ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Comments / 1

Related
actionnewsnow.com

Forward spread of Palermo Fire stopped at 7 acres

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. 3:53 P.M. UPDATE - The forward progress of the the Palermo Fire has been stopped at more than seven acres, according to CAL FIRE Butte Unit. CAL FIRE Butte Unit said the Palermo Fire burned off Palermo-Honcut Highway south of Four Junes Way on Friday. Firefighters said...
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Chico homeless have trouble accessing hotline to join Pallet Shelter list

The hotline number is listed on the notices Outreach and Engagement teams leave at homeless camps. Most shelter providers also have the number. Chico homeless have trouble accessing hotline to join Pallet Shelter list. The hotline number is listed on the notices Outreach and Engagement teams leave at homeless camps....
CHICO, CA
krcrtv.com

Red Bluff moves homeless out of River Park

RED BLUFF, Calif. — Red Bluff River Park has been a place where the homeless have resided for some time now. However, this past week, that has changed. Red Bluff Police Chief, Kyle Sanders, said, “on Sep. 6, council made a decision to essentially ask homeless persons, that were residing at the River Park, to move over to the Samuel Ayers Park. So, since that time, we've slowly made progression in accomplishing that.”
RED BLUFF, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Cement company employee killed in accident near Chico airport

CHICO, Calif. - 7:57 P.M. UPDATE - An employee of a cement company was killed after an explosion involving a cement truck near the Chico airport on Friday, according to the Chico Police Department. At approximately 3:49 p.m., on Oct. 21, the Chico Police Dispatch Center responded to a 911...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

70-acre control burn project starts Thursday in Big Chico Creek Canyon

BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Crews at the Big Chico Creek Ecological Reserve (BCCER) started a control burn on Thursday. Crews said the burn will continue through Oct. 28 as they look to burn about 70 acres of meadows and oak woodlands within the Big Chico Creek Canyon. This will mitigate...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Multi-agency training held in Chico on Wednesday

CHICO, Calif. - Law enforcement took to the streets in Chico on Wednesday to sharpen their skills for interagency responses. The day-long training covered two possible real-world emergencies including the instance of someone tampering with the water supply or a suspicious package being left somewhere. "This is the first time...
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Both lanes open again following major collision on Highway 99

CHICO. Calif. - 9:45 P.M. UPDATE - Both northbound lanes are open again after a major collision shutdown traffic to one lane Friday afternoon, Caltrans said. Caltrans reported a slowdown on northbound Highway 99 between East 1st Street and East 5th Avenue after a major crash. This is a developing...
CHICO, CA
ca.gov

Lake Oroville Community Update - October 21, 2022

More than seven million California residents are at risk of flooding, and many don’t realize it. Flooding happens throughout the state; every California county has received a flood-related emergency declaration in the past 20 years and flood events during and after drought conditions are not uncommon. Make sure you...
OROVILLE, CA
actionnewsnow.com

No more Downtown Chico parklets, Chico City Council voted against extending them

CHICO, Calif. - The pandemic era outdoor dining in Downtown Chico is coming to an end. Tuesday night, the city council voted to not extend the temporary parklets. An executive order allowed for the parklets to open after the city declared a local emergency in 2020. These were designed to allow restaurants to still serve people safely amid pandemic restrictions.
CHICO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

PG&E delays decision to conduct Public Safety Power Shutoff in Glenn County

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - The Glenn County Sheriff’s Office says that PG&E has delayed the decision to conduct a Public Safety Power Shutoff on Saturday. However, it could still happen at any time today if the wind picks up. The sheriff’s office says that people in the Elk Creek, Fruto, Chrome, Grindstone, Newville and Stonyford communities should still be prepared for power loss.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
Paradise Post

District attorney, police not worried about fentanyl and Halloween

Despite social media warnings warning parents about fentanyl-laced candy on Halloween, Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey isn’t concerned — noting that such concerns come up every once in a while. “I remember when I was a kid … people were going to put razor blades in the...
actionnewsnow.com

Torres Shelter’s ‘Empty Bowls’ fundraiser returns for 20th year

CHICO, Calif. - The “Empty Bowls” benefit for the Torres Shelter returns to Chico for its 20th year. “Empty Bowls” is the longest-running fundraiser as attendees enjoy a dinner of soup and bread. Each person will also take home a hand-crafted bowl made by a student from...
CHICO, CA
FOX40

PG&E: Power shutoffs likely in NorCal due to wind, dry conditions

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA (KTXL) — PG&E said public safety power shutoffs are likely starting Friday and continuing through Sunday in some Northern California counties as wind and dry conditions raise the risk of wildfires. Some residents in parts of Butte, Colusa, Fresno, Glenn, Kern, Lake, Napa, Sonoma, Stanislaus, Tehama and Yolo counties should be prepared to […]
BUTTE COUNTY, CA
actionnewsnow.com

PG&E outage affecting customers east of Orland, cause determined

GLENN COUNTY, Calif. 10:23 A.M. UPDATE - More than two dozen PG&E customers east of Orland remain without power outage Friday morning. The outage map for PG&E shows at 3:30 a.m. that 344 PG&E customers east of Orland were affected. The outage was first reported around 2:12 a.m. and cut...
ORLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy