KDRV
Major traffic accident in Grants Pass, two patients transferred to Rogue Regional Medical Center
Grants Pass - A major traffic accident took place about an hour ago on 4th Street and D Street in Grants Pass. A two-vehicle accident with heavy extrication. Grants Pass Fire and Rescue, Rural Metro Fire – Josephine County, and AMR – Josephine County are on scene right now with Grants Pass Police Department and Oregon State Police.
KTVL
Wolf Creek food bank reopens after 'intoxicated' volunteers put a pause on the program
WOLF CREEK — After some volunteers showed up under the influence, the Wolf Creek Food Bank put a pause on operations to re-evaluate the program. The food bank in Josephine County currently provides 100 to 120 families with food every Tuesday afternoon. “There were a few volunteers that would...
KTVL
Ripple Effect: Major challenges enforcing code violations at JOCO illegal grows
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Along with Josephine County's challenges getting rid of its illegal marijuana grows, enforcing code violations on those properties is also a major challenge. Thomas Peterson with Josephine County Code Enforcement said he and his one co-worker inspected about 500 different illegal grows each of the...
KDRV
Nearly $1-million grant offered for Ashland solar power project
ASHLAND, Ore. -- An Ashland-based solar power company says today nearly a million dollars of state funding will support an emergency services recharging station there. Stracker Solar says Oregon Department of Energy is awarding $940,000 from its Community Renewable Energy Grant Program for an energy resilience project Stracker designed for the City of Ashland.
KDRV
32 animals rescued from Rogue River home, in the process of treatment
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. -- The 32 animals that were rescued from a home in Rogue River two days ago are in the process of getting treated. Suspects Michael Lee and Debbie Lee Hamilton were charged with three counts of first-degree animal abuse and 10 counts of second degree animal abuse.
KDRV
Police find illegal grow site after searching neighboring property for its illegal grow operation
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – After taking down an illegal marijuana grow site on Monday, the Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) found another site right next door. On October 17, JMET searched a property on the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road near Williams, OR. There, they found more...
KDRV
32 animals rescued from home in rural Rogue River, two arrested
ROGUE RIVER, Ore. – Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) deputies and Jackson County Animal Services Animal Control officers rescued 32 animals from a home in Rogue River. Yesterday afternoon, police received a call of a sick dog in the front yard of someone’s home on the 6600 block...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Tuesday 10/18 – Josephine County Illegal Grow Bust, City of Grants Pass Working To Repair Water Main Break, Today is Last Day to Register to Vote
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Search Warrant Illegal Grow Bust. On October 17, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) executed a...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING A VEHICLE VERSUS PEDESTRIAN
A woman was hospitalized following a vehicle versus pedestrian accident on Thursday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s report said just before 1:45 p.m. a female driver backed her sedan into another sedan in the parking lot of a business in the 5100 block of Old Highway 99S in Green. A woman was standing behind the second vehicle with the rear door down getting something out of the backseat. As a result of the collision, the woman fell and hit her head on the ground, resulting in injuries.
oregonbusiness.com
Silo Wellness Plans Psychedelic Ranch Near Ashland
A November ballot measure could upend plans for a psilocybin retreat — so the company is hedging its bets. Silo Wellness, Oregon’s only publicly traded psychedelics company, announced plans Thursday for a joint venture that would allow the company to use a Southern Oregon ranch for psylocibin retreats.
KDRV
Josephine County marijuana declined by shipper, taken by law enforcement
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- A 600-pounds shipment intended for Illinois is not reaching it's intended destination; it was marijuana, and it was confiscated. The Josephine County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) says today the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) arrested 41-year-old Moaied Maali and 43-year-old Arfat Najjar this week for Unlawful Delivery of Marijuana and Unlawful Possession of Marijuana.
KDRV
One person arrested in connection to illegal marijuana grow site in Josephine County
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – The Josephine County Marijuana Enforcement Team (JMET) is continuing to crack down on illegal marijuana grow sites in the county. Today, they took down a site on the 1600 block of Cedar Flat Road near Williams, OR. While executing the warrant, police found more than...
clayconews.com
STATE POLICE SEIZE NEARLY 9,000 POUNDS OF PROCESSED MARIJUANA DURING TRAFFIC STOP ON STATE ROUTE 62 IN JACKSON COUNTY, OREGON
JACKSON COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:00 P.M., an OSP Trooper assigned to the Central Point Area Command stopped a white Dodge truck out of Texas, pulling a large cargo trailer, for several traffic violations on State Route 62 in Eagle Point, Oregon.
KDRV
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114
MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
kqennewsradio.com
UNOCCUPIED THREE-VEHICLE NON-INJURY CRASH
Officers from the Myrtle Creek Police Department investigated an unoccupied three-vehicle non-injury wreck on Monday. The MCPD patrol log said at 3:40 p.m. a sedan was not in gear and the emergency brake was not set, in the 600 block of Craig Street. At some point the vehicle began rolling down the street and picked up significant speed before crashing into the rear of a parked pickup. The impact of that collision caused the pickup to move forward and run into the rear of another parked sedan.
kqennewsradio.com
ANDERSON MARKET TO CLOSE OCTOBER 24TH
After decades operating as a neighborhood convenience store, Anderson Market on West Harvard Avenue in Roseburg will close next Monday October 24th, as progress continues to build a new store and a fuel station in the same location. Tom Rodgers of Rogers Engineering in Roseburg is leading the project. The...
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR ALCOHOL AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A teenage was cited for being a minor in possession of alcohol at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue on Roseburg on Tuesday. A report from Roseburg Police said at 8:30 a.m. the 15-year old male was allegedly found with the alcohol on school premises. He was released following being given the citation.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL FOLLOWING HEAD-ON CRASH
A Roseburg man was taken to the hospital following a head-on crash on Monday. A Roseburg Police report said at 10:30 a.m. a 66-year old man was traveling south in the 1200 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway going through the “S” curves when he suffered some sort of medical emergency and his vehicle drifted into the oncoming lane of travel and struck an SUV. Both vehicles were totaled.
oregontoday.net
Quakes, Oct. 17
A 3.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded within the Cascadia Subduction Zone off the South Orgon Coast Friday, Oct. 14. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west to northwest of Port Orford in Curry County. On Sunday, a 2.9-magnitude quake was recorded west to southwest of Crescent City, CA. on the inner fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast.
roguevalleymagazine.com
The Grants Pass Clinic – Recognized for Outstanding Patient Care
Finding a new physician in the Rogue Valley can be tough, and may feel downright impossible. The Grants Pass Clinic has general practitioners and many specialty physicians, and they are accepting new patients right now!. Modern technology, such as the Follow My Health app, coupled with state-of-the-art equipment, friendly staff...
