Crystal Lake, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

CHICAGO (CBS) -– Antioch in the far north suburbs is unveiling some historic paintings of the past.And you could say it's a ghostly sight but not in the way you might think."Antioch is a charming little town and we're all working really hard to maintain its integrity." Local historian Ainsley Wonderling is talking about a new project along the main street in the far north suburb.It's called Ghosted - an initiative to refresh existing signs and create new ones inspired by the past.A ghost sign is an old hand-painted ad preserved on a building."So, we get out all the old pictures...

ANTIOCH, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO