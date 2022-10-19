South Colonie voters overwhelmingly approve spending $120 million on districtwide upgrade

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Flag raising ceremony honors completed roundabout
A flag-raising ceremony took place in Glenmont on Thursday in honor of the newly constructed roundabout at the Route 9W/Feura Bush Road/Glenmont Road intersection and extended sidewalks along Route 9W and Glenmont Road.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Commissioner Sanghvi’s 2023 City Budget: A Train Wreck
Recent workshops held on the 2023 city of Saratoga Springs's proposed budget have revealed even more problems with what is looking more and more like a seriously flawed document. In addition, Finance Commissioner Minita Sanghvi's reluctance to answer questions about her proposed budget or to set aside reasonable opportunities for the public to weigh in on the budget raises questions about her commitment to real transparency.
Colonie’s proposed budget increases spending, taxes
COLONIE — In his first budget as town supervisor, Peter Crummey is proposing a 6.16 percent spending increase, from $105.5 million to $112 million, and a tax rate increase of […]
WRGB
"Many types of disabilities out there" advocates speak out at Saratoga Co. board meeting
BALLSTON SPA, NY (WRGB) — Saratoga County resident Darlene McGraw has highlighted the lack of ADA compliant sidewalks and services in municipalities throughout Saratoga County most recently the sidewalks in Mechanicville. Tuesday, she brought those concerns to the Saratoga County Board of Supervisors. McGraw was accompanied by fellow disability...
WNYT
Warren County school welcomes trans student with open arms
At Hadley-Luzerne Senior High, you will find all kinds of students. What you will not find is a tolerance for bullies or homophobia. Just ask Grayson Barrachina. “There are kids there who identify with what I identify with; who dress similar, who are also part of the LGBTQ+ community, and I can relate to,” Grayson said.
Construction complete for new apartment building, set to bring tax revenue to Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany officials revealed a new apartment building on N. Pearl St. and Wilson St. that is projected to bring $137,957 in tax revenue annually to the city. With a price tag of $3.25 Million, the vacant lot is now transformed. City leaders said it’s another step by the city to invest […]
glensfallschronicle.com
GF Habitat plans 25-unit Qby. condo; thought to be a world first
You know how Habitat for Humanity builds houses for families?. Picture the classic scene: A swarm of community volunteers hammers boards, muds sheetrock, raises walls. The beneficiary family puts in “sweat equity” on the way to home ownership. The house is built. A key is handed over, threshold crossed, maybe a whoop of celebration.
Study: Area cost of living is going down
ALBANY — The cost to live here in the Capital District is decreasing, so says a report recently released by the Capital District Regional Planning Commission. Despite nationwide increases in […]
Schenectady plans hazardous waste collection event
A household hazardous waste collection event is set for 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 12, in SUNY Schenectady's back parking lot at 78 Washington Avenue.
iheart.com
New York State DOT Issues Weekend Travel Advisory For Northway
The New York State Department of Transportation has issued a travel advisory that'll impact drivers who need to travel in Saratoga County over the next few days. Starting Friday night at 7:00 pm, the northbound Northway off-ramp at Exit 17 in Moreau is going to be shut down until Monday at 6:00 am. Crews are going to be working on a bridge replacement and interchange reconfiguration project. The on-ramp from northbound Route Nine to the northbound Northway will also be closed during this same time period. For the latest travel information, dial 511, go to 511ny.org or download the 511NY mobile app.
SPOTTED: Bethlehem girls win Albany County meet featuring five state-ranked teams
NEW SCOTLAND — The 50th annual Albany County Cross County Championships featured five state-ranked girls varsity teams. In Class A, Bethlehem is ranked No. 2 in New York state (and […]
Study calls for demolition of Albany’s dilapidated bus station
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Right in the center of one of the oldest parts of Albany sits a bunker disguised as a bus terminal. Outside, years of neglect have allowed vegetation to reclaim the asphalt jungle around the terminal. Inside, only a handful of benches are available for passengers. Leaky ceilings and peeling paint show the […]
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
City Tries Again: Seeking a Permanent Homeless Shelter on West Side
SARATOGA SPRINGS — City Mayor Ron Kim announced a comprehensive initiative this week to address the city’s homelessness. The plan would site a permanent 24/7 year-round shelter at the soon-to-be-vacated Senior Center on Williams Street and may potentially add a second building to house people transitioning through a continuum of care.
Saratoga begins water valve replacement project
DPW Commissioner Jason Golub announced a water infrastructure improvement project is underway. The project aims to replace the 24-inch water valves that were originally installed in the 1930s.
Papa Brillo’s closing in Pittstown, relocating to East Greenbush
Papa Brillo's, an Italian family-style restaurant, is closing its Pittstown location. The restaurant will soon be opening at a different location in East Greenbush.
albanymagic.com
Demolition Has Begun at the old Pier 1 Imports in Clifton Park
Pier 1 Imports once had over 500 stores across the US. This location in Clifton Park shut its doors for good in 2020 – the company filed for bankruptcy and all stores were eventually shut down. However, the location is prime. Located right off Northway Exit 9, next to...
Truck strikes Route 85 bridge in Slingerlands
A truck has hit the low bridge over Route 85, or New Scotland Road, in Slingerlands. The strike happened around noon on Friday.
One of Capital Region’s Best Foodie Cities Is Getting A New Microbrewery
A Capital Region city that is known for its charm and great food is adding a new spot for brews. When it comes to great spots to grab a meal or a beer, several Capital Region cities are top flight destinations. Saratoga Springs is one of those destinations that comes...
Disability Employment Awards handed out at Rivers Casino
The New York State Industries for the Disabled celebrated those with disabilities who are doing an outstanding job in the workplace.
Montgomery County SPCA breaks ground on new shelter
The Montgomery County SPCA broke ground on its new home earlier this week.
