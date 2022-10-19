Read full article on original website
Update: San Jose State students, teammates of gather to remember Camdan McWright
SAN JOSE -- Students and friends on Friday marched to the intersection where their friend and teammate died after being hit by a bus while riding a scooter early that morning. Camdan McWright, a San Jose State freshman football player, was killed Friday morning when his electric scooter collided with a school bus just blocks from campus. The university confirmed the 18-year-old's identity hours after he died in the 6:51 a.m. collision near South 10th and Reed streets.The accident occurred as the team was preparing for a trip to take on New Mexico State on Saturday. The 6-1 running back from...
Miami 2023 Recruiting Tracker: Elite CB Desmond Ricks Reclassifies
Miami Hurricanes Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Canes news as Miami looks to improve on an already impressive class
1st HBCU football player comes out days before homecoming
Byron Perkins wants to let the world to know his true, full self. The Hampton redshirt junior defensive back became the first HBCU football player to come out as gay on his Instagram story on Oct. 19. “I’ve decided that I’m going to make a change, and stop running away...
Paul Finebaum Believes Lane Kiffin Could Leave Ole Miss For Auburn
The SEC media personality gave his thoughts recently on Kiffin taking a potential job opening for the Auburn Tigers.
San Jose State Game Postponed After Player Was Killed Friday
The matchup against New Mexico State will be rescheduled at a later date.
