Hernandez, Perez lead Pettus runners at Goliad meet
Pettus’ Matthew Hernandez finished 16th in the 2-mile Goliad Invitational Cross Country Meet on Oct. 1 at the Goliad State Park and Historic Site. Hernandez crossed the finish in 20 minutes, 0.17 seconds. The Eagles’ James Brent was 29th in 22:07.54. In the girls 2-mile run, Pettus’ Alizae...
S-T’s Moreman 28th at Poth Pirate Invitational
Skidmore-Tynan’s Maggy Moreman finished 28th out of 113 runners at the Poth Pirate Invitational Cross Country Meet on Oct. 1. Moreman covered the 2-mile course in 13 minutes, 33.01 seconds and led the Lady Cats to a 15th-place team finish. Others leading Skidmore-Tynan were Emilee Sturgeon (76th, 14:40.18), Adrianna...
Friday Night Sports Blitz: Week 9 Scores and Highlights
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Week 9 of the high school football season was shaping up to be the best the Coastal Bend had to offer and the games did not disappoint. Veterans Memorial's miracle rally past Miller Thursday set the stage for a huge Refugio win over rival Shiner to give both the inside track to the district title.
Lady Trojans fall to Rockport-Fulton
The Beeville Lady Trojans fell to 2-4 in District 30-4A with a 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 27-5 loss to the Rockport-Fulton Lady Pirates on Oct. 4. Harper Green led Beeville with 19 kills, two blocks, three aces and seven digs. Jaida Gonzales had six blocks, seven kills and four digs. Others...
Lady Trojans second at TAMUK meet
Beeville’s Jada Johnson finished fifth and teammate Erin Rivas was sixth in the Class 1A-4A girls division at the Texas A&M-Kingsville Invitational Cross Country Meet on Oct. 1. Johnson completed the 2-mile course in 13 minutes, 13.29 seconds and Rivas crossed the finish in 13:19.56 to lead the Lady...
Skidmore-Tynan falls to No. 5 Refugio 60-0
The fifth-ranked Refugio Bobcats rolled to a 60-0 District 15-2A, Division I win over the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats on Oct. 7 in Skidmore. Refugio scored 34 points in the first quarter and never looked back in improving to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in district play. Skidmore-Tynan fell to 1-5 and 0-2.
Wait is over for Shiner vs. Refugio
The third-ranked Shiner Comanches and fifth-ranked Refugio Bobcats have much in common entering their long-awaited District 15-1A, Division I clash on Oct. 21. Both teams lost their season openers. Shiner was beaten 14-7 by Lavaca County rival Hallettsville and Refugio fell 49-12 at Hitchcock. But the Comanches (7-1, 4-0) and...
Trojans open district play with victory
Istrict 15-4A, Division I play on Oct. 7 with a 24-17 win over the Floresville Tigers in Floresville. The Trojans overcame an early 7-0 deficit touchdowns in the first three quarters en route to ending a two-game losing streak and improving their overall record to 4-2. Floresville fell to 3-3.
Rose Mary Kosub Wilder
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Rose Mary Kosub Wilder, age 85 of Portland, TX. She passed away peacefully at her home on October 16, 2022. Mary was born September 2, 1937 to parents Helen and George Kosub in San Antonio, TX. She spent her school aged years at Catholic school in San Antonio. She loved spending time with her grandchildren shopping, fishing at the river camp and playing Bunko and dominos with her husband and their friends.
'We don't turn anybody away': Toys for Tots registration now open for Coastal Bend kids
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Toys for Tots campaign has been ongoing for more than 30 years across the country. Across the Coastal Bend, many chapters take part in continuing the mission and ensuring each kid has a gift during the holidays. "I've been doing it probably 10 years,"...
'Very exciting night': Corpus Christi paranormal team visits infamous Texas Haunted Hill House
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Haunted Hill House in Mineral Wells, Texas is said to be the site of some of the scariest paranormal activity in the world. Jack Osbourne called the house the "the most sinister location we visited this season" while filming his show "Portals to Hell" on the Travel Channel.
Food Truck fest says you'll get the whole enchilada at this weekend's event
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's going to be a big need for food trucks this weekend. The Borchard Fairgrounds made a big push for food trucks after former President Donald Trump announced his event in Robstown this Saturday. However, 50 food trucks were already committed to a different event,...
Warmer, windier, & more humid this weekend in Corpus Christi
The cooler/less humid weather will move out of the Coastal Bend as warmth & humidity return on southerly winds this weekend. Another cold front early next week.
Joseph Edward Larakers
Joseph Edward Larakers, age 80, of Normanna, Texas (and long-time resident of Chicago, Illinois), went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family. He was born on May 28, 1942, to Joseph and Virginia Larakers. Joe gave...
When could Padre Island see a second bridge?
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash that shutdown traffic going to and from Padre Island for hours on Monday has some Island residents asking, when, or if they can get a second bridge. The idea has been a topic of discussion before, with the city of Corpus Christi...
A county divided
In another volatile Goliad County commissioners court meeting on Sept. 26, the county sheriff threatened a criminal investigation of the county/district clerk’s office and the county judge ordered a deputy to force the Goliad County Democratic chairman to be seated or be taken out of the courtroom. Tensions during...
Are you a 'mosquito magnet'? Dr. Surani explains what attracts mosquitoes to certain people
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new study revealed how some of us are magnets for mosquitoes based on our scents. Dr. Salim Surani joined us live to discuss why this study is important. "If we can figure out exactly what it is, we can try to come up with...
Port of Corpus Christi helps Make a Wish
The Port of Corpus Christi Commissioners and Port staff partnered with the Make-a-Wish Foundation to help make Jadyn Garcia’s wish come true. Garcia will now be going to Disney World in Florida. In 2021, Garcia was diagnosed with end stage kidney disease. According to a statement by Sean Strawbridge,...
Kitchen Cops for week of Oct 10th thru 14th
There were 12 perfect scores this week as inspectors went around the Coastal Bend looking for who has a clean and who has a dirty kitchen.
UPDATE: 361 Grants responds to 3NEWS story about refunds, calls to food bank
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: 361 Grants provided a statement early Friday morning which addresses allegations made in this story. It has been added to the end of this story so the story can lend context to the statement. 3NEWS has learned of as many as eight ongoing...
