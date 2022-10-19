Read full article on original website
sports360az.com
Saturday Not The First Time Shaun Aguano & Tanner McKee Have Squared Off
The Chandler Wolves made an out of state trip to play nationally-ranked Corona Centennial High School. It was a true litmus test for head coach Shaun Aguano to see where the Wolves stood after the turning of a page. N’Keal Harry and Chase Lucas – two players that were key...
sports360az.com
Saguaro with statement Open Division road win over Highland
VIDEO – After being left out of the most recent Open Division Top 8 rankings, the Sabercats were a motivated bunch this week. They’re embracing the doubters while staying focused on their ultimate goal of an Open state championship. Saguaro’s matchup with the Hawks showed the Sabercats mean...
sports360az.com
ASU Baseball ramping up for 2023 season, schedule released
Depth, experienced, talented, and new words have been used to describe the 2023 Arizona State Baseball team, who officially began practices on Oct. 7. With just 12 returners, the team is practically rebranded after the coaching staff worked throughout the summer to recruit new talent, with some high school graduates but mostly making their rounds through the transfer portal.“Our staff did a tremendous job on researching and staying on top of the portal and hopefully getting what we think guys that can help us out, both on the mound and position players,” head coach Willie Bloomquist said. “I think on paper certainly we’ve improved. There are definitely some decent impact guys that we brought in.”This will be Bloomquist’s second year as head coach, but his first with a recruiting class that his own staff had a full calendar year to recruit as he took on the role in the summer of 2021.
sports360az.com
Trevor G. Browne Bruins making noise in 2022 season
Trevor G. Browne High School’s football program has had its best season start since 1983, with back-to-back shutouts and a 5-1 overall record so far this season. The program had been on a downhill spiral for the past decade, with two seasons of 0-10 and roughly two coaches for all three teams. That was until 2019, when a new, full coaching staff came in, and the team evened out the ratio, continuing the incline ever since.
12news.com
Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million
PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million. Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.
4 Great Steakhouses in Arizona
If you live in Arizona and whenever your go out, you end up ordering steak, then you are in the right place because below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Arizona that you should absolutely visit the next time you feel like dining out, because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food.
AZFamily
Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. will go the distance, go for speed at Phoenix Raceway
AVONDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Arizona Cardinals legend Larry Fitzgerald, Jr. will have the honor to lead a different sport in November. It’s a sport not many might associate with the NFL wide receiver whose NFL lifetime career stats include 1,432 receptions and 121 receiving touchdowns. On Nov. 6, Fitzgerald will lead drivers around as the honorary pace car driver at the Phoenix Raceway in Avondale for the final NASCAR Cup Series Championship Race of the season. He’ll then drive off the track once the race begins. The official pace car driver will take over for the rest of the race.
Phoenix New Times
Owners of D-backs, Cardinals Behind Racist Attack Ads in County Attorney Race
A political action committee supporting Maricopa County Attorney Rachel Mitchell — and largely funded by owners of the Arizona Diamondbacks and Arizona Cardinals, as well as other local business tycoons — is facing criticism for a racially charged attack ad that targets the campaign manager for Mitchell's opponent.
1 Arizona City Among America's Most Rat-Infested Places
Orkin ranked the top 50 rattiest cities in America.
fabulousarizona.com
8 Arizona Farmer’s Markets to Visit This Fall
Farmer’s markets provide the perfect opportunity to connect with community members, admire creations from local artisans, purchase fresh produce and indulge in a number of unique homemade goodies and treats courtesy of local vendors. Best of all, they allow you to support small businesses in a fun, energetic environment. Here are eight of the best farmer’s markets in Arizona.
azmarijuana.com
New Rosin-Infused Marijuana Gummies Available in Arizona on Oct 28th
Arizona legalized cannabis for medical use in 2010 and for recreational use in 2020. It is legal for Arizona medical marijuana patients and anyone 21 or older to buy cannabis products from Arizona dispensaries. Good Things Coming, an award-winning Arizona cannabis brand by Copperstate Farms Management, has announced the addition...
AZFamily
Cardinals, Diamondbacks owners help fund controversial ad in county attorney’s race
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Conflict on the campaign trail over a political sign attacking Maricopa County Attorney Democrat candidate Julie Gunnigle and her campaign manager. Gunnigle supporters say the ad is blatantly racist and sleazy, and the group behind it is heavily funded by the Arizona Cardinals’ and Diamondbacks’ owners.
This Arizona University Is One Of The Country's Best Colleges
WalletHub ranked the country's best colleges and universities.
Portillo’s to Open ‘Retro Garage Theme’ Outpost in Gilbert Next Year
The new restaurant will be located in the city’s premier SanTan Village shopping district.
This Is The Best Buffet In All Of Arizona
Yelp release a list of each state's best buffet.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
This Is The Coziest Restaurant In Arizona
Cheapism compiled a list of the coziest restaurants in America.
Phoenix New Times
'A Lot of Souls Here.' The Haunted History of a Legendary Phoenix Steakhouse
A piano that seems to play itself. Lights flickering without reason. Visions of a woman in 1940s formal wear strolling about, vanishing as suddenly as she appears. The Stockyards’ eerie tales are just as much a part of the 75-year-old historic Phoenix steakhouse’s character as are its aged corn-fed steaks. The stories, along with personal experiences, are something the staff knows well.
2 Arizona Cities Among The Best For Vampires
These cities have plenty of warm bodies, blood centers, and vampire-friendly dwellings.
KTAR.com
Newcomer Breeze Airways adds 4 more cities to Phoenix Sky Harbor lineup
PHOENIX – Newcomer Breeze Airways is adding four destinations to its upcoming schedule out of Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. The low-cost start-up announced Wednesday that nonstop service is coming in February from Phoenix to Hartford in Connecticut, Richmond in Virginia and Bentonville-Fayetteville in Arkansas plus one-stop flights with no plane change to New Orleans.
