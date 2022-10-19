ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

If healthy, Clifford expected to start against Minnesota

By Andrew Clay
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hHu8B_0ieJy6sT00

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Knocked out of the game in Ann Arbor Saturday, some Penn State fans have wondered if its the beginning of the Drew Allar era.

James Franklin will not make any such commitment.

“That’s the wrong message. That’s the wrong signal,” Franklin said. “Sean has earned the right to be on the field.”

Clifford did not play in the fourth quarter Saturday. Franklin didn’t comment on his availability this week when he met with the media Tuesday.

Keep up to date on everything Penn State sports with our Nittany Nation Newsletter.

Allar stepped in Saturday, completing just five of ten passes, for 37 yards. The true freshman has played in five of six games, and should expect to continue seeing playing time.

“We’d love to get him an opportunity and continue to grow him and to continue to develop him for his future,” Franklin added. “No doubt about it.”

In five games, Allar is 17-29 (58-percent) for 200 yards and a touchdown. He’s been sacked three times.

Some fans have called for the true freshman to start since flashing big throws at Purdue, but Franklin remains steadfast in supporting Clifford.

Citing Penn State’s run to the Big Ten title in 2016 after a shellacking to Michigan, Franklin believes the senior gives the team the best chance to win now.

“In 2016 we lost to Michigan and played Minnesota the following week and found a way to get that win. The rest of the season went pretty well,” he said. “So I think there are tons of examples, not only at Penn State, but across the country where you do everything you possibly can to win the next week.”

Download the Nittany Nation App for the most up-to-date news on Penn State sports.

Penn State hosts Minnesota Saturday in the annual White Out game. The Golden Gophers (4-2) are coming off a loss to Illinois.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTAJ - www.wtaj.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

Game Day Primer: Penn State goes white out for Minnesota

Minnesota (4-2) at 16. Penn State (5-1)When: 7:30 p.m., Saturday, October 22Where: Beaver Stadium, State College, PATV: ABCRadio: See Penn State Radio NetworkFollow Along: Nittany Nation Twitter Feed Three things to watch…How Penn State responds to adversity has been a concern among fans throughout much of James Franklins’ tenure. Penn State is 14-16 coming off a loss, […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

1-on-1 with Neil Rudel: Minnesota preview

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ) — Andrew Clay talks with Neil Rudel from the Altoona Mirror, and co-host of Nittany Nation Overtime, to discuss Penn State’s white out matchup with Minnesota. The Nittany Lions are coming off their first loss, an embarrassing dumping at Michigan 41-17. Penn State lost its last meeting with the Golden Gophers in […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Nittany Nation Gameday: Minnesota Preview

Check out this week’s Nittany Nation Gameday, our Minnesota Preview. It’s the White Out at Beaver Stadium! No. 16 Penn State looks to bounce back after a tough road loss as the Nittany Lions host the Golden Gophers. This week’s guest is the Altoona Mirror’s Neil Rudel to help up breakdown Minnesota and we examine […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

The White Out: An Origin Story

UNIVERSITY PARK Pa. (WTAJ) — It’s the greatest show in college sports: the Penn State White Out. This year’s primetime matchup against Minnesota will be the 18th installment of the big game. “The crowd’s revved up, team flies through the tunnel,” said Steve Jones, Penn State’s play-by play-announcer. “Fireworks during the national anthem. Fireworks when they […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Former Nittany Lion OC Ciarrocca returns to Happy Valley for the Whiteout

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The college football coaching world is fast-moving– coaches, especially assistants, move every few years to new positions. It’s a carousel and it comes full circle when the Nittany Lions face off against one of their own in Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca. “He’s got a really good understanding of who […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Expectations swell around Lady Lions

UNIVERSITY PARK (WTAJ) — Despite having one of the top guards in college basketball, Penn State women’s basketball underwhelmed in 2021, finishing just 11-18. But with Makenna Marisa back for her senior season, and a healthy Alli Campbell expected to make an impact, there is excitement around Carolyn Kieger’s program. “I’ve been doing this for […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

One-on-one with candidate Steve Yetsko

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – Steve Yetsko wants to be the new voice for the residents of Pennsylvania’s 77th House District. He currently is up against Democratic candidate Rep. Scott Conklin, who has held the position since 2006. “I think people might be ready for a change and a maybe a new, fresh set of eyes,” Yetsko said […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

SPORTSBEAT Game of the Week: Bishop Guilfoyle vs Bishop McCort-Carroll

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — 2021 PIAA Class 1A champions, Bishop Guilfoyle, won their fifth straight game against Bishop McCort-Carroll in WTAJ’s SPORTSBEAT Game of the Week. The Marauders are looking to defeat the Crushers, who have lost 4 straight games after a 2-2 start to the season. Bishop Guilfoyle started off the season similar […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Pa Game Commission postpones pheasant stockings due to snow damage

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – State game lands in 12 counties that were to receive pheasants this week ahead of Saturday’s statewide pheasant season opener will not be stocked until next week due to unforeseen circumstances. Heavy snowfall Tuesday, Oct. 18 at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s Southwest Game Farm damaged netting, leaving pheasant enclosures in need of […]
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Therapy dogs make a stop at Penn State Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – Therapy pups will be at the Penn State Altoona campus and everyone was invited to come on down and meet the dogs. The event is called Hugs for Hounds and it’s the Howl-O-Ween edition. The event took place on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 5 – 7 p.m. in the Laurel Pavilion. […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

State College High School girls soccer team raises money for Tides

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Area High School girl’s soccer team is scoring goals on and off the field. The team is donating thousands of dollars to the non-profit organization Tides as part of their annual “When Soccer Becomes Greater” fundraising campaign. “It’s really great to have young women who are coming […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Centre, Clearfield Co. seniors guaranteed university acceptance, here’s why

LOCK HAVEN, Pa (WTAJ) — All Centre County public high schools, along with multiple Clearfield and Cambria county schools have made an admission agreement with the Commonwealth University of Pennsylvania. Under the terms of the agreement, high school students at Bald Eagle, Bellefonte, Clearfield, Clearfield Alliance Christian, Curwensville, DuBois Area, Glendale, Penns Valley, Philipsburg-Osceola and […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Altoona woman speaks about Hurricane Ian volunteer experience in Florida

ALTOONA, PA (WTAJ)–Nearly 2,200 American Red Cross volunteers have helped with Hurricane Ian relief in the weeks following the storm. One of those volunteers is from Altoona and is currently in Florida. Cathy Keefe arrived in Florida on October 5th. She’s been a volunteer with the American Red Cross for four years, going on six […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

PSU student charged with racking up $5k in fraud, police say

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Penn State student was hit with felony charges after police said he racked up thousands of dollars in credit fraud. Zengyan Lai, 21, of State College made purchases totaling $5,117.84 on a woman’s debit and credit card. He verified the purchases by using the photo on her license that he […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Juniata Elementary “Duck Derby” raises $10,000

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Juniata Elementary in DuBois held a duck derby to fundraise for the Make-A-Wish Foundation. This year students from K-4th grade sold ducks for $5 a piece. With a school of fewer than 300 kids in size, they were able to sell over 2,000 ducks and raise a little over $10,000. […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

Fall program for kids now available in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Joseph and Elizabeth Shaw Public Library is hosting fall sessions for children. Sessions will be held for six weeks and are free to participate in. This year the sessions will be hosted by the new youth and family services coordinator Crystal Sopic. Sopic comes into the library with over 20 […]
CLEARFIELD, PA
WTAJ

82nd Annual Jaffa Shrine Circus this weekend

ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ)– Fun acts and sweet treats are available this weekend at the 82nd annual Jaffa Shrine Circus in Altoona. The annual show will feature traditional fun acts. They’ll also be joined by acts that were featured on America’s Got Talent. These acts include a new human cannonball, the Puppy Pals, the Official Flyers […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Arc of Blair County bocce tournament raises money for veterans

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Arc of Blair County is a non-profit organization, but Executive Director Maria Brandt said the winners of their bocce tournament on Thursday night weren’t collecting any winnings. “The prize money, that would’ve came to us, we are giving to the [Hollidaysburg] Veterans’ Home on Veterans Day,” Brandt said. Brandt and […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

PennDOT hosts public meetings for State College Connector Project

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — State College community members had an opportunity Wednesday night to hear more about the State College Area Connector Project. The project that involves connecting Route 322 and Route 45 has been under review for the last two years. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) held an open meeting to discuss […]
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

WTAJ

32K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WeAreCentralPA.com is your source for local coverage, breaking news and weather across Altoona, Johnstown, State College and DuBois.

 https://wtaj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy