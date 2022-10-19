Read full article on original website
Illinois quick hits: Poll has Illinois governor's race close
Republican Darren Bailey has moved into a virtual tie with Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the race for Illinois' chief executive. According to an Osage Research poll, Bailey received 42% support and Pritzker 44% among likely voters. Libertarian Scott Schluter received 4%. The survey also found that 56% of respondents...
Washington Examiner
Illinois to vote on banning 'right to work' in constitution, a model for blue states
Voters in Illinois will decide on Election Day whether to enshrine collective bargaining in the state constitution, a strategy that labor organizers might try to replicate in other states. Amendment 1, also known as the Workers’ Rights Amendment, would amend the state constitution to block the legislature from promulgating right-to-work...
thecentersquare.com
‘All hat and no cattle’ or ‘all cattle and no show,’ Illinois governor candidates continue jabs after debate
(The Center Square) – After the final gubernatorial debate Tuesday, the candidates are speeding into the final weeks of the campaign, and the rhetoric doesn’t seem to be slowing down. Because of crime and poor schools, Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey has called Chicago a "hellhole" and an...
Beyond the Race for Governor, This Illinois Election Will Feature Some Big Decisions
Voters heading to the polls this upcoming Election Day in Illinois will undoubtedly know about the race for governor, but there are several other major decisions that will be made as results pour in on Nov. 8. The balance of the state's Supreme Court, which brings with it questions over...
wmay.com
Illinois’ 6th Congressional District candidates offer stance on education
(The Center Square) – As the November election nears, one candidate for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District is sharing his thoughts on education. The contest is between Republican Keith Pekau and incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove. The two have offered their opinions on several issues including reproductive care, crime and now education.
Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
wmay.com
Democrats, Republicans see changes to Illinois’ SAFE-T Act
(The Center Square) – The SAFE-T Act is already law in Illinois, but the provision of ending cash bail on Jan. 1 is still causing concern for many. Changes are reportedly in the works for the legislation to address issues raised by law enforcement and prosecutors. State Sen. Scott...
WTAX
The day after the debate
The day after the second and final debate for the gubernatorial campaign Tuesday, State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) allowed himself a victory lap. He greeted supporters Wednesday at the Pizza Ranch in Springfield. Speaking to reporters outside the restaurant, Bailey found it easy to run down Gov. JB Pritzker, suggesting...
Here's Who is Running for Illinois Secretary of State in the 2022 Election
For the first time in nearly a quarter of century, Illinois will elect a new secretary of state this November after Jesse White announced he would not seek a seventh term in office. White, who replaced former Illinois Gov. George Ryan, had endorsed Cook County Clerk Anna Valencia in the...
fordcountychronicle.com
Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Additional charges filed against former House Speaker Michael Madigan
Back in March, former Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan was indicted on several federal corruption charges related to a bribery scheme involving the utility giant Commonwealth Edison. A few days ago, more charges were filed against Madigan, this time in connection to a probe involving AT&T. AT&T entered into...
wmay.com
Bailey Vows No COVID Vaccine Mandate For Schoolkis
Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey is vowing that the COVID vaccine will never be mandated for Illinois schoolchildren if he’s elected. A panel at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that the COVID shot be added to the list of normal childhood immunizations. The CDC can only recommend such moves, but it would be up to the state or local governments to impose that as a requirement.
wmay.com
Study ranks states on their voting policies and regulations
(The Center Square) – Illinois has slipped, but remains in the top ten of a 50-state ranking that measures the amount of time and effort it takes to vote. The 2022 Cost of Voting Index is the brainchild of Northern Illinois University political scientist Scot Schraufnagel. The nonpartisan academic study examined the time and effort required to cast a ballot in each state following a number of new laws passed by lawmakers around the country following the 2020 election.
Illinois governor candidates Pritzker, Bailey debate for last time before election
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and Republican challenger Darren Bailey faced off in their final debate before the election in November.
Election 2022: What's the Difference Between Illinois' Treasurer and Comptroller?
In the 2022 general election, Illinois voters will select their statewide office holders, but two offices in particular may stand out when residents look over their ballots. While the offices of attorney general and secretary of state seem simple enough, Illinois is one of only a handful of states that has both a treasurer and a comptroller, with both offices controlling elements of the state’s finances.
A Powerful Pritzker Administration Insider Cashed In as a Consultant
Shortly after she left her state job as a senior adviser to Gov. J.B. Pritzker, longtime political operative Nikki Budzinski collected more than $500,000 in consulting and other fees in 10 months, including more than $80,000 from a Springfield lobbyist Budzinski helped while working for the governor. At least $100,000...
See Who Will Be On Your Ballot in Illinois for the General Election
There are several important races happening in Illinois for the November election, so we've created a tool to help you learn who your representatives are - and who's running against them - before you vote. To find out who you can vote for in many of the major races -...
wmay.com
Stakeholders look to connect more donors to Illinois families for school choice scholarship program
(The Center Square) – Supporters of the Illinois Invest In Kids scholarship program may be looking to make the program more accessible to families and donors alike. The program allows donors to get a 75% income tax credit toward donations to fund school choice scholarships for qualified families throughout the state.
Abortion Funds See Surge in Demand as Out-of-State Patients Flood Illinois
Demand for abortions in Illinois is surging, and so are requests for help. In the first three months of 2022, Chicago Abortion Fund (CAF) said 80% of its callers were from out of state. "In 2018, we supported less than 200 people. Now, we hear from that many people in...
wmay.com
Illinois quick hits: Prisoner of war identified; Illinois’ most popular fast food restaurant
DeVry University sues U.S. Department of Education. DeVry University has filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Education that seeks to block an order that the Naperville-based college pay more than $23 million to recoup the cost of loans taken out by more than 600 students. The order came...
Great News for Illinois as Telsa will Open a Huge Warehouse
There have been countless bad news stories for the Land of Lincoln of businesses leaving in 2022. So the news that Tesla is opening a nearly three-quarters of a million square foot warehouse here in Illinois is very needed. Here are the details on where it is going and why it's a positive sign for Illinois.
