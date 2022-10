TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo has announced the passing of its black bear Indie. According to the Zoo’s announcement on Thursday, Indie did not eat much on Sunday, but the Zoo said that was not unusual during this time of year. However, on Monday Indie was not improving and by Tuesday morning, Indie suffered a seizure.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO