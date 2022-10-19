ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crystal Lake, IL

Crystal Lake, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The Deerfield High School soccer team will have a game with Crystal Lake Central High School on October 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Deerfield High School
Crystal Lake Central High School
October 19, 2022
14:00:00
2022 IHSA Boys Soccer Playoffs

The McHenry High School soccer team will have a game with Elgin High School on October 22, 2022, 13:00:00.
The Lane Tech College Prep soccer team will have a game with Evanston Township High School on October 22, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Milwaukee Arts High School soccer team will have a game with Wauwatosa East High School on October 22, 2022, 14:00:00.
