Hwy. 20 Fatal, Malheur Co., Oct. 20
On Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 9:49 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on Hwy 20 near milepost 254. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound Ford Aerostar, operated by Florentinus Micheli (42) of Nyssa, struck a pedestrian, identified as Cory Easom (52) of Ontario, who was in the westbound lane at the time of the collision. It is not known why Easom was in the roadway. Easom sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Micheli sustained non-life-threatening injuries. OSP was assisted by Malheur County Sheriff’s Office, Vale Fire and EMS, Treasure Valley Paramedics and ODOT.
