KTVB
Game Tracker: Boise State battles Air Force
BOISE, Idaho — Two of the nation's top defenses and the preseason favorites to win the Mountain Division square off Saturday night in the Centennial State, as Boise State visits Air Force for a heavyweight conference bout. For just the fifth time since joining the Mountain West in 2011,...
KTVB
Troy Calhoun says Boise State Broncos 'deserve to be in a Power 5 league'
BOISE, Idaho — Thursday marks one year and four days since the Boise State football team lost to Air Force on The Blue. The 24-17 victory gave the Falcons their first win in Boise since November 2015. One week after knocking off then No. 10 BYU in Provo, the...
KTVB
This Day In Sports: Dinwiddie’s debut TD – and a deeper dive
Boise State opens the final season of Big West play with a 59-0 annihilation of North Texas, the Broncos’ first shutout in 13 years. They outgained the Mean Green 583 yards to 162 on the Blue Turf, with freshman tailback David Mikell rushing for 122 yards and three touchdowns and redshirt freshman quarterback Ryan Dinwiddie throwing the first of his 82 career TD passes. At the time it was the largest margin of victory in a shutout against a Division I-A school in program history. Boise State would go unbeaten in the Big West on their way to a second straight conference title and Humanitarian Bowl championship.
KTVB
Idaho Today: What sets Hubble Homes apart during the build process
Sponsored by Hubble Homes. Greendale Grove in Star is now selling! We visit the build site with Alma Tamayo. Visit www.hubblehomes.com for more information.
KTVB
Boise traffic stop leads to standoff with armed man, police on Fairview
More than a dozen officers responded when a man with a gun refused to get out of his car. The incident ended peacefully Friday morning, Ada County Dispatch said.
KTVB
Ada County roundabout faces growing pains, public complaints
In a year, the Meridian Police Department reports 67 crashes at the intersection of Eagle Road and Amity. ACHD said they have no plans to abandon the roundabout.
