ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Variety

Netflix Exploring Cloud Gaming to Bring Titles to TVs and PCs, Will Establish In-House Games Studio in Southern California

By Todd Spangler
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Netflix is just over a year into its active push into games — and it’s doubling down on the strategy.

Netflix’s VP of games Mike Verdu, speaking at the TechCrunch Disrupt 2022 conference Tuesday, announced that the streamer was “seriously exploring” a cloud gaming offering to be able to extend its catalog of games to be playable on TVs and PCs.

“We’re going to approach [cloud gaming] the same way we did with mobile, which is start small, be humble, be thoughtful, and then build out,” he said at the TechCrunch event, per a video replay . “But it is a step that we think we should take to meet members where they are, on the devices where they consume Netflix.” Verdu declined to say whether Netflix was developing its own controller for such a cloud gaming service.

Verdu drew a distinction between Netflix’s cloud gaming approach and services like Microsoft’s Xbox Cloud Gaming, Amazon’s Luna and the soon-to-be-discontinued Google Stadia . “For us, delivering games to your TV or to your PC, it’s value-add — like, we’re not asking you to subscribe as a console replacement, so it’s a completely different business model,” said Verdu, a former Electronic Arts, Zynga and Facebook VR/AR content exec who joined Netflix last year.

Verdu also revealed that the company plans to create a new studio in Southern California built around Chacko Sonny, the former Activision Blizzard executive producer behind “Overwatch” who previously oversaw development of “God of War” at Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Santa Monica Studio.

“We are building a team around [Sonny] and looking to him to help reinvent what games can be,” Verdu said.

A Netflix rep confirmed the plans but had no further additional info.

In announcing Q3 earnings Tuesday, Netflix said it now offers 35 mobile games — and that it has 55 more in development, including those based on Netflix franchises. All the games are included with every Netflix subscription without in-game ads or in-app purchases. The theory is that the games provide additional value to the core Netflix streaming-video subscription, and therefore reduce churn.

“Netflix doesn’t take very many big bets, if you look at the 25-year history of the company,” Verdu said. “And the company is very committed to [games] being one of them.” The games span a range of genres and gameplay formats, including “indie darlings” like “Into the Breach” and “SpongeBob: Get Cooking.”

“[W]e’re seeing some encouraging signs of gameplay leading to higher retention,” the company said in the shareholder letter. “More generally, we see a big opportunity around content that crosses between TV or film and games.” According to Netflix, after the launch of the anime series “Cyberpunk: Edgerunners” (49 million hours viewed) in Q3, gameplay of CD Projekt’s “Cyberpunk 2077” game surged on PCs.

Last month, Netflix announced that it was opening its first internal games studio in Helsinki, Finland, led by former Zynga and EA exec Marko Lastikka as studio director.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

‘House of the Dragon’ Season Finale Leaks, HBO ‘Disappointed’ and ‘Aggressively Monitoring’

The Season 1 finale of “House of the Dragon” was leaked online on Friday, two days before the episode airs on HBO and begins streaming on HBO Max. It appears that the leak came from a distribution partner in Europe, the Middle East or Africa, a spokesperson for HBO told Variety. “We are aware that the tenth episode of ‘House of the Dragon’ has been posted on illegal torrent sites. It appears to have originated from a distribution partner in the EMEA region,” the full statement reads. “HBO is aggressively monitoring and pulling these copies from the internet. We’re disappointed that...
Variety

Judi Dench Calls Out ‘The Crown’ as ‘Cruelly Unjust,’ Urges Netflix to Add Disclaimer: ‘This Cannot Go Unchallenged’

Judi Dench wrote an open letter to The Times UK criticizing Netflix’s “The Crown” for being “cruelly unjust” in its depiction of the British royal family. The Oscar winner stressed that she supports artistic freedom, thus she’s urging Netflix to add a disclaimer to each episode stressing to viewers that the show is a fictionalized account of historical events. “The closer the drama comes to our present times, the more freely it seems willing to blur the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism,” Dench’s letter reads. Dench’s letter was published ahead of “The Crown” Season 5 launching on Netflix in...
Variety

Jeffrey Dahmer Series ‘Monster’ Debuts on Nielsen Top 10 With 10th Biggest Streaming Week Ever

“Monster,” the Ryan Murphy-created limited series starring Evan Peters as serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer, debuted on Nielsen’s weekly streaming rankings with 3.7 billion minutes watched from Sept. 19 to Sept. 25. This made it not only the No. 1 program of the viewing window, but the tenth most-streamed program in a single week ever recorded by Nielsen. The series nabbed that chart position with only four days of availability on Netflix, having debuted on Sept. 21, halfway through the viewing window. The accomplishment is considerable, but unsurprising — Nielsen issues its streaming rankings with a four-week delay, whereas Netflix’s self-reported numbers...
Variety

Rodolphe Belmer Resigns From Netflix Board as French Business Exec Set to Join TF1 as CEO

Rodolphe Belmer has quit Netflix’s board of directors after serving on the board since January 2018. Netflix disclosed the French business exec’s departure in a regulatory filing Friday. Belmer informed the company on Oct. 19 that he will be resigning from the board effective Oct. 27, 2022. “Mr. Belmer’s resignation is not due to any disagreement with the company,” the filing said. Belmer on Oct. 27 is set to join TF1, France’s leading commercial channel, as chairman and CEO. Belmer most recently was CEO and director of Atos SE, French multinational information-technology service and consulting company he joined in January of this year....
Variety

‘The Department of Time’s’ Onza Unveils Development and Co-Production Pact with Intrepidus

Spain’s Onza Entertainment, producer of “The Department of Time,” “Little Coincidences” and “Parot,” is joining forces with outfit Intrépidus to develop and co-produce TV fiction and films for the Spanish and the international markets.  With the deal, Onza continues putting creative talent at its core and strengthening its creators network. Recently launched by Fernando J. Múñez, writer and creator of Atresmedia and Netflix period TV series “La Cocinera de Castamar,” actor Rodolfo Sancho and executive producer Esteban Zabala, Intrépidus specializes in screenplay creation and audiovisual contents’ development and production.   Early TV series projects developed under the alliance take in period family drama...
Variety

Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters to Cancer: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart

Musician Carly Simon has lost both of her sisters, Lucy and Joanna, to cancer one day apart from each other. Lucy, known throughout her life and career as a composer on Broadway, died of metastatic breast cancer at the age of 82 on Thursday in her Piermont, N.Y. home. Joanna, the oldest of the sisters who was known as an opera singer, died of thyroid cancer at 85 on Wednesday, according to the New York Times. During Lucy Simon’s Broadway career, she was nominated for a Tony award in Original Score for her work on the long-running musical “The Secret Garden.”...
Variety

Karen Bass, the Frontrunner for L.A. Mayor, Is Getting a Lot of Advice

As his term in office winds down, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti has kept a low profile. But he spoke at a recent downtown luncheon and offered some advice to the next mayor — whether it’s Karen Bass or Rick Caruso. “The top three issues for my successor — it’s housing, it’s housing and it’s housing,” Garcetti said. “There is no issue more important than housing.” Bass is leading Caruso by a significant margin in the polls, and so she in particular has been getting a lot of advice lately. Among her most influential supporters is Jeffrey Katzenberg, the Hollywood mogul who...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

Channel 4 Takes News Anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy Off Air for a Week Following Abuse of Member of Parliament

U.K. public service broadcaster Channel 4 has taken news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy off air for a week after an incident on Wednesday where he abused member of parliament Steve Baker off-air. “Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously. Following an off-air incident Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week,” Channel 4 said in a statement on Thursday. During the ongoing political chaos in the U.K. government, Guru-Murthy interviewed Baker, a member of the ruling Conservative party. Once the...
Variety

Danny Masterson Accuser Breaks Down in Tears While Recounting Rape

The first witness in the Danny Masterson trial broke down in tears on Wednesday as she told jurors that the actor had raped her in April 2003. The woman, who prefers to be identified as Jane Doe #1, testified that she remembered waking up in Masterson’s bed, with him on top of her and penetrating her. She said she tried to shove him away with a pillow, but he grabbed her wrists with one hand and grabbed her throat with the other. “I just couldn’t breathe,” she said, crying and daubing her face with a tissue. “He squeezed really, really hard.” She...
Variety

Liz Truss Resigns as U.K. Prime Minister

Embattled U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss has been ousted from office. Truss, a Conservative politician who was voted in as leader of her party only on Sept. 6, announced her resignation on Thursday. She served the shortest term ever for a U.K. Prime Minister, 44 days. A leadership election will take place in the next week, Truss said. “I came into office at a time of great economic and international instability. Families and businesses were worried about how to pay their bills. Putin’s illegal war in Ukraine threatens the security of our whole continent. And our country has been held back...
Variety

Jesse Lee Soffer Returning to ‘Chicago P.D.’ to Direct in Season 10 (EXCLUSIVE)

Jesse Lee Soffer isn’t leaving the Windy City just yet. The actor, who made his final appearance on “Chicago P.D.” earlier this month, will be returning to direct episode 16, Variety can exclusively reveal. The episode will air in 2023. Soffer starred in 189 episodes of NBC’s police procedural, portraying Det. Jay Halstead. In August, he confirmed that the 10th season would be his last, appearing in the first three episodes. The character was written off the show during the Oct. 3 episode, when Jay decided to resign from Intelligence, say goodbye to his wife (played by Tracy Spiridakos) and take...
Variety

L.A. Filming Declines as Pandemic Production Shift Subsides

FilmLA has reported a total of 9,066 Shoot Days (SD)* in the third quarter (“Q3”). This figure reflects a 10% decline from the same period last year and a -1.7% decline from 2020. FilmLA President Paul Audley said the decline was a modest one as last year was an unprecedented one due to the pandemic. Audley said, “To that point, we note that the COVID-19 Delta wave forced an out of season production shift last year. That shift led to record-breaking filming levels in the latter halfof 2021.” Shoot Day activity for feature films and commercials declined, both year-over-year and compared to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Variety

YouTube Premium Hikes Price of Family Plan 28% in U.S. to $23 Monthly

YouTube has raised the price on the YouTube Premium Family plan, the version of its ad-free, offline-viewing and music subscription service that provides access to up to six accounts. In the U.S., the price of YouTube Premium Family has gone up from $17.99 to $22.99 per month, an increase of 28%. According to Google, for existing members, the new monthly rate will go into effect for the first billing cycle that occurs at least 30 days after customers have been notified of the price increase. “We don’t make these decisions lightly, and we realize how hard this may be for our...
Variety

Netflix Clarifies ‘The Crown’ Is a ‘Fictional Dramatization’ by Adding Logline to Trailer Description

Netflix has clarified “The Crown” is a fictional dramatization for viewers by adding a logline to its YouTube trailer for Season 5, which is set to launch on Nov. 9. In the description for the trailer, posted by the official Netflix account, the logline reads: “Inspired by real events, this fictional dramatisation tells the story of Queen Elizabeth II and the political and personal events that shaped her reign.” A spokesperson for Netflix told Variety: “‘The Crown’ has always been presented as a drama based on historical events. Series five is a fictional dramatization, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during...
Variety

eBay Bans Jeffrey Dahmer Costumes After Listings Surge Due to Netflix‘s ’Monster’: You Can‘t Sell Items That ’Promote or Glorify Violence’

Listings for Jeffrey Dahmer costumes on eBay.com are being pulled this Halloween season. The popular e-commerce website has put a ban on Dahmer costumes because they violate its policy on violent and violent criminals, Buzzfeed News confirms. A surge of listings for Dahmer-related costumes hit the website in the aftermath of Ryan Murphy’s blockbuster Netflix series, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” starring Evan Peters as the serial killer. As reported by Buzzfeed: “A spokesperson confirmed that the selling platform was actively removing these listings and that they were ‘prohibited,’ although some listings are still active at the time of publication…The company...
Variety

Netflix’s Birth-Of-Spotify Saga ‘The Playlist’ Gets Bogged Down In Development: TV Review

While they’ve inspired such enjoyable exaggerations as FX’s “Devs” and Apple’s “Mythic Quest,” the inner workings of the real-life tech space have largely been deemed off-limits by producers. A heightened threat of litigation is doubtless one reason; equally, round-the-clock coding rarely makes for the most compelling spectator sport, however pounding the electronica you set it to. Plus, David Fincher and Aaron Sorkin’s 2010 feature “The Social Network,” on the turbulent genesis of Facebook, set the bar stratospherically high. “Wallander” producers Yellow Bird believe they’ve sourced a comparably gripping tale in “The Playlist,” a six-part Netflix miniseries centring on Swedish success story...
Variety

Warner Bros. Pictures Names Jesse Ehrman President of Production and Development; Ups Three to Senior VP (EXCLUSIVE)

Warner Bros. Pictures has named longtime executive Jesse Ehrman as president of production and development, Variety has learned exclusively. The 16-year studio executive steps into the role vacated by Courtenay Valenti. He will report to Michael DeLuca and Pamela Abdy, co-chairs and CEOs, Warner Bros. Pictures Group. Ehrman will oversee and manage the division’s live-action development team and budget, and also work closely with DeLuca and Abdy on overall slate development. Ehrman’s elevation also sees three others in the film group promoted to senior V.P.: Cate Adams, Peter Dodd and Sheila Walcott. Additionally, studio veteran Kevin McCormick will continue in his role as...
Variety

Charlie Cox Says He Owes Entire Career to ‘Save Daredevil’ Fan Campaign: ‘Even When I Lost Hope, They Did Not’

Charlie Cox is Daredevil once more. After reviving the character for a brief cameo in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” Cox officially debuted his fan favorite superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a few episodes of the Disney+ series “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.” Next up, Cox will lead the 18-episode limited series “Daredevil: Born Again.” Speaking to Marvel.com, the actor said he owes his entire career to the fan-driven “Save Daredevil” campaign on social media. “Whatever happens to my career going forward from this point on, I owe most of it to the ‘Save Daredevil’ campaign,” Cox said. “That even...
Variety

‘There Isn’t One Standard Model’: Mipcom Panelists Talk International Drama Co-Productions

There isn’t a typical co-production model when it comes to international drama, said panelists at Mipcom.   “I wish there was. That’s our struggle now: finding the model that would make everyone happy,” noted Fremantle’s Christian Vesper.   “It all starts with the passion of the writer or creator, who really wants to make the show, and the supporting platform. Let’s be honest: They are all streamers now,” said Lisa Perrin, ITV Studios. “The budgets are getting tougher but expectations are as high. There will be different funding models, outside money coming in. Private equity money, which can complicate things.” However, private equity coming into series could be...
Variety

Variety

87K+
Followers
62K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy