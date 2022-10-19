Read full article on original website
Lane closures on Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge until 2023
SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas (ValleyCentral) —Alternating lane closures on the the Queen Isabella Memorial Bridge will proceed through February 2023. A contractor hired by the Texas Department of Transportation is working on bridge joint and deck repairs plans to only close one lane at a time, as needed. Drivers traveling to South Padre Island could […]
CCFD undergoes special rescue training along ship channel
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi firefighters underwent intense training Thursday to help them prepare for emergency situations before they happen. Firefighter Craig Stokes is one of two members of a rescue team that took part in the special training exercise at Kirby Inland Marine along the Corpus Christi Ship Channel.
Warmer, windier, & more humid this weekend in Corpus Christi
The cooler/less humid weather will move out of the Coastal Bend as warmth & humidity return on southerly winds this weekend. Another cold front early next week.
City of Corpus Christi celebrates newly renovated North Beach History Plaza
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city of Corpus Christi held a ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday to celebrate a newly transformed North Beach History Plaza. A cool history fact about North Beach, the first American flag in the Coastal Bend was placed on that soil. In the outdoor plaza, education...
Blaze ignites on Island Avenue
Tuesday, Oct. 19, saw destruction in Port Isabel as a fire overtook the Oyster Cove Condominiums around 10:30 at night. The fire destroyed 16 condos in the roughly two and half hours it burned for. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported, according to a statement by City Manager Jared Hockema. The cause of the fire has not been determined or reported as of yet.
The Texas Bucket List – Port of Brownsville Boat Tour on South Padre Island
Brownsville – It’s not often you get an extremely foggy day down on South Padre Island but that was exactly the case when I arrived on SPI to take a tour of the Port of Brownsville. Despite the dense cloud cover, it doesn’t keep James Woodrow Wilson from boiling up some shrimp because he’s busy preparing a feast for a few folks wanting to take a ride on his boat.
Snow-crab shortage leaves Corpus Christi restaurant owners in a pinch
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Bend snow crab fans might have to find something else to dip in drawn butter now that the season has been cancelled due to a shortage in Alaska. Experts say the snow-crab population has decreased nearly 80 percent in the last four years. "Luckily...
North Beach History Plaza completed
Corpus Christi city officials and members of the North Beach Community Association were on hand for the official ribbon cutting on Thursday morning.
Weslaco residents voice concerns over road widening project
Residents in Weslaco voiced their concerns with a proposed project Wednesday night. Around 40 residents showed up to a meeting at Mario Ybarra Elementary school. County leaders say the proposed project is supposed to help current traffic issues. Many residents think otherwise. "We're gonna have an increased traffic area," Weslaco...
'Very exciting night': Corpus Christi paranormal team visits infamous Texas Haunted Hill House
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Haunted Hill House in Mineral Wells, Texas is said to be the site of some of the scariest paranormal activity in the world. Jack Osbourne called the house the "the most sinister location we visited this season" while filming his show "Portals to Hell" on the Travel Channel.
Are you a 'mosquito magnet'? Dr. Surani explains what attracts mosquitoes to certain people
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new study revealed how some of us are magnets for mosquitoes based on our scents. Dr. Salim Surani joined us live to discuss why this study is important. "If we can figure out exactly what it is, we can try to come up with...
Port of Harlingen growth attributed to demands from Valley, Mexico
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The volume of shipping traffic through the Port of Harlingen points to the port’s growing role in Rio Grande Valley and Mexico economies. The port has significantly increased its regional and state economic impact according to its newest study, “Economic Impact of The Port of Harlingen,” conducted by Martin Associates. The report […]
Brownsville road to close as crews prepare to repair sewage line
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced a temporary road closure on Old Highway 77 to begin Friday in response to a compromised sewage line. The road closure comes as a result of repair on a main sewage line in the city. The temporary closure will affect a section of Old Highway […]
Cleanup at San Benito cemetery raises concerns
Families in San Benito have raised concerns after flowers, lights and other decorations were taken from their loved one's grave site at the Freddy Fender Memorial Cemetery. “This is super disrespectful." San Benito resident Jackie Gonzalez said. Gonzalez said she’s had her daughter —Ariel—buried at the cemetery for four months....
BPD: Man struck in hit-and-run near Whataburger
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man in his 20s was struck by a driver in a hit-and-run late Wednesday night, police say. Sgt. Billy Killebrew, a public information officer for the Brownsville Police Department, told ValleyCentral that the man “was struck by a car that fled the scene” near the Whataburger at the 1400 block […]
Multiple People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Corpus Christi (Corpus Christi, TX)
According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, a multi vehicle crash was reported on Monday morning. Officials confirmed that some persons sustained minor injuries due to the accident.
Truck catches fire after train collision, DPS says
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a collision involving a truck and a train. The collision occurred at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday near Williams and Cemetery roads, DPS Sgt. Maria Montalvo told ValleyCentral. According to Montalvo, the driver failed to yield the right of way. The vehicle then […]
Food Truck fest says you'll get the whole enchilada at this weekend's event
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's going to be a big need for food trucks this weekend. The Borchard Fairgrounds made a big push for food trucks after former President Donald Trump announced his event in Robstown this Saturday. However, 50 food trucks were already committed to a different event,...
Abbott backed by south Texas law enforcement to close southern border
Abbott said it has been a record year for migrants entering the country. He said some have brought crime and drugs into the country.
Coastal concerns trigger advisories along South Padre Island
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — As a result of the weather system passing through the Rio Grande Valley Monday afternoon, there are several notices being put out by the National Weather Service in Brownsville regarding conditions along and around South Padre Island. A Coastal Flood Advisory will be in effect...
