ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goliad, TX

Comments / 0

Related
mysoutex.com

Hernandez, Perez lead Pettus runners at Goliad meet

Pettus’ Matthew Hernandez finished 16th in the 2-mile Goliad Invitational Cross Country Meet on Oct. 1 at the Goliad State Park and Historic Site. Hernandez crossed the finish in 20 minutes, 0.17 seconds. The Eagles’ James Brent was 29th in 22:07.54. In the girls 2-mile run, Pettus’ Alizae...
PETTUS, TX
mysoutex.com

S-T’s Moreman 28th at Poth Pirate Invitational

Skidmore-Tynan’s Maggy Moreman finished 28th out of 113 runners at the Poth Pirate Invitational Cross Country Meet on Oct. 1. Moreman covered the 2-mile course in 13 minutes, 33.01 seconds and led the Lady Cats to a 15th-place team finish. Others leading Skidmore-Tynan were Emilee Sturgeon (76th, 14:40.18), Adrianna...
SKIDMORE, TX
KIII 3News

Friday Night Sports Blitz: Week 9 Scores and Highlights

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Week 9 of the high school football season was shaping up to be the best the Coastal Bend had to offer and the games did not disappoint. Veterans Memorial's miracle rally past Miller Thursday set the stage for a huge Refugio win over rival Shiner to give both the inside track to the district title.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Lady Trojans fall to Rockport-Fulton

The Beeville Lady Trojans fell to 2-4 in District 30-4A with a 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 27-5 loss to the Rockport-Fulton Lady Pirates on Oct. 4. Harper Green led Beeville with 19 kills, two blocks, three aces and seven digs. Jaida Gonzales had six blocks, seven kills and four digs. Others...
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Lady Trojans second at TAMUK meet

Beeville’s Jada Johnson finished fifth and teammate Erin Rivas was sixth in the Class 1A-4A girls division at the Texas A&M-Kingsville Invitational Cross Country Meet on Oct. 1. Johnson completed the 2-mile course in 13 minutes, 13.29 seconds and Rivas crossed the finish in 13:19.56 to lead the Lady...
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Skidmore-Tynan falls to No. 5 Refugio 60-0

The fifth-ranked Refugio Bobcats rolled to a 60-0 District 15-2A, Division I win over the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats on Oct. 7 in Skidmore. Refugio scored 34 points in the first quarter and never looked back in improving to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in district play. Skidmore-Tynan fell to 1-5 and 0-2.
REFUGIO, TX
mysoutex.com

Wait is over for Shiner vs. Refugio

The third-ranked Shiner Comanches and fifth-ranked Refugio Bobcats have much in common entering their long-awaited District 15-1A, Division I clash on Oct. 21. Both teams lost their season openers. Shiner was beaten 14-7 by Lavaca County rival Hallettsville and Refugio fell 49-12 at Hitchcock. But the Comanches (7-1, 4-0) and...
SHINER, TX
mysoutex.com

Trojans open district play with victory

Istrict 15-4A, Division I play on Oct. 7 with a 24-17 win over the Floresville Tigers in Floresville. The Trojans overcame an early 7-0 deficit touchdowns in the first three quarters en route to ending a two-game losing streak and improving their overall record to 4-2. Floresville fell to 3-3.
FLORESVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Rose Mary Kosub Wilder

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Rose Mary Kosub Wilder, age 85 of Portland, TX. She passed away peacefully at her home on October 16, 2022. Mary was born September 2, 1937 to parents Helen and George Kosub in San Antonio, TX. She spent her school aged years at Catholic school in San Antonio. She loved spending time with her grandchildren shopping, fishing at the river camp and playing Bunko and dominos with her husband and their friends.
PORTLAND, TX
mysoutex.com

Joseph Edward Larakers

Joseph Edward Larakers, age 80, of Normanna, Texas (and long-time resident of Chicago, Illinois), went home to be with the Lord peacefully on Monday, October 17, 2022, surrounded by the love and prayers of his family. He was born on May 28, 1942, to Joseph and Virginia Larakers. Joe gave...
NORMANNA, TX
KIII 3News

When could Padre Island see a second bridge?

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A major crash that shutdown traffic going to and from Padre Island for hours on Monday has some Island residents asking, when, or if they can get a second bridge. The idea has been a topic of discussion before, with the city of Corpus Christi...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

A county divided

In another volatile Goliad County commissioners court meeting on Sept. 26, the county sheriff threatened a criminal investigation of the county/district clerk’s office and the county judge ordered a deputy to force the Goliad County Democratic chairman to be seated or be taken out of the courtroom. Tensions during...
GOLIAD COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Port of Corpus Christi helps Make a Wish

The Port of Corpus Christi Commissioners and Port staff partnered with the Make-a-Wish Foundation to help make Jadyn Garcia’s wish come true. Garcia will now be going to Disney World in Florida. In 2021, Garcia was diagnosed with end stage kidney disease. According to a statement by Sean Strawbridge,...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy