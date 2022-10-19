Read full article on original website
Nintendo Switch Stealth Release Ruined By Inferior Port
Today, Nintendo Switch users were surprised to see that Alan Wake Remastered was given a stealth release by Epic Games. The game is currently available on the eShop with a 20% discount, making it $23.99. Unfortunately, there might have been a reason that the port was dropped with little fanfare: it seems the game has a few problems on Switch. On social media, many Switch users are reporting that the game looks noticeably worse than the version that launched on Xbox 360 all the way back in 2010. For a version that's supposed to be "remastered," that's quite disappointing!
Red Dead Redemption quietly disappears from modern PlayStation consoles, reigniting preservation debates
There's one less modern way to play Red Dead Redemption
Xbox Game Pass Steals New Addition From PlayStation Plus
Xbox Game Pass essentially just stole a new game from Sony's PlayStation Plus service. In a general sense, it's not much of a surprise to ever see many of the same titles come to both PS Plus and Game Pass over time. Popular games like Death Stranding, Hollow Knight, Assassin's Creed Origins, and countless others have appeared simultaneously on both Xbox and PlayStation subscription platforms. For one reason or another, though, Game Pass has now been able to snag a former PS Plus game that only left the service mere days ago.
Xbox Game Pass Just Added One of the Best RPGs of All Time
Xbox users who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass (or PC users who have PC Game Pass) may be in for a busy weekend now that one of the best RPGs of all time has come to the subscription's catalog. That game is none other than Persona 5, the beloved Atlus game that's won tons of awards and was confirmed to get several different ports to various platforms. It's only been on the PlayStation systems up until this week, but now, the barrier of entry is lower than ever before thanks to it being on Xbox Game Pass.
Red Dead Redemption No Longer Playable on Modern PlayStation Consoles
Red Dead Redemption is no longer available on modern PlayStation consoles, much to the dismay of fans. Rockstar Games is responsible for some of the most critically acclaimed and financially successful games ever made, including Red Dead Redemption. The 2010 western had a familiar formula for Rockstar Games fans, often being referred to as Grand Theft Auto with cowboys, but it took many leaps forward with its storytelling. The writing was top notch and it featured a truly remarkable protagonist with a complex history that players felt deeply connected to. Eight years after it was released, Rockstar Games made an even better prequel with fleshed out the backstory of John Marston and added new characters like Arthur Morgan. For those that start with Red Dead Redemption 2, they don't actually get the full story until they play the first game.
PlayStation's enhanced PS5 controller is ridiculously expensive
Hope you’re ready to splash the cash - Sony has now confirmed the release date for the PS5’s fancy new DualSense Edge wireless controller. The controller, on the face of things, is really quite exciting - it promises “high performance and personalisation”. Less exciting is the price tag, which is sure to leave the wallets of gamers everywhere quaking in fear.
GTA 6 reveal teased by Sony and everybody’s freaking out
Sony may have teased a GTA 6 announcement next week with hints at a modern Vice City setting. Grand Theft Auto 6 is the most anticipated new game release, for the simple fact that no one knows when it is even coming. For years GTA fans and insiders have been...
Modern Warfare 2 players blast seasonal prestige system that makes ranking up “pointless”
Call of Duty players have criticized the decision to stick with a recently established seasonal prestige system in Modern Warfare 2, claiming that it makes ranking up “pointless”. Prestiging has long been a part of Call of Duty multiplayer, with players eager to rank up online as fast...
Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement teased by Sony
The Grand Theft Auto fanbase is in a flap, a flutter and a frenzy following a cryptic comment from Sony on its own TikTok about iconic gaming introduction songs. In short, it seems that there might be a Grand Theft Auto VI announcement on the 20th anniversary of Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.
Get Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition for free and keep it forever starting today
Epic's latest giveaway gives you a week to claim Bethesda's hit
Final Fantasy 16 Gets Promising Development Updates
Final Fantasy 16 still does not yet have a release date, but the game did get a promising update this week from the producer and director who indicated that development was going smoothly. It's in the "home stretch" of development, a pair of updates shared this week confirmed, with Final Fantasy fans also getting a new trailer to show off more of the game while we wait for the release date announcement and anything else Square Enix has to show off.
GTA: San Andreas Unreal Engine 5 sequel picks up 30 years later
Even without acknowledging its existence, we all knew Grand Theft Auto VI was coming. It’s a no brainer for Rockstar and last month, the game was finally confirmed albeit without Rockstar’s permission. As I’m sure you’re now aware, Rockstar was subject to a major cyber attack during which over an hour of GTA VI development footage was stolen and leaked along with source code and screenshots.
The Callisto Protocol Has Gone Gold
The Callisto Protocol has gone gold! The Callisto Protocol is one of the most anticipated games of 2022 and will be one of the last major titles to release this year. The game looks to scratch the itch of horror fans everywhere after years of first-person immersive horror games. Although those are great, there has been a general lack of variety in the genre when it comes to gaming. Resident Evil has pivoted to first person and while it has been successful, it's not for everyone. Thankfully, the remakes that Capcom has been putting out have stayed true to the over the shoulder third-person format, but some people are craving something new and The Callisto Protocol looks to deliver.
Dungeons & Dragons Studio Head Ray Winninger Steps Down
Ray Winninger has left his role as the Executive Produce of the Dungeons & Dragons design studio at Wizards of the Coast. Winninger confirmed the news on Twitter earlier this week, following an edit to his Twitter profile description in which he removed all mention from Wizards of the Coast. Winninger said on Twitter that he had indeed left Wizards of the Coast, stating that he "had accomplished the ambitious goals we set when [he] took over the D&D team." The departure seems to be an amicable one, with Winninger thanking the D&D team and stating that he looked forward to following the franchise as a fan again. "Shepherding D&D was an honor and a privilege, but I'm looking forward to slowing down and getting back to a list of personal design projects," Winninger said.
Westeros Map Made in Google Maps Style Done by Game of Thrones Fan
Game of Thrones fans never stop finding new creative ways to express their fandom, and one way that's now getting a lot of attention is a map of Westeros that one fan created in the image of Google Maps! That's right: Game of Thrones' war-torn land can now be navigated like any of your favorite Google Maps locations – thanks to the efforts of @HOTDsource, we can now get an overview of Westeros in the manner that most modern travelers are familiar with.
Resident Evil 4 Remake is 'about the same' length as original, says Capcom
Capcom paid attention to the criticisms of the Resident Evil 3 Remake.
