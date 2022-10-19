ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

wmay.com

Illinois’ 6th Congressional District candidates offer stance on education

(The Center Square) – As the November election nears, one candidate for Illinois’ 6th Congressional District is sharing his thoughts on education. The contest is between Republican Keith Pekau and incumbent U.S. Rep. Sean Casten, D-Downers Grove. The two have offered their opinions on several issues including reproductive care, crime and now education.
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Chicago

Fact-checking four claims from JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey at the Illinois governor debate

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker and his Republican challenger, Illinois state Sen. Darren Bailey, held their second and final debate on Wednesday, again trading barbs, and each calling the other an "extremist."Lots of times the two candidates accused the other of not telling the truth, so we wanted to fact check four comments from the debate.When discussing state funding for education, Republican challenger Darren Bailey claimed Chicago Public Schools spends $29,000 per student, as he blasted the district for providing a bad education for its kids.But that figure is simply not correct. CPS spends just over $20,000 per student,...
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Democrats, Republicans see changes to Illinois’ SAFE-T Act

(The Center Square) – The SAFE-T Act is already law in Illinois, but the provision of ending cash bail on Jan. 1 is still causing concern for many. Changes are reportedly in the works for the legislation to address issues raised by law enforcement and prosecutors. State Sen. Scott...
ILLINOIS STATE
WTAX

The day after the debate

The day after the second and final debate for the gubernatorial campaign Tuesday, State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia) allowed himself a victory lap. He greeted supporters Wednesday at the Pizza Ranch in Springfield. Speaking to reporters outside the restaurant, Bailey found it easy to run down Gov. JB Pritzker, suggesting...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Bailey Vows No COVID Vaccine Mandate For Schoolkis

Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey is vowing that the COVID vaccine will never be mandated for Illinois schoolchildren if he’s elected. A panel at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that the COVID shot be added to the list of normal childhood immunizations. The CDC can only recommend such moves, but it would be up to the state or local governments to impose that as a requirement.
ILLINOIS STATE
wmay.com

Study ranks states on their voting policies and regulations

(The Center Square) – Illinois has slipped, but remains in the top ten of a 50-state ranking that measures the amount of time and effort it takes to vote. The 2022 Cost of Voting Index is the brainchild of Northern Illinois University political scientist Scot Schraufnagel. The nonpartisan academic study examined the time and effort required to cast a ballot in each state following a number of new laws passed by lawmakers around the country following the 2020 election.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Election 2022: What's the Difference Between Illinois' Treasurer and Comptroller?

In the 2022 general election, Illinois voters will select their statewide office holders, but two offices in particular may stand out when residents look over their ballots. While the offices of attorney general and secretary of state seem simple enough, Illinois is one of only a handful of states that has both a treasurer and a comptroller, with both offices controlling elements of the state’s finances.
ILLINOIS STATE

