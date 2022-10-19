ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodsboro, TX

mysoutex.com

S-T’s Moreman 28th at Poth Pirate Invitational

Skidmore-Tynan’s Maggy Moreman finished 28th out of 113 runners at the Poth Pirate Invitational Cross Country Meet on Oct. 1. Moreman covered the 2-mile course in 13 minutes, 33.01 seconds and led the Lady Cats to a 15th-place team finish. Others leading Skidmore-Tynan were Emilee Sturgeon (76th, 14:40.18), Adrianna...
SKIDMORE, TX
mysoutex.com

Lady Trojans fall to Rockport-Fulton

The Beeville Lady Trojans fell to 2-4 in District 30-4A with a 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 27-5 loss to the Rockport-Fulton Lady Pirates on Oct. 4. Harper Green led Beeville with 19 kills, two blocks, three aces and seven digs. Jaida Gonzales had six blocks, seven kills and four digs. Others...
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Lady Trojans second at TAMUK meet

Beeville’s Jada Johnson finished fifth and teammate Erin Rivas was sixth in the Class 1A-4A girls division at the Texas A&M-Kingsville Invitational Cross Country Meet on Oct. 1. Johnson completed the 2-mile course in 13 minutes, 13.29 seconds and Rivas crossed the finish in 13:19.56 to lead the Lady...
BEEVILLE, TX
mysoutex.com

Wait is over for Shiner vs. Refugio

The third-ranked Shiner Comanches and fifth-ranked Refugio Bobcats have much in common entering their long-awaited District 15-1A, Division I clash on Oct. 21. Both teams lost their season openers. Shiner was beaten 14-7 by Lavaca County rival Hallettsville and Refugio fell 49-12 at Hitchcock. But the Comanches (7-1, 4-0) and...
SHINER, TX
mysoutex.com

Hernandez, Perez lead Pettus runners at Goliad meet

Pettus’ Matthew Hernandez finished 16th in the 2-mile Goliad Invitational Cross Country Meet on Oct. 1 at the Goliad State Park and Historic Site. Hernandez crossed the finish in 20 minutes, 0.17 seconds. The Eagles’ James Brent was 29th in 22:07.54. In the girls 2-mile run, Pettus’ Alizae...
PETTUS, TX
mysoutex.com

Beeville beats Goliad in team tennis

The Beeville tennis team tuned up for the playoffs with a 15-4 victory over Goliad on Oct. 3. Beeville, which captured the runner-up postseason berth in District 26-4A, swept all the girls singles matches and went 6-1 in boys singles. Lila McFall, Layla Ramon, Ava-Chanel Olivares, Sofia Alaniz, Tykira Moore,...
BEEVILLE, TX
KIII 3News

Friday Night Sports Blitz: Week 9 Scores and Highlights

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Week 9 of the high school football season was shaping up to be the best the Coastal Bend had to offer and the games did not disappoint. Veterans Memorial's miracle rally past Miller Thursday set the stage for a huge Refugio win over rival Shiner to give both the inside track to the district title.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Skidmore-Tynan falls to No. 5 Refugio 60-0

The fifth-ranked Refugio Bobcats rolled to a 60-0 District 15-2A, Division I win over the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats on Oct. 7 in Skidmore. Refugio scored 34 points in the first quarter and never looked back in improving to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in district play. Skidmore-Tynan fell to 1-5 and 0-2.
REFUGIO, TX
Pleasanton Express

ATASCOSA COUNTY HOG HUNT SUCCESS

Trenton Wilson (pictured) went on a guided hog hunt led by Casey Brown by the Atascosa River and I-37. The hog couldn’t be weighed with the 500 lbs. scales maxed out. It was taken with a .300 Blackout with AGM Thermal.
ATASCOSA COUNTY, TX
mysoutex.com

Rose Mary Kosub Wilder

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Rose Mary Kosub Wilder, age 85 of Portland, TX. She passed away peacefully at her home on October 16, 2022. Mary was born September 2, 1937 to parents Helen and George Kosub in San Antonio, TX. She spent her school aged years at Catholic school in San Antonio. She loved spending time with her grandchildren shopping, fishing at the river camp and playing Bunko and dominos with her husband and their friends.
PORTLAND, TX
101.5 KNUE

Waterfront Luxury For Sale With This Property in Aransas Pass, Texas

There is something that is so fun to look at real estate listings, even if the homes and property are way out of our price range. We all know that Texas is a gigantic and beautiful state and there are lots of amazing real estate listings, but this one in Aransas Pass, Texas really caught my eye. The photos below are amazing, located about 30 minutes away from Corpus Christi, this home offers all the luxury you could want in a home.
ARANSAS PASS, TX
mysoutex.com

Port of Corpus Christi helps Make a Wish

The Port of Corpus Christi Commissioners and Port staff partnered with the Make-a-Wish Foundation to help make Jadyn Garcia’s wish come true. Garcia will now be going to Disney World in Florida. In 2021, Garcia was diagnosed with end stage kidney disease. According to a statement by Sean Strawbridge,...
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
mysoutex.com

Members, friends celebrate church’s 150th anniversary

To God be the glory for the great things he has done! That was the overall theme chosen by the members of the Fannin Street United Methodist Church in Goliad as they celebrated the church’s 150th anniversary the weekend of Sept. 23-25. Thankfulness, excitement, love and an overall sense...
GOLIAD, TX

