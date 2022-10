A Lima man arrested in connection to the 2021 death of a 4-year-old last April was sentenced to 18 years to life in prison. 22-year-old Romiere Hale pleaded guilty to the charges of murder and endangering children. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on April 12th, 2021, where four-year-old Ma'Laya Dewitt was found unresponsive at a home on North Elizabeth Street. She later died at the hospital. Romiere Hale was the boyfriend of her mother Stayce Riley. A pathologist says Dewitt's injuries were a week old when she died and could have been the result of being punched by Hale.

