TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers for Two Washington Counties due to the Nakia Creek Fire

Columbia River Gorge, Ore. — Oct. 20, 2022 – Nesmith Point and Wyeth Trails reopened today for the first time since the 2017 Eagle Creek Fire. Nesmith Point and Wyeth Trails were brought back to life through the hard work of U.S. Forest Service trail crews, Northwest Youth Corps, American Conservation Experience, and in particular, Trailkeepers of Oregon, which dedicated more than 2,000 hours to rehabilitating these two trails. Over 17 months, Forest Service and partner crews dug through mudslides, cast aside rockslides and used crosscut saws to remove hundreds of burned and windfallen trees to re-establish these rugged wilderness trails.

