CAJ resists rules, expectations on ‘Bottom of the Well EP’

Call it rap, call it hip-hop, call it funk or rap-rock or crossover or whatever. No matter what you call it, there’s no denying that Oklahoma City’s CAJ isn’t concerned with fitting easily into any box.

In fact, in a lot of ways, that’s exactly the underlying theme throughout his super-short-but-super-sweet new EP, “Bottom of the Well.”

Working with only three tracks, CAJ packs in enough pointed commentary, neck breaking stylistic turns, and sharp, lyrical wordplay to prove that less than ten minutes is still more than enough time to show the world what he’s made of.

Music and Film

with Brett Fieldcamp

By True Sky Credit Union

From the first note to the last, the focus is on authenticity, and CAJ comes straight out of his corner on the opening title track swinging at the ultra-personal, ultra-processed “branding” culture that’s come to dominate the game.

“From the bottom of the well, oh well,” he sings, “got a secret I can sell, don’t tell.” He’s not interested in mining his personal life for drama or contorting himself into a brand. He wants to be honest. He’s going to be honest. But it’s going to be on his own terms.

Railing against the flood of posturing and put-on “realness” from too many artists and entertainers across the spectrum, and against the “everything is fair game” mentality of modern hustle culture, CAJ aims to play their game, but like the best magicians, he reminds you not to believe what you’re given.

On the surface, “Ski Mask” is a hustler’s anthem for kicking in the door and taking what’s yours, but listen a little closer and it reveals itself as a warning against trusting or believing the images that people show you of themselves. “Move like a politic, hustle like a thug. If you know the game, then you’ll see they’re two-in-one.” The game is always just a game, he’s saying. Don’t forget it.

CAJ (photo by John Huntley)

That outright defiance in the face of entitlement and expectation comes through in CAJ’s musical instincts as much as – or even more than – his lyrics.

The title track lays its groundwork as a moody, mid-tempo rap track, but gradually opens up a layer at a time, continuously adding vocal harmonies and a taste of CAJ’s signature, saturated lead guitar stylings.

As part of OKC-based experimental hip-hop collective Sativa Prophets, CAJ has been infusing the local rap game with soaring guitar leads and genre-bending for years, even providing some sublime, psychedelic interludes at the Prophets’ recent Pajama Jammy Jam blowout. But it’s been his solo efforts where he really stretches his stylistic legs and leans further into pop, R&B, and even sweeping arena rock.

All of these elements culminate and collide beautifully on the EP’s closer “The Blood,” the shortest track on the release and yet somehow also a shockingly adventurous multi-genre masterwork highlighting Caj’s interests in different sounds and his knack for blending them.

He plows through modern, minimal hip-hop, then full-volume, full-intensity metal – guttural, screaming backing vocals and all – before crashing straight into a moment of genuinely beautiful layered, choral vocals, and all while decrying the thinly veiled ugliness and manipulation beneath the pedestals we build, the “blood on these roses.”

CAJ performing with Satuva Prophets at Scissortail Park for OKC Pride 2021 (photo by Eric J. Gates)

It’s difficult to think of another artist right now covering as much musical ground as CAJ, especially given the push to streamline and clearly define a sound in order to appease the algorithms and branding cultures that “Bottom of the Well” so openly stands against.

Though there honestly might be something for practically everyone here, you never forget for a second that CAJ is doing it all just the way he wants.

CAJ’s “Bottom of the Well EP” is available now on all streaming platforms.

Follow CAJ online at his official site whoiscaj.com and on Instagram at @cajthebeast.

And … This!

It’s time to start planning for some Halloween weekend concerts, and no matter what you’re into, there’s bound to be an OKC venue that’s got you covered.

Friday, October 28th at The Sanctuary, you can catch a huge night of music, with six bands through the night including some local groups performing full cover sets of Ceremony, Fall Out Boy, and even Ozzy Osbourne, not to mention a full set from the untouchable Neon Cathedral.

Saturday, October 29th at Blue Note sees the “Monster Mash Formal,” a night of wild psych-rock courtesy of Helen Kelter Skelter and Em & the Mothersuperiors, as well as an after-hours dance party and costume contest with cash prizes.

Then on Sunday, October 30th, 51st St. Speakeasy has all your indie-rock and alt-country needs covered with Cruz, Chelsea Days, and the recently exploding Jason Scott, and they’re even offering half-off admission if you wear a costume. When the clock strikes midnight and the calendar changes to the 31st, they’ll be judging costumes and crowning a winner with some special prizes.

Better hurry up and decide on a costume.

Last Updated October 18, 2022, 9:12 PM by Brett Fieldcamp

The post CAJ resists rules, expectations on ‘Bottom of the Well EP’ appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press .