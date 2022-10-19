A Reddit post has sparked discussion about whether sitting on the single seat on trains – when someone else is in the other seat – is okay. Alright, let’s settle the debate: you know those single seats on trains? Yes, the ones that face each other. Would you sit in said seat if the seat across from it was already occupied? Turns out, Aussies have massive differences in opinions when it comes to the answer to that question – if a viral Reddit thread is anything to go by.

22 HOURS AGO