France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday.
Topsoe to Support First Sustainable Aviation Fuel Production in Brazil
By Ulrik Frøhlke (Topsoe) – Brasil BioFuels will build a new biorefinery to produce sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and second generation biofuel. -Topsoe has been selected to support the production delivering its Hydroflex™ and H2bridge™ technologies. -The new biorefinery will be built in Manaus, Brazil, and will have a production capacity of 500 kTPY (kilo tones per year) The production is expected to start in 2025.
On-Site Reactors Could Affordably Turn CO2 into Valuable Chemicals
(University of Waterloo) New technology makes the process of turning CO2 into valuable chemicals economically viable for industrialization — New technology developed at the University of Waterloo could make a significant difference in the fight against climate change by affordably converting harmful carbon dioxide (CO2) into fuels and other valuable chemicals on an industrial scale.
Bombardier Covers the Totality of its Flight Operations with SAF through a Landmark Agreement with Signature Aviation
(Bombardier) • The initiative will reduce the annual greenhouse gas emissions associated with fuel use in Bombardier’s flight operations by approximately 25%, a significant gain. Signature Aviation’s Book & Claim solution ensures rigorous accounting of greenhouse gas emission reductions, while optimizing logistics. The agreement reinforces both companies’...
Wärtsilä, Carnival Corporation and GoodFuels Partner in 100% Biofuel Tests
(Wärtsilä) The technology group Wärtsilä partnered with Carnival Corporation’s Holland America Line and Netherlands based GoodFuels, a market leader in sustainable biofuels, to carry out ship trials operating with biofuel blends. In addition to a 70 percent diesel / 30 percent biofuel blend, the tests were conducted with 100 percent biofuel to determine the effect on overall engine performance, as well as on engine emissions.
Ethanol: A Pathway to Reward Climate Smart Agriculture
By Brian Jennings (American Coalition for Ethanol/Ethanol Producer Magazine) A few years ago, ACE began alerting our industry that it would be a matter of if, not when, Congress would enact legislation designed to address climate change and reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Knowing climate legislation could impose costs and...
France Could Lead Way and Make Private Jets Use Biofuel, Says Minister
By Thomas Brent (The Connexion) … Private jets should be powered by biofuel rather than be subject to extra taxes or even banned altogether, France’s Minister of Public Action and Accounts Gabriel Attal has said. Mr Attal’s comments come on the back of a debate that broke out...
Wanted: Bioenergy Technologies Project Peer Reviewers!
(U.S. Department of Energy) The U.S. Department of Energy Bioenergy Technologies Office (BETO) is looking for a diverse pool of subject matter experts to participate in its 2023 Project Peer Review. We are striving to expand our reviewer pool to broaden participation and create a more inclusive and equitable review process.
UWO Partnership with Agra Energy Yields New Facility to Convert Dairy Waste into Biofuel
(The Advance-Titan) Marked by a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh launched a new effort with biogas partner Agra Energy to build Wisconsin’s first commercial facility to turn dairy farm waste into renewable biofuel. The $20 million facility, located at Dairyland Farm in New Franken, will use...
COP27: Where Urgency, Realism and Ethanol Can Meet
By Andrea Kent (Renewable Industries Canada) The dualities of climate are hard. But rather than exist as opposites, they can work together. At COP27 and beyond, regulators should reach for the possible while leaning into the practical. …. The good news is that recent landmark climate policies in North America are...
OHI: Redefining How the World Measures and Benchmarks the Carbon Intensity of Hydrogen — NOvember 2, 2022 — ONLINE
As global organizations accelerate their decarbonization strategies, hydrogen has emerged as a promising solution to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors. Demand for hydrogen, which has grown more than threefold since 1975, continues to rise. Approximately USD 37 billion has been committed to as part of hydrogen strategies adapted by various countries in addition to the private sector announcing a USD 300 billion additional investment. In contrast, achieving net zero emissions goals by 2050, investment of USD 1 200 billion will be required in low-carbon hydrogen supply and use through to 2030.
BOTTLE Project Outlines New Two-Step Process for Turning Mixed Plastic Waste into Valuable Bioproducts
(U.S. Department of Energy) Combining chemical and biological processes is a promising new strategy for the valorization of mixed plastic waste, according to researchers from the Bio-Optimized Technologies to keep Thermoplastics out of Landfills and the Environment (BOTTLE) Consortium. BOTTLE is a collaboration between scientists from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) and peers from Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
FuelEU Maritime Deal Lets Shipping off the Hook
By Ciarán Cuffe and Jutta Paulus (Greens/EFA/EurActiv) Low targets, few incentives, and a myriad of exemptions have hollowed out the potential of FuelEU Maritime to kickstart the decarbonisation journey of a historically underregulated sector, argue Jutta Paulus and Ciarán Cuffe. …. However, the International Maritime Organisation has failed to...
Building the Bio-Based Chemical Economy: Circa Launches Circa Renewable Chemistry Institute
(Circa) To advance and promote the development and commercialisation of renewable chemistry, sustainable biochemicals company Circa Group AS (stock symbol: CIRCA) has launched the Circa Renewable Chemistry Institute at the University of York’s Green Chemistry Centre of Excellence (GCCE) in the UK. The Circa Renewable Chemistry Institute is a...
Joint Statement: 59th U.S.-Japan Business Conference
(U.S. Chamber of Commerce) … 2. Support governments’ efforts to build smart and modern infrastructure that can withstand the test of time, providing meaningful economic and quality of life enhancements to people in both countries and around the world. The Councils believe continued investment in infrastructure will be critical for long-term economic recovery, and welcome both governments’ push to modernize domestic infrastructure, including through the implementation of the U.S.
The Digest’s 2022 Multi-Slide Guide to Application of a Transformational UKy3 Ton/Day CO2 Capture System at a Steel Process Plant
By Jim Lane (Biofuels Digest) The objective of this project is to demonstrate the UK CO2 capture process at Nucor Steel Gallatin treating electric arc furnace evolved gas with a CO2 concentration of ~1.5 vol%.Kunlei Liu and Heather Nikolic of the University of Kentucky showed these slides at the National Energy Technology Laboratory’s Carbon Management Project Review Meeting in August.
The Limits to Technology-Neutrality or How to Exclude Biofuels from Future Mobility Renewable Solutions
By Philippe Marchand (Bioenergy Steering Committee Member, European Technology and Innovation Platform (ETIP)/Transport Energy Strategies) One of the basic advocacy lines for the promotion of bioenergy in transport, biofuels or biogas, is calling for technology neutrality when comparing solutions to reduce the carbon footprint. Only fair that all solutions should be treated with equity in mind, with logic and reason for such scientific or technological matters, avoiding what psychologists, since Daniel Kahneman, Nobel prize in Economy in 2002, call cognitive biases, a typical one being to forget, unintentionally of course, that the whole value chain has to be evaluated.
Global Carbon Capture Capacity Due to Rise Sixfold by 2030
(Bloomberg NEF) More than $3 billion has been invested in carbon capture so far in 2022 — The global capacity for carbon capture in 2030 is set to increase sixfold from today’s level, to 279 million tons of CO2 captured per year, according to research company BloombergNEF’s (BNEF) newly released 2022 CCUS[1] Market Outlook. Drastic growth in the market has led to a 44% increase in expected 2030 capacity compared to last year’s outlook.
