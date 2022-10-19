Read full article on original website
Forward spread of Palermo Fire stopped at 7 acres
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:53 P.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of the the Palermo Fire has been stopped at more than seven acres, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Palermo Fire burned off Palermo-Honcut Highway south of Four Junes Way on Friday. Firefighters said...
River Park clear of homeless camps, many people voluntarily relocate to Samuel Ayres Park
The Red Bluff Police Department was out on Thursday helping pick up the remaining trash left behind. River Park clear of homeless camps, many people voluntarily relocate to Samuel Ayres Park. The Red Bluff Police Department was out on Thursday helping pick up the remaining trash left behind.
Chico homeless have trouble accessing hotline to join Pallet Shelter list
The hotline number is listed on the notices Outreach and Engagement teams leave at homeless camps. Most shelter providers also have the number. Chico homeless have trouble accessing hotline to join Pallet Shelter list. The hotline number is listed on the notices Outreach and Engagement teams leave at homeless camps....
Red Bluff moves homeless out of River Park
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Red Bluff River Park has been a place where the homeless have resided for some time now. However, this past week, that has changed. Red Bluff Police Chief, Kyle Sanders, said, “on Sep. 6, council made a decision to essentially ask homeless persons, that were residing at the River Park, to move over to the Samuel Ayers Park. So, since that time, we've slowly made progression in accomplishing that.”
Cement company employee killed in accident near Chico airport
CHICO, Calif. - 7:57 P.M. UPDATE - An employee of a cement company was killed after an explosion involving a cement truck near the Chico airport on Friday, according to the Chico Police Department. At approximately 3:49 p.m., on Oct. 21, the Chico Police Dispatch Center responded to a 911...
Former Little Red Hen Plant Nursey employee sentenced for embezzlement conviction
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Chico man was sentenced for embezzling money from the local nonprofit Little Red Hen Plant Nursery on Thursday, according to District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said 34-year-old Andrew Spang was ordered to serve two years of formal probation and 120 days in the Butte County...
CAL FIRE says that 2 hay bale fires started in Butte County Saturday morning
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit says that two hay bale fires started Saturday morning in Butte County, one in Durham, and the other in Richvale. The Durham hay bale fire was burning off of Durham-Dayton Road. The Richvale hay bale fire was burning at Hwy 99 and Richvale Hwy.
PG&E grants 1,100 acres of forest to CAL FIRE for demonstration forest
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — CAL FIRE has been given 1,151 acres of forest from PG&E in Placer and Nevada counties as part of their planned 2,618 acre demonstration forest. This land, located at the headwaters of the American River in Sierra Nevada forestlands was acquired by CAL FIRE in partnership with the Placer Land […]
70-acre control burn project starts Thursday in Big Chico Creek Canyon
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Crews at the Big Chico Creek Ecological Reserve (BCCER) started a control burn on Thursday. Crews said the burn will continue through Oct. 28 as they look to burn about 70 acres of meadows and oak woodlands within the Big Chico Creek Canyon. This will mitigate...
Multi-agency training held in Chico on Wednesday
CHICO, Calif. - Law enforcement took to the streets in Chico on Wednesday to sharpen their skills for interagency responses. The day-long training covered two possible real-world emergencies including the instance of someone tampering with the water supply or a suspicious package being left somewhere. "This is the first time...
Both lanes open again following major collision on Highway 99
CHICO. Calif. - 9:45 P.M. UPDATE - Both northbound lanes are open again after a major collision shutdown traffic to one lane Friday afternoon, Caltrans said. Caltrans reported a slowdown on northbound Highway 99 between East 1st Street and East 5th Avenue after a major crash. This is a developing...
Lake Oroville Community Update - October 21, 2022
More than seven million California residents are at risk of flooding, and many don’t realize it. Flooding happens throughout the state; every California county has received a flood-related emergency declaration in the past 20 years and flood events during and after drought conditions are not uncommon. Make sure you...
No more Downtown Chico parklets, Chico City Council voted against extending them
CHICO, Calif. - The pandemic era outdoor dining in Downtown Chico is coming to an end. Tuesday night, the city council voted to not extend the temporary parklets. An executive order allowed for the parklets to open after the city declared a local emergency in 2020. These were designed to allow restaurants to still serve people safely amid pandemic restrictions.
Removing trees to stop wildfires, the environmental impacts of a possible new plan
CHICO, Calif. - A retired forester with the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), Bill Smith created a plan to stop catastrophic wildfires by utilizing more tree harvesting and logging. Smith hosted his first public meeting Wednesday night at the Chico Elks Lodge since creating this plan 3 years ago. Smith tells...
PG&E delays decision to conduct Public Safety Power Shutoff in Glenn County
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office says that PG&E has delayed the decision to conduct a Public Safety Power Shutoff on Saturday. However, it could still happen at any time today if the wind picks up. The sheriff’s office says that people in the Elk Creek, Fruto, Chrome, Grindstone, Newville and Stonyford communities should still be prepared for power loss.
District attorney, police not worried about fentanyl and Halloween
Despite social media warnings warning parents about fentanyl-laced candy on Halloween, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey isn’t concerned — noting that such concerns come up every once in a while. “I remember when I was a kid … people were going to put razor blades in the...
Torres Shelter’s ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser returns for 20th year
CHICO, Calif. - The “Empty Bowls” benefit for the Torres Shelter returns to Chico for its 20th year. “Empty Bowls” is the longest-running fundraiser as attendees enjoy a dinner of soup and bread. Each person will also take home a hand-crafted bowl made by a student from...
PG&E: Power shutoffs likely in NorCal due to wind, dry conditions
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — PG&E said public safety power shutoffs are likely starting Friday and continuing through Sunday in some Northern California counties as wind and dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires. Some residents in parts of Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama and Yolo counties should be prepared to […]
PG&E outage affecting customers east of Orland, cause determined
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 10:23 A.M. UPDATE - More than two dozen PG&E customers east of Orland remain without power outage Friday morning. The outage map for PG&E shows at 3:30 a.m. that 344 PG&E customers east of Orland were affected. The outage was first reported around 2:12 a.m. and cut...
Redding police catch suspected truck thief, recover stolen pickup truck with gun inside
ANDERSON, Calif. — UPDATE. 4:35 P.M., OCT. 20: In a post to Facebook on Thursday afternoon, the Redding Police Department (RPD) confirmed they found the stolen 2017 Nissan Titan, reported missing earlier in the day, and have arrested the man driving it. -- BREAKING REPORT:. Anderson Police Department confirmed...
