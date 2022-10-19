ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NSAC claims Metro failed to 'thoroughly investigate' death of UNLV student

By Abel Garcia
KTNV 13 Action News
 3 days ago
More accusations in Tuesday’s meeting by the head of the Nevada Athletic Commission that Metro Police failed to thoroughly investigate the death of a UNLV student killed in a charity boxing match last year.

Metro Police failed to do its job and should be held accountable for the death of Nathan Valencia, that's according to Stephan Cloobeck, the Chairman of the Nevada Athletic Commission.

His long-standing accusation stems from a review of Valencia’s death by the Nevada Attorney General's Office, which was presented to the commission last August.

"The State had to step in and find out what happened," Cloobeck said.

What started as a boxing fundraiser by the UNLV fraternity Kappa Sigma for charity, ended in the death of Valencia last November.

Valencia, a member of the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity, faced Emmanuel Aleman of Kappa Sigma.

After the fight, Valencia collapsed, was taken to the hospital, and eventually placed on life support, and he died four days later.

"A young man died and he didn't make his 21st birthday, and, you know, if you make a mistake in life, you raise your hand," Cloobeck said.

He has called the charity fight unregulated, disturbing, and believes the police investigation fell short. Cloobeck believes Sheriff Joe Lombardo broke a promise to properly investigate the 20-year-old’s death.

Cloobeck said Tuesday, Sheriff Lombardo was invited to explain his department's lack of inaction but the sheriff did not attend.

instead, Attorney Liesl Freedman, a member of Metro's General Counsel sent a letter on the sheriff's behalf.

It reads in part quote: "The last meeting attended by Chief LaRochelle on behalf of LVMPD was not conducted professionally nor was it productive."

Metro says their preliminary investigation revealed no criminal intent. Last August, Deputy Chief Jim LaRochelle had this to say about Cloobeck's allegations.

"How are we going to go out and conduct a criminal investigation when we have experts and other people weighing in that say those types of things," asked LaRochelle.

Cloobeck argues police investigators failed to do even a basic crime scene investigation such as collecting the boxing gloves and hand wraps used by Valencia’s opponent.

Now Cloobeck says he wants the State Attorney General's office to step back in.

"Use the state resources through the attorney general's office to sanction or fine or to do whatever we possibly can legally within the state laws," Cloobeck said.

But John Sadler, the Attorney General’s Communication Director says it's not up to them.

"LVMPD remains the entity with jurisdiction to investigate this matter," Sadler said.

KTNV 13 Action News

