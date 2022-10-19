ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomasville, NC

Thomasville, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Thomasville.

The Oak Grove High School soccer team will have a game with Ledford Senior High School on October 19, 2022, 14:00:00.

Oak Grove High School
Ledford Senior High School
October 19, 2022
14:00:00
Junior Varsity Boys Soccer

The East Davidson High School soccer team will have a game with Thomasville High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

East Davidson High School
Thomasville High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Oak Grove High School soccer team will have a game with Ledford Senior High School on October 19, 2022, 15:30:00.

Oak Grove High School
Ledford Senior High School
October 19, 2022
15:30:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

