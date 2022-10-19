Boise State opens the final season of Big West play with a 59-0 annihilation of North Texas, the Broncos’ first shutout in 13 years. They outgained the Mean Green 583 yards to 162 on the Blue Turf, with freshman tailback David Mikell rushing for 122 yards and three touchdowns and redshirt freshman quarterback Ryan Dinwiddie throwing the first of his 82 career TD passes. At the time it was the largest margin of victory in a shutout against a Division I-A school in program history. Boise State would go unbeaten in the Big West on their way to a second straight conference title and Humanitarian Bowl championship.

