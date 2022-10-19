ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russellville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
KATV

Marker in Bryant city limits marks official center of Arkansas

BRYANT, AR (KATV) — There's a marker in Bryant that marks Arkansas official center of the state. Rob Roedel, council member at the City of Bryant, said the marker was dedicated in 1936 by the Daughters of American Colonists to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the founding of Arkansas.
BRYANT, AR
KATV

ARDOT requires overnight closure on Frontage Road at South Street in Benton

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Friday that construction on Interstate 30 Frontage Road will require an overnight closure. According to ARDOT, the construction will be on the north side of the interstate near the South Street roundabout in Benton. The crews will close the road...
BENTON, AR
KATV

USACE closes two boat ramps at Greers Ferry Lake

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office announced Thursday they will be closing two additional boat ramps. The boat ramps are closing due to the reservoir's low water levels. According to the news release, the Mill Creek ramp is partially closed while...
GREERS FERRY, AR
Power 95.9

Don’t Stop Your Car on This Street in Hot Springs, Arkansas!

It's that time of year again when I like to remind you of some places near Texarkana where you can go for some eerie creepy fun. Gravity Hill as it is known in Hot Springs, Arkansas has become a favorite this time of year for folks wanting to get a little scare. More than likely you will need to ask someone how to get there because Google Maps can't locate Magnet Street or at least it didn't in 2018 when it was discovered. However, if you watch the video at the end of this story it will tell you how to get there.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KSST Radio

I-30 Traffic Stop Results in Controlled Substance Arrest

A woman’s unusual driving caught at troopers’ attention and lead to an I-30 traffic and ultimately resulted in a controlled substance arrest, according to reports. Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Cody Sagnibene noticed a black SUV in the passing lane, approaching his patrol vehicle on Interstate 30 east near mile marker 117 shortly before 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. The trooper indicated he was traveling just under the posted speed limit (75 mph) in the other lane. The SUV wasn’t speeding, but the driver applied the brakes and made a lane change, pulling in just behind the trooper in the far right lane. He thought that odd because other vehicles were passing his vehicle without issue, Sagnibene noted in arrest reports.
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

Conway police looking for wanted suspect

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway Police announced Wednesday that they are looking for a 43-year-old man with outstanding warrants. Police said Daniel Richmond is wanted on charges of theft of Property, Forgery, and Theft of Leased, Rented, or Entrusted Property. Richmond is described as 6 feet 2 inches and...
CONWAY, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy