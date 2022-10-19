ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shannon, NC

Comments / 3

Related
cbs17

Fayetteville man arrested with over 330 grams of weed, police say

HOPE MILLS, N.C. (WNCN) — Police arrested a man last Saturday for possessing numerous drugs, the Hope Mills Police Department announced on Monday. Last Saturday, police officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the intersection of Leigon and Elk roads in Hope Mills. Police said the driver was asleep at the wheel, with the vehicle still in drive at the intersection.
HOPE MILLS, NC
cbs17

2 Moore Co. men charged after cocaine, weed found in drug bust, sheriff says

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Aberdeen men face drug charges after Moore County deputies said a search turned up cocaine, marijuana and other controlled substances. Sheriff Ronnie Fields said Thursday that James Edward Gibson, 35, and John Lee Wilson Jr., 65, were arrested Wednesday following the search in the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in West End.
ABERDEEN, NC
borderbelt.org

Suspended NC sheriff accused of extramarital affair with detective

Jody Greene, who was suspended from his duties as Columbus County sheriff earlier this month for making racist comments, had a monthslong sexual relationship with a detective in his office, according to newly filed court documents. The affair between Greene, who is married, and the female detective was known by...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wpde.com

Man wanted in Dillon domestic dispute turned shooting: Police

DILLON, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to a shooting Thursday night at Dillon Manor apartments on McKenzie Road. When officers arrived, police said they learned that two people had been shot as a result of a domestic dispute. Police added the investigation produced an immediate person of interest. As...
DILLON, SC
cbs17

Moore County man arrested for rape, kidnapping: sheriff says

ROBBINS, N.C. (WNCN) — Deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man last Friday for statutory rape, the sheriff’s office announced on Monday. On September 12, the sheriff’s office received a report of statutory rape against a minor child. Deputies learned the child met the suspect through an online chat application.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
sandhillssentinel.com

Two arrested following search warrant for drugs in West End

Two men were arrested on alleged drug charges when a search warrant was executed in West End. “On October 19th, 2022, deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Pine Hill Road in West End,” said Sheriff Ronnie Fields in a news advisory.
WEST END, NC
WECT

Court document details new allegations of intimidation, corruption against suspended Sheriff

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Just days ahead of a hearing to determine whether Jody Greene will remain Sheriff of Columbus County, a newly filed court document revealed numerous new allegations of intimidation and abuse of power by Greene. The document also details a sexual relationship between Greene and a detective in the Sheriff’s Office.
cbs17

Victim identified in targeted shooting outside Fayetteville home

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – A man died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the chest outside a home in Fayetteville Tuesday night, police said. On Thursday, police confirmed the man shot was 26-year-old Damian R. Lee. Just after 9:30 p.m., officers of the Fayetteville Police Department responded to the...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
The Richmond Observer

Escaped murder convict sought in Lee County

SANFORD — State prison officials are looking for an escaped murder convict who had less than two years to go on his sentence. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, 50-year-old Reginald L. Jones walked away from his work release job in Sanford on Wednesday. He was discovered...
LEE COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

4 charged in Hamlet drug investigation

HAMLET — Four people are facing multiple drug charges following the serving of a search warrant by investigators from all three Richmond County law enforcement agencies. The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office Community Impact Team had been investigating alleged drug activity following complaints at a home on Beeler Avenue, including making controlled buys of narcotics, according to a press release issued Monday.
HAMLET, NC
richmondobserver

Brothers charged in Richmond County stabbing

ROCKINGHAM — Two brothers are facing charges following a stabbing altercation last week. On the night of Oct. 12, the deputies responded to a report of someone being stabbed on Tillman Road, west of Rockingham, according to a press release from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office. When the...
ROCKINGHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy