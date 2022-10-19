Read full article on original website
Marker in Bryant city limits marks official center of Arkansas
BRYANT, AR (KATV) — There's a marker in Bryant that marks Arkansas official center of the state. Rob Roedel, council member at the City of Bryant, said the marker was dedicated in 1936 by the Daughters of American Colonists to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the founding of Arkansas.
Central Arkansas Corvette Club hosting 23rd Corvette Weekend Show in Hot springs
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Central Arkansas Corvette Club will host participants from as many as 18 states for its 23rd annual Corvette Weekend Show from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22 in Hot Springs. The Show is a fundraiser for the local charities the club supports including Spina Bifida...
Family and friends mourn the death of Benton grandfather killed in Little Rock shooting
"The right place at the wrong time."
Bryant shut down Cabot with their win
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Bryant Hornets faced off with the Cabot Panthers on Friday night. The final score ended up being (24-10).
Family speaks out after woman shot and killed in Benton
Just days after a woman was shot and killed in her home by her boyfriend, her family speaks out about the loss.
ARDOT requires overnight closure on Frontage Road at South Street in Benton
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday that construction on Interstate 30 Frontage Road will require an overnight closure. According to ARDOT, the construction will be on the north side of the interstate near the South Street roundabout in Benton. The crews will close the road...
Benton police: Man arrested for Little Rock killing connected to deadly Benton shooting
Benton police claim a man arrested for a Monday Little Rock killing was also involved in a deadly Benton apartment shooting.
Man charged with capital murder for deadly shootings in Little Rock and Benton
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock man is being charged in connection to two homicides in both Benton and Little Rock. According to reports, Benton police traveled to County Oaks Apartments on Tuesday in response to a welfare check around 1:30 a.m. that same day. Authorities were sent...
USACE closes two boat ramps at Greers Ferry Lake
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office announced Thursday they will be closing two additional boat ramps. The boat ramps are closing due to the reservoir's low water levels. According to the news release, the Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while...
Little Rock police release new details in deadly shooting on I-30 frontage road
Little Rock police have released additional information on the arrest of a Benton man after two shooting deaths and a three-year-old child being wounded Monday night.
Don’t Stop Your Car on This Street in Hot Springs, Arkansas!
It's that time of year again when I like to remind you of some places near Texarkana where you can go for some eerie creepy fun. Gravity Hill as it is known in Hot Springs, Arkansas has become a favorite this time of year for folks wanting to get a little scare. More than likely you will need to ask someone how to get there because Google Maps can't locate Magnet Street or at least it didn't in 2018 when it was discovered. However, if you watch the video at the end of this story it will tell you how to get there.
This Arkansas City Is One Of The 10 Most Deadly In The United States
There has been a lot of talk about crime recently in the news. Texarkana gets a bad rap for being a dangerous city, but this Arkansas city is one of the 10 most deadly cities in the United States. So the information I am going to share on each city...
I-30 Traffic Stop Results in Controlled Substance Arrest
A woman’s unusual driving caught at troopers’ attention and lead to an I-30 traffic and ultimately resulted in a controlled substance arrest, according to reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Cody Sagnibene noticed a black SUV in the passing lane, approaching his patrol vehicle on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 117 shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The trooper indicated he was traveling just under the posted speed limit (75 mph) in the other lane. The SUV wasn’t speeding, but the driver applied the brakes and made a lane change, pulling in just behind the trooper in the far right lane. He thought that odd because other vehicles were passing his vehicle without issue, Sagnibene noted in arrest reports.
Conway police looking for wanted suspect
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway Police announced Wednesday that they are looking for a 43-year-old man with outstanding warrants. Police said Daniel Richmond is wanted on charges of theft of Property, Forgery, and Theft of Leased, Rented, or Entrusted Property. Richmond is described as 6 feet 2 inches and...
