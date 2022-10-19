ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercury

Montgomery County election deadlines reviewed

NORRISTOWN — With the general election less than one month away, Montgomery County officials reminded area residents of the upcoming voter registration deadline. It’s slated for 5 p.m. on Monday, according to Montgomery County Board of Elections Chairman Ken Lawrence Jr. He stressed during Thursday morning’s Montgomery County Board of Commissioners meeting that “postmarks do not apply” and that people must register by 5 p.m. on Oct. 24.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Mercury

LIVE: Berks high school football Week 8

Week 9 of Berks County high school football live coverage includes Matthew Knaub with Cocalico at Berks Catholic, Andrew Heller with Twin Valley at Daniel Boone, Brian Smith with Annville-Cleona at Schuylkill Valley, Brian Rippey with Conestoga Valley at Exeter and Dennis Weller with Perkiomen Valley at Boyertown. Check ReadingEagle.com...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Woman admits fatally shooting mom’s boyfriend in Lower Merion

NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia woman has admitted to fatally shooting her mother’s boyfriend during a New Year’s Eve domestic disturbance in Lower Merion. Samiyah Haniyy Williams, 25, of the 5000 block of Locust Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court to a felony charge of third-degree murder in connection with the Dec. 31, 2021, fatal shooting of Adrionne Reaves, at a residence along Saint Asaphs Road in the Bala Cynwyd section of Lower Merion.
LOWER MERION TOWNSHIP, PA

