]
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
KIII 3News

CCFD undergoes special rescue training along ship channel

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters underwent intense training Thursday to help them prepare for emergency situations before they happen. Firefighter Craig Stokes is one of two members of a rescue team that took part in the special training exercise at Kirby Inland Marine along the Corpus Christi Ship Channel.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
portisabelsouthpadre.com

Blaze ignites on Island Avenue

Tuesday, Oct. 19, saw destruction in Port Isabel as a fire overtook the Oyster Cove Condominiums around 10:30 at night. The fire destroyed 16 condos in the roughly two and half hours it burned for. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported, according to a statement by City Manager Jared Hockema. The cause of the fire has not been determined or reported as of yet.
PORT ISABEL, TX
thetexasbucketlist.com

The Texas Bucket List – Port of Brownsville Boat Tour on South Padre Island

Brownsville – It’s not often you get an extremely foggy day down on South Padre Island but that was exactly the case when I arrived on SPI to take a tour of the Port of Brownsville. Despite the dense cloud cover, it doesn’t keep James Woodrow Wilson from boiling up some shrimp because he’s busy preparing a feast for a few folks wanting to take a ride on his boat.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Weslaco residents voice concerns over road widening project

Residents in Weslaco voiced their concerns with a proposed project Wednesday night. Around 40 residents showed up to a meeting at Mario Ybarra Elementary school. County leaders say the proposed project is supposed to help current traffic issues. Many residents think otherwise. "We're gonna have an increased traffic area," Weslaco...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Port of Harlingen growth attributed to demands from Valley, Mexico

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The volume of shipping traffic through the Port of Harlingen points to the port’s growing role in Rio Grande Valley and Mexico economies. The port has significantly increased its regional and state economic impact according to its newest study, “Economic Impact of The Port of Harlingen,” conducted by Martin Associates. The report […]
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Cleanup at San Benito cemetery raises concerns

Families in San Benito have raised concerns after flowers, lights and other decorations were taken from their loved one's grave site at the Freddy Fender Memorial Cemetery. “This is super disrespectful." San Benito resident Jackie Gonzalez said. Gonzalez said she’s had her daughter —Ariel—buried at the cemetery for four months....
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

BPD: Man struck in hit-and-run near Whataburger

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in his 20s was struck by a driver in a hit-and-run late Wednesday night, police say. Sgt. Billy Killebrew, a public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, told ValleyCentral that the man “was struck by a car that fled the scene” near the Whataburger at the 1400 block […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Truck catches fire after train collision, DPS says

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a collision involving a truck and a train. The collision occurred at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday near Williams and Cemetery roads, DPS Sgt. Maria Montalvo told ValleyCentral. According to Montalvo, the driver failed to yield the right of way. The vehicle then […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Coastal concerns trigger advisories along South Padre Island

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a result of the weather system passing through the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon, there are several notices being put out by the National Weather Service in Brownsville regarding conditions along and around South Padre Island. A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect...
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, TX
