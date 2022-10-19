The Callisto Protocol has gone gold! The Callisto Protocol is one of the most anticipated games of 2022 and will be one of the last major titles to release this year. The game looks to scratch the itch of horror fans everywhere after years of first-person immersive horror games. Although those are great, there has been a general lack of variety in the genre when it comes to gaming. Resident Evil has pivoted to first person and while it has been successful, it's not for everyone. Thankfully, the remakes that Capcom has been putting out have stayed true to the over the shoulder third-person format, but some people are craving something new and The Callisto Protocol looks to deliver.

14 HOURS AGO