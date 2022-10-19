Depth, experienced, talented, and new words have been used to describe the 2023 Arizona State Baseball team, who officially began practices on Oct. 7. With just 12 returners, the team is practically rebranded after the coaching staff worked throughout the summer to recruit new talent, with some high school graduates but mostly making their rounds through the transfer portal.“Our staff did a tremendous job on researching and staying on top of the portal and hopefully getting what we think guys that can help us out, both on the mound and position players,” head coach Willie Bloomquist said. “I think on paper certainly we’ve improved. There are definitely some decent impact guys that we brought in.”This will be Bloomquist’s second year as head coach, but his first with a recruiting class that his own staff had a full calendar year to recruit as he took on the role in the summer of 2021.

