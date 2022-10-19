Read full article on original website
Related
mysoutex.com
S-T’s Moreman 28th at Poth Pirate Invitational
Skidmore-Tynan’s Maggy Moreman finished 28th out of 113 runners at the Poth Pirate Invitational Cross Country Meet on Oct. 1. Moreman covered the 2-mile course in 13 minutes, 33.01 seconds and led the Lady Cats to a 15th-place team finish. Others leading Skidmore-Tynan were Emilee Sturgeon (76th, 14:40.18), Adrianna...
mysoutex.com
Lady Trojans fall to Rockport-Fulton
The Beeville Lady Trojans fell to 2-4 in District 30-4A with a 25-21, 25-23, 21-25, 27-5 loss to the Rockport-Fulton Lady Pirates on Oct. 4. Harper Green led Beeville with 19 kills, two blocks, three aces and seven digs. Jaida Gonzales had six blocks, seven kills and four digs. Others...
mysoutex.com
Lady Trojans second at TAMUK meet
Beeville’s Jada Johnson finished fifth and teammate Erin Rivas was sixth in the Class 1A-4A girls division at the Texas A&M-Kingsville Invitational Cross Country Meet on Oct. 1. Johnson completed the 2-mile course in 13 minutes, 13.29 seconds and Rivas crossed the finish in 13:19.56 to lead the Lady...
mysoutex.com
Wait is over for Shiner vs. Refugio
The third-ranked Shiner Comanches and fifth-ranked Refugio Bobcats have much in common entering their long-awaited District 15-1A, Division I clash on Oct. 21. Both teams lost their season openers. Shiner was beaten 14-7 by Lavaca County rival Hallettsville and Refugio fell 49-12 at Hitchcock. But the Comanches (7-1, 4-0) and...
mysoutex.com
Hernandez, Perez lead Pettus runners at Goliad meet
Pettus’ Matthew Hernandez finished 16th in the 2-mile Goliad Invitational Cross Country Meet on Oct. 1 at the Goliad State Park and Historic Site. Hernandez crossed the finish in 20 minutes, 0.17 seconds. The Eagles’ James Brent was 29th in 22:07.54. In the girls 2-mile run, Pettus’ Alizae...
mysoutex.com
Beeville beats Goliad in team tennis
The Beeville tennis team tuned up for the playoffs with a 15-4 victory over Goliad on Oct. 3. Beeville, which captured the runner-up postseason berth in District 26-4A, swept all the girls singles matches and went 6-1 in boys singles. Lila McFall, Layla Ramon, Ava-Chanel Olivares, Sofia Alaniz, Tykira Moore,...
Friday Night Sports Blitz: Week 9 Scores and Highlights
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Week 9 of the high school football season was shaping up to be the best the Coastal Bend had to offer and the games did not disappoint. Veterans Memorial's miracle rally past Miller Thursday set the stage for a huge Refugio win over rival Shiner to give both the inside track to the district title.
mysoutex.com
Skidmore-Tynan falls to No. 5 Refugio 60-0
The fifth-ranked Refugio Bobcats rolled to a 60-0 District 15-2A, Division I win over the Skidmore-Tynan Bobcats on Oct. 7 in Skidmore. Refugio scored 34 points in the first quarter and never looked back in improving to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in district play. Skidmore-Tynan fell to 1-5 and 0-2.
seguintoday.com
Two Former Matador Student-Athletes to be Inducted into Seguin Hall of Honor
(Seguin) — Two former Matador student athletes will inducted into the Seguin ISD Athletic Hall of Honor on Friday. Dexter Ransom, a 2007 graduate and 2006 grad Stephanie LaFerrara Thomas will be honored during an on field ceremony at Matador Stadium. Ransom played for Seguin on the 25-5A District...
Pleasanton Express
ATASCOSA COUNTY HOG HUNT SUCCESS
Trenton Wilson (pictured) went on a guided hog hunt led by Casey Brown by the Atascosa River and I-37. The hog couldn’t be weighed with the 500 lbs. scales maxed out. It was taken with a .300 Blackout with AGM Thermal.
mysoutex.com
Rose Mary Kosub Wilder
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Rose Mary Kosub Wilder, age 85 of Portland, TX. She passed away peacefully at her home on October 16, 2022. Mary was born September 2, 1937 to parents Helen and George Kosub in San Antonio, TX. She spent her school aged years at Catholic school in San Antonio. She loved spending time with her grandchildren shopping, fishing at the river camp and playing Bunko and dominos with her husband and their friends.
Waterfront Luxury For Sale With This Property in Aransas Pass, Texas
There is something that is so fun to look at real estate listings, even if the homes and property are way out of our price range. We all know that Texas is a gigantic and beautiful state and there are lots of amazing real estate listings, but this one in Aransas Pass, Texas really caught my eye. The photos below are amazing, located about 30 minutes away from Corpus Christi, this home offers all the luxury you could want in a home.
Best plate of nachos in the Lone Star State can be found at this South Texas restaurant
When you think of nachos, it's all about the components and dressing your plate of crispy chips just the way you like them, a certain restaurant around San Antonio is doing this so right, it's landed itself as the best nacho spot in the entire state of Texas.
This Huge Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping there.
'Very exciting night': Corpus Christi paranormal team visits infamous Texas Haunted Hill House
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Haunted Hill House in Mineral Wells, Texas is said to be the site of some of the scariest paranormal activity in the world. Jack Osbourne called the house the "the most sinister location we visited this season" while filming his show "Portals to Hell" on the Travel Channel.
Abbott to Texas sheriffs: Help stop ‘chaos’ on border
exas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday met with about 20 sheriffs and law enforcement from South Texas border counties and urged them to continue to fight what he calls is "chaos" on the border caused by the Biden administration.
mysoutex.com
Port of Corpus Christi helps Make a Wish
The Port of Corpus Christi Commissioners and Port staff partnered with the Make-a-Wish Foundation to help make Jadyn Garcia’s wish come true. Garcia will now be going to Disney World in Florida. In 2021, Garcia was diagnosed with end stage kidney disease. According to a statement by Sean Strawbridge,...
mysoutex.com
Members, friends celebrate church’s 150th anniversary
To God be the glory for the great things he has done! That was the overall theme chosen by the members of the Fannin Street United Methodist Church in Goliad as they celebrated the church’s 150th anniversary the weekend of Sept. 23-25. Thankfulness, excitement, love and an overall sense...
Kitchen Cops for week of Oct 10th thru 14th
There were 12 perfect scores this week as inspectors went around the Coastal Bend looking for who has a clean and who has a dirty kitchen.
KIII TV3
Are you a 'mosquito magnet'? Dr. Surani explains what attracts mosquitoes to certain people
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new study revealed how some of us are magnets for mosquitoes based on our scents. Dr. Salim Surani joined us live to discuss why this study is important. "If we can figure out exactly what it is, we can try to come up with...
Comments / 0